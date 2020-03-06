Osage stuns No. 1 Cascade, reach 2A state championship

Johnson, a junior, led the Green Devils with 18 points, including 10 in the final quarter. She also grabbed 12 rebounds. She was 11-of-11 from the free-throw line.

“This morning our whole team kept saying, ‘it smells like upset, it smells like upset,’” Johnson said. “This is crazy. Nobody expected us to even make it to state. For us to be in the state championship game, it’s so awesome. We still have one more game to go. We are excited and we will be ready.”

Osage point guard Mia Knudsen also played an instrumental role while handling the ball against Cascade’s full-court press. She finished with four assists and three boards while playing all 32 minutes.

Knudsen’s grandfather was the Green Devil head coach during the school’s state title march in 1992.

Cascade entered the game as the Class 2A’s top defensive team, holding its opponents to 30.4 points per game. But Osage showed it can play a little defense of its own.

The Green Devils held the Cougars to just 23.9 percent shooting.

“We knew how well they shot the ball, so we extended our zone,” Erickson said. “We told our four outside girls we need to get to the 3-point line and run them off the line. Our girls executed exactly what we wanted to do.”