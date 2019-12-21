WATERLOO — Members of the Waterloo community made sure Jaxson Hoppes knew they had his back entering the holiday break.
The Waterloo West and Waterloo Columbus basketball teams gathered together between games of Saturday’s doubleheader to support one of the city’s own.
Wearing gray “Team Jaxson” t-shirts that filled Siddens Gymnasium, members of the boys and girls teams surrounded Hoppes, a West High sophomore, at center court for a photo. Tears flowed freely as a check of $7,050 was then presented to the Hoppes benefit fund – the result of a determined fundraising effort for the active Wahawk honor student who has recently been diagnosed with brain cancer.
On the back of the shirts was a simple message, “In our family we fight together.”
“That was very emotional,” West boys’ head coach Cliff Berinobis said. “He’s such a great kid, means a lot to the program and he means a lot to West High School, honestly.
“He’s a multi-sport athlete, does a lot of things, and I think the whole community deserves applause for this. In nine days we were able to fund raise $7,000, and there’s probably going to be well over $8,000 by the time we figure it out.”
That collaborative effort highlighted a day of basketball in which West showcased its dominance.
Class 4A’s No. 6-ranked West boys utilized depth during an 81-27 win over Columbus, while West’s Class 5A No. 10 Wahawk girls secured a 65-30 victory over the smaller Sailors.
West’s boys (5-1) enter the holiday break without a loss to a team within Iowa’s border. Mitch Fordyce scored 13 points and Vosko Novakovic added 11 for a Wahawk bench that tallied 46 points.
“I think we played 16 guys tonight and when you can get those guys playing as hard as they do, that is a testament to all the guys I’ve got on my coaching staff,” Berinobis said. “The kids are working their butt off. That’s what I’m most impressed with. … We’ve got a really good team and that’s how hard we want to play.”
Carter Gallagher led Columbus with nine points and Charlie Dugan added seven, but quality shots proved hard to find against West’s defense. The Wahawks used fluid ball movement and aggressive drives to finish 34 of 53 from the field.
In the girls’ game, West also found balanced scoring to go with a trapping zone that forced 16 first-half turnovers. Four Wahawk starters surpassed 10 points, led by 16 from Halli Poock.
“We really passed the ball well, ran the floor well,” West coach Tony Pappas said as his Wahawks take a 6-1 record into break. “Give Columbus credit. They never quit playing the whole night there and battled us in the second half. … We really feel like we’re continuing to improve and we feel really good about that.”
Columbus was paced by center Ali Vesely’s game-high 20 points as the Sailor played up multiple classes.
“We’ve been getting better game by game and we wanted to make sure we didn’t take a step back tonight,” Columbus coach Cory O’Brien said. “First half was a little rough and then we kind of got it going in the second half and played much better. A game like this we just want to show up and compete and play the best we can. … Take that opportunity and get better from it.”
Boxscores
Boys
WEST 81, COLUMBUS 27
COLUMBUS (2-5) – Daniel Buchanan 2-4 0-0 5, Carter Gallagher 4-8 0-0 9, Charlie Dugan 3-7 0-0 7, Ben Trost 0-7 1-2 1, Cannon Butler 0-2 3-4 3, Benjamin Skyles 0-2 0-0 0, Josh Merrifield 0-1 0-0 0, Dallas Westhoff 0-0 0-0 0, Patrick Steele 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph Haag 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-34 4-6 27.
WEST (5-1) – DaQuavion Walker 1-1 1-1 3, Mondre Lagow 3-4 0-0 7, Isaiah Johnson 4-6 1-1 9, Antonio Alexander Jr. 3-5 2-3 8, Amar Kuljuhovic 4-4 0-1 8, Vosko Novakovic 4-5 2-2 11, Mitch Fordyce 6-8 1-1 13, Colby Adams 0-5 0-0 0, Michael Robinson Jr. 3-4 1-1 8, Nathaniel Ewell 3-6 2-4 8, Markyse Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Shuntavis Wortham 0-2 0-0 0, Jadyn Keller 2-3 0-0 4, Kyler Lyons 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-53 8-12 81.
Columbus 9 4 10 4 – 27
West 35 22 15 9 – 81
3-point goals – Columbus 3 (Buchanan, Gallagher, Dugan), West 2 (Lagow, Robinson). Totals – Columbus 15, West 12. Fouled out – Westhoff.
Girls
WEST 65, COLUMBUS 30
COLUMBUS (2-7) – Emily Surma 0-2 0-1 0, Reagan Lindsay 1-5 0-0 3, Maddy Knipp 1-3 0-0 3, Ali Vesely 6-15 8-10 20, Hannah Hewitt 0-1 0-1 0, Chloe Butler 0-1 2-2 2, Faith Freshwater 0-2 0-0 0, Eva Christensen 1-7 0-1 2, Ella Clasen 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 9-38 10-15 30.
WEST (7-1) – Halli Poock 7-11 1-1 16, Gabrielle Moore 4-6 2-3 10, Lauren Conrey 3-11 1-2 10, Sahara Williams 5-8 0-1 11, Brooklynn Smith 2-4 1-2 5, Sierra Burt 0-3 0-0 0, Ashley Nystrom 0-2 2-2 2, Brianna McPoland 0-0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 2-3 0-0 6, Jaide Domatob 2-7 0-1 5. Totals 25-54 7-12 65.
Columbus 6 5 10 9 – 30
West 24 17 14 10 – 65
3-point goals – Columbus 2 (Lindsay, Knipp), West 8 (Conrey 3, Dzelic 2, Poock, Williams, Domatob). Total fouls – Columbus 12, West 17. Fouled out – none.
