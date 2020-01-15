Prep boys' basketball: Cedar Falls overcomes adversity

CEDAR FALLS — When Cedar Falls’ Chase Courbat went down with an injury last week, there was concern for the 6-foot-9 center’s health, but little concern over who would step in and fill his shoes.

The Tigers’ depth has been an asset so far this season, and Joe Knutson and Carter Janssen filled in admirably Tuesday to help Cedar Falls to a 63-51 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over Iowa City Liberty.

“They (Liberty) are a very good team and not having that inside presence was a little concerning for us,” said Tigers head coach Ryan Schultz. “We have a lot of confidence in Joe and Carter, and we knew we would get good minutes from them. We just kept rotating to keep everyone fresh.

“We have a lot of new guys running around out there and they are getting quality minutes that we will need.” The Tigers did not let the Lightning (5-3) strike early as they built a 12-3 lead in the opening four minutes.

Liberty came back with a 7-0 run and with Cedar Falls needing a stop, Knutson powered his way inside and delivered a short jumper to give the home team a 14-9 edge.

From there, the Tigers never trailed as they kept their foot on the pedal.