WATERLOO — Consistency paid off for Hudson Monday night as the Pirates swept a basketball doubleheader at Waterloo Columbus.
The Lady Pirates took advantage of a smaller Sailors squad, knocking down passes and turning them into points o the way to a 50-38 win in the opening game of the North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader.
The Pirate boys used aggressive defense and hot shooting to topple the Sailors 60-47.
Poor free throw shooting (6 of 19) plagued the Columbus girls while an outstanding game from the line (24-for-30) wasn’t enough to get the boys a win, either.
“There are a lot of good coaches in this conference and we ran into another one here tonight,” Pirates girls’ coach Jeff Curley said. “Corey (O’Brien) has those girls playing very hard over there and we would get a good lead on them but couldn’t shake them.
“We paid a lot of attention to the (Ali) Vesely girl because she is one of the best posts in the state. We began to press them more late in the first and from there we took control.”
The girls’ game was knotted at 9-9 after the first eight minutes, but the Hudson defense stiffened and the Pirates outscored their opponent 19-7 and seized momentum.
“To go on the road on a Monday night in the NICL, a very tough conference, and get the ‘W’ was huge,” said Curley, whose team improved to 6-1 overall.
“We just had too many bad turnovers,” said Columbus’ O’Brien. “We couldn’t convert much against one of the best teams in Class 2A. I did like our fight throughout the game. The girls never gave up and kept battling back. We just need to clean up those errors and shoot better at the line.”
In the boys’ game it was shooting from the field, not the line, that held back the Sailors.
Ben Trost knocked down their first shot with a 3 at the buzzer to end the first quarter, then hit another trey two minutes into the second frame, but the shots went cold from there.
When Charlie Dugan drove the lane for a bucket at the 3:27 mark of the third period, it stopped a six-minute drought of field goals.
“We just came out flat for the game and I could kind of see that,” said Columbus coach Andrew Robinson. “They (Pirates) came out and hit their shots and we didn’t. We just played like we didn’t have life and we were not ready, and that is on me. We had a bad shooting day as a team and we did not do a good job of feeding the post.”
The Pirates were able to find the post, the corners and the perimeter as they put 19 shots through the hoop to the Sailors’ nine.
Bryce Griffin led Hudson with 14 points, while Jerin Ugrin and Sam Hansen recorded 12 points each. Carter Swope added 10 points in the post.
“We had trouble identifying their shooters and we let them go right by us several times and we reached,” said Pirates coach Derek Girling. “We need to read and react better and we showed we have a ton of learning to do yet.
“Still, it was good to get a road win in this tough conference.”
Summaries
Girls
HUDSON 50, COLUMBUS 38
HUDSON (6-1) — Ashlynn Kuhn 0 0-0 0, Maddie McKenna 3 10-13 16, Abby Gaudian 2 2-2 8, Jessica Carolan 4 2-3 10, Madison Michael 3 0-0 8 Morgan Galbraith 1 0-0 3, Sara Hansen 2 0-2 5, Maddie Hansen 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 14-20 50.
COLUMBUS (2-5) — Ali Vesely 5 2-7 12, Maddy Knipp 4 2-6 13, Chloe Butler 1 0-0 3, Eva Christensen 1 0-0 2, Reagan Lindsay 1 1-4 4, Emily Surma 0 0-0 0, Hannah Hewitt 0 1-2 1, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Emma Reiter 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 6-19 38.
Hudson 9 19 13 9 — 50
Columbus 9 7 10 12 — 38
3-point goals — Hudson 6 (Gaudian 2, Michael 2, Galbraith, S. Hansen), Columbus 6 (Knipp 3, Butler, Reiter, Lindsay). Total fouls — Hudson 19, Columbus 19. Fouled out — none.
Boys
HUDSON 60, COLUMBUS 47
HUDSON (2-2) — Sam Hansen 4 0-0 12, Carter Swope 4 2-4 10, Bryce Griffin 5 2-2 14, Jerin Ugrin 2 8-10 12, Payton Stuart 0 1-2 1, Jacob Wiersma 1 0-0 2, Drew Stanfield 1 2-4 4, Wiley Souhrada 0 0-0 0, Ben Kelly 2 1-1 5, Dillon Haddeman 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 16-23 60.
COLUMBUS (1-4) — Daniel Buchanan 0 2-2 2, Carter Gallagher 1 10-12 13, Benjamin Skyles 0 0-0 0, Charlie Dugan 3 0-4 6, Cannon Butler 1 12-12 14, Kris Luke 0 0-0 0, Ben Trost 3 0-0 9, Ben Dalrymple 0 0-0 0, Patrick Steele 0 0-0 0, Josh Merrifield 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 24-30 47.
Hudson 17 17 8 18 — 60
Columbus 7 15 9 16 — 47
3-point goals — Hudson 6 (Hansen 4, Griffin 2), Columbus 5 (Trost 3, Merrifield, Gallagher). Total fouls — Hudson 24, Columbus 21. Fouled out—Gallagher.
