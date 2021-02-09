Prep basketball: Dike-New Hartford clinches NICL East title at Denver

DENVER – Dike-New Hartford’s basketball team has demonstrated that it can run with the best and stand is ground against the more physical teams inside the North Iowa Cedar League’s East Division.
A competitive race for a conference championship reached the finish line Tuesday night inside Denver’s state of the art Cyclone Center.
Class 2A’s No. 4-ranked Wolverines once again came up clutch during another closely-contested shootout with No. 7 Denver, prevailing 69-65.
“We just never gave up,” D-NH guard AJ Wegener said, after finishing with a team-high 19 points. “We always knew that we had it in us and we just decided to fix a few things and come out and get a big one.”
Dike-New Hartford (17-2, 14-2) spent much of the first quarter chasing as Denver (16-4, 11-3) quickly passed the ball ahead off turnovers for uncontested layups during a 13-0 run to take an 18-8 lead.
The Wolverines, however, chipped away at the deficit and eventually closed the first half on a 6-0 run capped by Nathan Moore’s steal and feed to Wegener for a contested dunk that trimmed Denver’s lead to 32-31 at intermission.
Dike-New Hartford dedicated all five players towards picking up rebounds in the second half and the Wolverines also cut down on turnovers and limited Denver’s breakaway opportunities.
“They made some big shots and we came back and hit some of our own,” D-NH coach Greg Moore said. “We were a little loose with the ball in the first half and I thought we cleaned that up, especially in the second half. Some guys made some big plays for us defensively. We just did a better job of taking care of the ball and showed some offensive patience and had some good shots. We took their transition away in the second half.”
This victory extended D-NH’s win streak to eight, an impressive finish after leading scorer Dane Fuller and his 22-point average underwent an operation on his hand eight games into the season and hasn’t returned.
“We talked to Dane and told him that we’re here for him,” Wegener said. “If he can get back in time for state, then we’ll want him. We decided to just come together and show that everyone else that we can still go out and do big things.
“I think it just shows the heart we have on our team. We always go out in big games and show out. We obviously miss Dane, but we came together as a team.”
Fellow senior guard Landen Sullivan has complemented Wegener with his own ability to drive and locate teammates, while also finding paths to the basket. Sullivan finished with 18 points and came up with a key defensive rebound down the stretch.
“Especially after Dane went out they just felt their role had to grow a little bit, and it did,” Greg Moore said, addressing his backcourt tandem. “They started attacking the basket a little more and added some mid-range jump shots — they’re capable of knocking those shots down. Leadership-wise and just floor management, I thought they really did a good job as the season went on.”
Senior Nathan Moore added 12 points and the juniors with the Wolverines’ roster also stepped up.
One of those younger contributors was Jacob Stockdale, who came off the bench and hit one of the game’s biggest shots. Wegener drove into the Denver zone and kicked out to the reserve for a 3-pointer that tied the score at 49 entering the fourth quarter. D-NH then pushed its lead to 58-53 after Sullivan followed a Wegener tip-in with a pair of free throws, but Denver again fought back.
Kyler Matthias gave the Cyclones leads of 61-60 and 63-62 with a jumper and a pair free throws as part of his 14-point game. Trailing 65-62 with 2:21 remaining, D-NH then stepped up and closed the game on a 7-0 run.
Moore drew a charge that fouled Matthias out with 1:22 remaining before scoring off an offensive board on the ensuing possession. Denver had a pair of looks to take the lead on its final two possessions, but was unable to convert.
Caylor Hoffer knocked down four 3-pointers over the first three quarters and led the Cyclones with 20 points. Will Curtis added 10 points.
“I was just disappointed with some of our execution down the stretch,” Denver coach Kyle Matthais said. “It just felt like they were able to get those key rebounds. We talked about it before the game, we talked about it at halftime, we talked about it third quarter. I’ll credit them. They had a good game plan, rebounded well and executed down the stretch.”
This game marked the first of three in a row to end the regular season for the Cyclones.
For a resilient Dike-New Hartford team, this hard-earned conference title has plenty of significance.
“It means a lot,” Wegener said. “I’ve been playing basketball for a long time and it’s just one of the best feelings that I’ve ever had to go out and play in what I think is the best conference in 2A and show that we are the best.”
Dike-N.H. 69, Denver 65
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD (17-2, 14-2) — AJ Wegener 6 5-5 19, Nathan Moore 4 2-4 12, Zak Wauters 1 0-0 3, Landen Sullivan 4 10-12 18, Cale Jensen 3 0-0 6, Brewer Eiklenborg 4 0-0 8, Jacob Stockdale 1 0-0 3.
DENVER (16-4, 11-3) — Isaac Besh 2 4-5 8, Bryce Phelps 2 2-2 7, Kyler Matthias 3 5-6 14, Will Curtis 4 1-1 10, Caylor Hoffer 4 0-0 8, Mitchell DeVries 1 0-0 2, Hunter Schollenbarger 2 0-0 4.
Dike-N.H. 10 21 18 20 — 69
Denver 18 14 17 16 — 65
3-point goals—DNH 4 (Moore 2, Wauters, Stockdale), Denver 9 (Hoffer 4, Matthias 3, Phelps, Curtis). Total fouls—DNH 10, Denver 13. Fouled out—Matthias.
