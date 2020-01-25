Prep basketball: East, Columbus trade wins

WATERLOO — It was a doubleheader split for the Waterloo East Trojans and Columbus Sailors Saturday night as the crosstown rivals squared off in non-conference basketball.
The Sailor girls extended their winning streak to four games with an opening 52-27 victory, while the Trojan boys ended their three game losing streak by racing past the Sailor boys 80-56.
During the first game of the night, both girls squads struggled to get their shots down, and Columbus led 11-7 after the first eight minutes.
Junior guard, Reagan Lindsay fired up the Sailors offense with strong shooting from both avenues.
Lindsay hit three buckets and was true on five of her six free throws, collecting 11 of her 16 points in the game in the second period. The Sailors were able to outscore the Trojans 19-6 in the frame and never looked back as they led 30-13 at the break.
“We have played a lot of games here recently mainly because of the weather,” said Sailors coach Cory O’Brien. “Tonight we just did not play well and we did not execute like we should. We didn’t play to the level we needed to, but to come away with a win is great. I think the team is becoming connected and this type of win will help build their confidence. I didn’t realize it was four in a row.”
Wins have been avoiding the Trojans all season as they have experienced a youth movement and multiple injuries, causing them to continuously make changes on the fly.
“We went into this game trying to prepare for (Ali) Veseley,” said Trojans coach William Muhammad. “We did okay, but she is a very good player underneath.”
Veseley led the game in scoring with 20 points, getting half of those in the first eight minutes.
“We have been unhealthy all year and we just have to focus on getting better,” added Muhammad. “We need to correct the little things we are doing wrong and it will get better. All-in-all I really like how the girls played hard and finished the game.”
When the boys game was finished, the Trojans had snapped a three game skid with a pair of postponed games in between, making it difficult to get on a run.
Against the Sailors, East ran early and often and jumped to a big 45-28 lead at the halfway mark.
“They have a lot of speed and athleticism over there and when they got those five or six easy transition baskets that turned it,” said Sailors coach Andrew Robinson. We couldn’t knock down our shots tonight and lately the ring has not been very kind to us.”
The Trojans had little trouble finding the hoop as 11 different players registered points in the score book.
Domion Schmidt led East with 15 points and Ramir Scott was right behind him with 14. Trevion LaBeaux reached double digits as well with 10 points.
“We are a really, really, really young team,” said Trojans coach Steve McGraw. “With young kids that we have they bounce back real easy and quicker,” McGraw said of the team snapping the loss streak. “It was good to get the win and the most pleasing part for me was watching the team get better. We were able to send four freshman and a sophomore in during the fourth quarter to get good time in.”
The Trojans non-starters stepped in without missing a beat as they poured in 43 points not letting the Sailors gain any momentum.
“It was good for us to play a good team like this,” Robinson said. “I saw a lot of fight in our guys and they kept attacking.”
Boxscores
Girls
COLUMBUS 52, EAST 27
EAST (0-12) — Shakieyah Taylor 1 0-3 2, Ma’Kaiyla Johnson 2 0-1 4, Sequioa Williams 1 0-0 2, Marshay Polk 2 1-1 5, DaNay Saffold 1 3-5 6, Erion Gafeney 2 1-2 6, Aarionna Ezell 0 0-0 0, Madison Whitson 0 0-0 0, Sadie Jane Allen 1 0-2 2. Totals 10 4-12 27.
COLUMBUS (6-9) — Ali Vesely 6 8-9 20, Maddy Knipp 0 1-2 1, Chloe Butler 0 0-0 0, Eva Christensen 3 2-2 9, Reagan Lindsay 5 6-8 16, Emily Surma 1 0-0 2, Hannah Hewitt 0 2-4 2, Ella Clasen 1 0-0 2, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0, Ava Monaghan 0 0-0 0, Olivia Mudd 0 0-0 0 . Totals 16 19-25 52.
East 7 6 8 6 — 27
Columbus 11 19 13 9 — 52
3-point goals—East 2 (Gafeney, Saffold), WC 1 (Christensen). Total fouls—East 20, WC 17. Fouled out—No one.
Boys
EAST 80, COLUMBUS 56
EAST (4-8) — DJ Holmes 1 0-0 2, Ramir Scott 6 0-0 14, Trevion Labeaux 4 2-5 10, Martez Wiggley 3 1-1 7, Brian Keene 1 0-0 2, Dylan Reyes 2 2-5 8, Kewone Jones 3 0-0 8, Domion Schmidt 6 3-3 15, Develle Rambus 0 0-0 0, Jaquoi Harrington 0 0-0 0, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates ,1 2-3 4 Dayton Bruce 1 0-0 2, Craig Willingham 1 1-2 Damon Schmidt 2 1-2 5. Totals 29 12-21 80.
COLUMBUS (5-9) — Daniel Buchanan 1 0-0 2, Carter Gallagher 3 10-12 16, Benjamin Skyles 1 0-0 3, Charlie Dugan 1 1-2 3, Cannon Butler 3 4-7 10, Kris Luke 0 1-1 1, Ben Trost 2 6-8 10, Ben Dalrymple 0 0-0 0, Patrick Steele 1 2-2 5, Josh Merrifield 0 0-0 0, Joseph Haag 2 0-0 4, Dallas Westhoff 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 24-32 56.
East 23 22 17 18 — 80
Columbus 11 17 11 17 — 56
3-point goals—East 6 (Scott 2, Jones 2, Reyes 2), WC 2 (Skyles, Steele). Total fouls—East 24, WC 21. Fouled out—No one.