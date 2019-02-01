WATERLOO -- Dike-New Hartford carried a pair of top 10 rankings into Waterloo Columbus' Oppold Gymnasium Friday.
The Wolverines looked the part as they continued to build momentum for the postseason with a pair of North Iowa Cedar League wins. The No. 10 D-NH girls posted a 50-23 win before the sixth-ranked boys finished the night with a 65-45 victory.
The Wolverine boys (15-1) jumped to a 10-2 start, but the Sailors (1-15) answered back with seven unanswered points. Then, after D-NH went up 19-9, Parker Westhoff came off the Sailors' bench for five points and Trey Mudd III nailed a long 3-pointer to tie the game at 19-all.
The Wolverines stayed the course and went on a 13-3 run to end the half.
"We knew it would be a little hard coming off the break from the weather," D-NH coach Greg Moore said. "We didn't show the intensity and we did not execute defensively like we wanted to.
"They (Sailors) hit some big shots and kept coming after us. Our guys learned tonight that you have to be ready every game. We settled in and put them in man coverage and that was to our advantage."
The Sailors didn't back down. When Blake Freeseman drilled a 3 with under four minutes left it was 53-45 before the Wolverines closed on a 12-0 run.
"I think our guys finally put the pieces together tonight," Columbus coach Drake Schuring said. "We didn't turn the ball over much and I was very pleased as a coach to see their effort.
"As a fan, I saw that these guys can really do this. They can play anyone. We just gave up some easy lay-ups at the end and couldn't get the ball to go in."
Dike-New Hartford outscored Columbus 22-9 in the second and third quarters of the girls' game to build a 39-16 lead that was too much for the Sailors to overcome.
"It was just a tough night shooting the ball for us," Columbus coach Cory O'Brien said. "We were getting good shots and taking them, but they just would not go in. It was one of those nights where it was who we are.
"I thought our defense played well overall. They have three girls that average 13 points a game and we did a good job holding them down."
The Wolverines were paced by Ellie Foster with 15 points and Katie Knock with 10.
"The weather gave us a long layoff and we did not know for sure what was going to happen," D-NH coach Bruce Dall said. "We were just praying that more good would happen than bad. We did not get up and down the floor consistently and it took us awhile to shake off the rust tonight. We did get to work on our depth tonight and we were happy about that."
