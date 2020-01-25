Prep basketball: East, Columbus trade wins

WATERLOO — It was a doubleheader split for the Waterloo East Trojans and Columbus Sailors Saturday night as the crosstown rivals squared off in non-conference basketball.

The Sailor girls extended their winning streak to four games with an opening 52-27 victory, while the Trojan boys ended their three game losing streak by racing past the Sailor boys 80-56.

During the first game of the night, both girls squads struggled to get their shots down, and Columbus led 11-7 after the first eight minutes.

Junior guard, Reagan Lindsay fired up the Sailors offense with strong shooting from both avenues.

Lindsay hit three buckets and was true on five of her six free throws, collecting 11 of her 16 points in the game in the second period. The Sailors were able to outscore the Trojans 19-6 in the frame and never looked back as they led 30-13 at the break.

“We have played a lot of games here recently mainly because of the weather,” said Sailors coach Cory O’Brien. “Tonight we just did not play well and we did not execute like we should. We didn’t play to the level we needed to, but to come away with a win is great. I think the team is becoming connected and this type of win will help build their confidence. I didn’t realize it was four in a row.”