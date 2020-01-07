CEDAR FALLS -- The first month of the Cedar Falls girls' basketball season could pass for an episode of MASH as the injuries keep piling up.
Tuesday night, the Tigers (7-3) were faced with another tough battle as they hosted Class 5A's fifth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie, which entered the game with a perfect 7-0 mark.
The banged up Tigers held their own, but eventually fell 62-53 and are looking to get back to full health for the stretch run of their season.
"At first we really, really played well," said Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen. "Then in the second half, we had really good looks but we couldn't get the ball to fall our way. They, on the other hand, got their shots to fall.
"We have had several injuries of late, with Lexie (Godfrey) and Emerson (Green) having nagging injuries. They both played tonight but you could tell they were hurting a bit. We rested both of them for a while late in the third and start of the fourth and we just could not hold the lead."
Cedar Falls held a 30-24 lead at the half, but could not contain Mallory McDermott of the Hawks.
McDermott chipped in 10 points over the first 16 minutes, then exploded after the break to finish with 35 points, including a drive that tied the game at 35-35 with three minutes remaining in the third.
Morgan Linck of the Tigers dropped in a short jumper to tie contest at 37-37, but Cedar Falls didn't lead again.
"We are just struggling a bit with consistency in the lineup because of injuries," added Groen. "The girls off the bench are doing a great job, we just need to get healthy and have that consistency down the stretch. We will get it going."
Anna Sandvold walked onto the court and immediately made her presence known as she drained a long 3 to get the Tigers back within three points, but the Hawks got a big 3 from McDermott for a 56-50 edge.
With Green slowed by an ailing knee, junior Anaya Barney stepped up and led the Tigers with 20 points.
"They went on that run and we were not doing what we were supposed to do," said Barney. "We need to be more patient and get the communication better when we sub players in. We are a very good team right now, but once we get everybody back healthy, then we will be so much better.
"We just need to work on that balance and we will bounce back. No need for a panic right now."
Green finished with 19 points.
