Prep basketball: No. 3 Dike-New Hartford beats No. 6 Denver in a thriller

The Cyclones then attempted to work the final shot, but Dike-New Hartford came up with a stop. Sullivan located Eiklenborg in transition for the buzzer-beater.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a finish that exciting in a long time,” Dike-New Hartford coach Greg Moore said. “I just had some guys that stepped up and made some big plays.”

Adding to Dike-New Hartford’s degree of difficulty was the fact that lead scorer Dane Fuller and his 22 point average was unavailable. Fuller is set to undergo hand surgery and won’t likely be available until the postseason, at the earliest.

“We knew we had some good players behind Dane,” Moore said. “But to have guys just pick up the slack from the kind of year he was having, hopefully, it’s a boost of confidence. I thought the guys we had on the floor did a nice job of working together well for only having practice one day as a different group.”

In Fuller’s absence, Sullivan commanded the offense with 27 points while fellow senior guard AJ Wegener was also tough off the dribble and added 19 points. Wauters knocked with five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points of his own.