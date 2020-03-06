Osage stuns No. 1 Cascade, reach 2A state championship

DES MOINES – Osage senior Sidney Brandau found her motivation before the girls’ state basketball tournament.
She watched a You Tube video of the 1992 six-player state championship game.
Brandau’s mother, Vicki, started at guard in that game when the Green Devils won the six-player state title.
“It was really motivating to watch,” Brandau said. “It was amazing to see Osage win a state title.It definitely pumped me up.”
Now Brandau has a chance to join her mother as a state champion.
Brandau and her Osage teammates shut down No. 1 Cascade in earning a stunning 46-32 win in the Class 2A semifinals Friday morning at Wells Fargo Arena.
The No. 4 Green Devils erupted for 26 fourth-quarter points while handing Cascade its only loss of the season. The Cougars, who won state two years ago, finished 26-1.
“Not many people were picking us to win because of how much success Cascade has had, but our girls were determined,” Osage coach Chad Erickson said. “I told our team to play hard, play loose and play relaxed. I knew if we played well, we had a good chance to beat them. Our kids played super well today.”
Osage (24-2) advances to face No. 2 West Hancock or No. 3 North Linn in the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Devils reached the state title game for the first time in five-player basketball.
Cascade held the 6-foot Brandau, Osage’s leading scorer without a first-half point. But Brandau came back to finish with nine points, six rebounds and four blocks.
“Nobody expected us to be here,” Brandau said. “We just went out and fought, and showed everybody what we were made of. We were the underdog and all of the pressure was on them.”
The game was a defensive battle and was tied 20-20 early in the fourth quarter before Osage struck for a 13-0 run.
Ellie Bobinet fired in a pair of 3-pointers, Melanie Bye drained a trey, Brandau connected in the lane and Dani Johnson scored on a drive.
That expanded the Green Devil lead to 33-20 with just 2:05 left in the game.
“We talked about ball reversal and moving the ball around quickly,” said Bobinet, a junior who finished with nine points. “I had a couple of open looks and I knew I had to take those shots. Fortunately, my teammates got me the ball and the shots went in.”
Cascade was forced to foul the remainder of the game. The Cougars cut the lead to 34-26 with 1:28 left, but Osage responded with two free throws by Brandau and four by Johnson to push the lead to 14.
Johnson, a junior, led the Green Devils with 18 points, including 10 in the final quarter. She also grabbed 12 rebounds. She was 11-of-11 from the free-throw line.
“This morning our whole team kept saying, ‘it smells like upset, it smells like upset,’” Johnson said. “This is crazy. Nobody expected us to even make it to state. For us to be in the state championship game, it’s so awesome. We still have one more game to go. We are excited and we will be ready.”
Osage point guard Mia Knudsen also played an instrumental role while handling the ball against Cascade’s full-court press. She finished with four assists and three boards while playing all 32 minutes.
Knudsen’s grandfather was the Green Devil head coach during the school’s state title march in 1992.
Cascade entered the game as the Class 2A’s top defensive team, holding its opponents to 30.4 points per game. But Osage showed it can play a little defense of its own.
The Green Devils held the Cougars to just 23.9 percent shooting.
“We knew how well they shot the ball, so we extended our zone,” Erickson said. “We told our four outside girls we need to get to the 3-point line and run them off the line. Our girls executed exactly what we wanted to do.”
Cascade’s Nicole McDermott, a Clarke University recruit, hit the shot of the tournament late in the first half. She drove the lane and tumbled to the court. From her back, she fired up an improbable shot that went in to give her team a 12-10 edge.
McDermott led Cascade with 14 points, but missed 10-of-15 shot attempts.
The first-half was a defensive battle. Osage led 10-6 after one quarter before being held to just two second-quarter points. The game was tied 12-12 at the break.
The teams combined to make only 9-of-45 total shot attempts from the field in the opening 16 minutes.
“Both teams played tremendous defense in the first half,” Erickson said. “We were happy to be tied at halftime because we didn’t think we played very well. We knew if we knocked down a few shots in the second half, we had a chance to win.”