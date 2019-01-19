WATERLOO -- One night after an emotional girls' basketball loss to Waterloo West, Waterloo East tried to rebound against another metro rival in Waterloo Columbus Saturday.
The Trojans' tank ran dry in the second half as they dropped a 59-52 decision to the Sailors.
The East boys suffered no such aftereffects, however, as they went on a 30-point run in the third quarter and dominated the Sailors in a 78-41 affair.
"I think last night took a lot out of us," Trojan girls' coach William Muhammad said. "We were just hoping to play well and get through the game, but Columbus came out and played very well. We got into some foul troubles early, then we just couldn't get our shots to fall late."
The Sailors had the same trouble shooting in the first 16 minutes as most shots failed to go through the nylon.
Trailing 29-22 at the half, Columbus was searching for an answer for East senior Kerris Roberts, who put down 25 points in the game.
"We knew they would be relying on Kerris and we wanted to key in on her and prevent her from touching the ball," Sailors coach Cory O'Brian said. "I think we executed that better in the second half and our kids answered their physical play with our own. These girls play with passion and they won't back down from nobody."
Columbus (2-12) never backed up, but took steps forward in the second half as the Sailors took their first lead of the game since a 4-0 start on a Maliyah Little 3-pointer.
The Trojans (2-11) answered with an Amanee Clark bucket, then Hannah Hewitt hit a jumper with one second left to give Columbus a 38-37 edge after three quarters.
The Sailors built their lead to 53-45 in the fourth frame and held off a late Trojan rally with the help of key free throws by sophomore Reagan Lindsay.
"I think we came into the game pretty tense and they played a very physical first half," said Lindsay. "I missed some free throws earlier and I was kind of freaking out about that. Towards the end, though, I knew this game wasn't about me, but our team, and I wanted to make the final shots I had. I know our record doesn't show it, but this could be the win that gets us going for the second half of the season."
On the boys' court, the Trojans showed little wear from their battle with West Friday, as they came out running and never slowed down.
The quicker Trojans were able to slow the Sailors down as they amassed 11 blocks in the game and turned them into points.
East (9-4) built a 12-point lead at the half, then came out smoking in the second half and lit up the scoreboard with 30 points in the third quarter.
"I thought we were a little lax in the first half, but they really picked it up in the second," Trojans coach Steve McGraw said. "It is always a concern when you play after a game like last night. We got to get a lot of guys in the game to give others a break, and I thought our seniors handled the situation very well."
Senior Tyrese Nickelson scored 14 of his game high 28 points in the third as the Trojans pulled away. Tavious Jenkins contributed 20 points for the home team, and Ramir Scott and Ramon Harrington chipped in nine points each.
Reed Ulses scored 18 points for Columbus.
