WATERLOO -- Denver's Cyclones blew through Oppold Gymnasium Friday night and came away with a basketball sweep of North Iowa Cedar League rival Waterloo Columbus.
The Columbus boys put up a great fight against a veteran Cyclone team with high expectations this season, but fell 73-53, in a game that was much closer than the final score.
Denver had an easier go in the girls' matchup, 66-25.
On the boys' court, the Cyclones used a huge third quarter to blow open a game they were leading just 31-28 after 16 minutes.
"Our defense was a little stagnant at first but you could tell at halftime that they were getting a good energy going," Denver coach Kyle Matthias said. "They (the Sailors) have real good shooters over there and you cannot let up on them. You have to give them credit, they are a tough team and we just had to improve on our shot selection."
Junior Bryce Phelps dialed in for Denver as he dropped in 10 of his 12 points in the third period before fouling out of the game.
Columbus, playing its opening game of the season, staged a comeback during the fourth quarter.
Charlie Dugan nailed a long range 3 to get he Sailors to within 62-53, but the Cyclones put a halt to the rally and scored six straight points with buckets from Isaac Besh and Kyler Matthias. Besh finished the game with 15 points and Matthias registered 20.
Two other Cyclones reached double-digit scoring as Will Curtis put up 11 and Caylor Hoffer hit 10.
You have free articles remaining.
"That third quarter really did us in," said Columbus coach Andrew Robinson. "We played a little lackadaisical there and suddenly they were on a run and made it a big lead. Our big guys got into a little trouble and at that moment we need our guards to play bigger. We really needed to match Denver's intensity level at the start."
The Denver girls took advantage of a much younger Sailor squad.
The game was even for the first four minutes, but then the Cyclones heated up. Sydney Eggena and Lexi Lyons began the run and Denver hit five treys in a row to build a 19-7 first-quarter lead.
"We know we can shoot the basketball," Cyclones coach Joe Frost said. "We just needed a couple to go in to help build their confidence. The weird thing with this team is that we have eight or nine girls that can start anywhere, so if someone goes down or struggles, it is next man up for us."
The Cyclones had 13 players score with Reece Johnson leading the team with 13 points.
"This was a nice win and I think we are going to let them be excited about it tonight," added Frost.
Columbus coach Cory O'Brien found plenty of areas his team can grow.
"I have to give Denver a lot of credit," O'Brien said. "They played harder than us and they executed better than us. We knew we were in for a battle tonight and now we know there are plenty of things we need to work on."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.