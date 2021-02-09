Prep basketball: Dike-New Hartford clinches NICL East title at Denver

“They made some big shots and we came back and hit some of our own,” D-NH coach Greg Moore said. “We were a little loose with the ball in the first half and I thought we cleaned that up, especially in the second half. Some guys made some big plays for us defensively. We just did a better job of taking care of the ball and showed some offensive patience and had some good shots. We took their transition away in the second half.”

This victory extended D-NH’s win streak to eight, an impressive finish after leading scorer Dane Fuller and his 22-point average underwent an operation on his hand eight games into the season and hasn’t returned.

“We talked to Dane and told him that we’re here for him,” Wegener said. “If he can get back in time for state, then we’ll want him. We decided to just come together and show that everyone else that we can still go out and do big things.

“I think it just shows the heart we have on our team. We always go out in big games and show out. We obviously miss Dane, but we came together as a team.”

Fellow senior guard Landen Sullivan has complemented Wegener with his own ability to drive and locate teammates, while also finding paths to the basket. Sullivan finished with 18 points and came up with a key defensive rebound down the stretch.