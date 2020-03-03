Osage battles back, advances to 2A semifinals

DES MOINES – Osage took the floor at Wells Fargo Arena for its Class 2A girls’ state quarterfinal with West Branch Tuesday and blinked.
When the Green Devils opened their eyes, the Bears led 10-0.
But the glare of the bright lights eventually faded and Osage settled in and then battled back to earn a 50-43 win to advance to Friday’s semifinals.
“I think it was a lot of jitters coming out in the game,” said junior Dani Johnson. “In our time out we were like just like relax and play together. I think we pulled it together pretty well.”
Osage trailed 13-5 after one, but Libby Schwamman scored with six seconds left to cut the deficit to just three at halftime, 24-21.
Then in a second half full of runs, the Green Devils (23-2) saved its best one for last. After using an 8-0 run to take a six-point lead, 35-29, Osage watched as West Branch answered with a 7-0 run to close the third quarter getting a nice drive and score from Sasha Koenig just before the buzzer making it 37-35 Bears (21-4).
But Sidney Brandau, who finished with 16 points and 12 boards, sparked a 9-0 run by the Green Devils to open the fourth quarter as she scored seven of the nine points, including a 3-pointer that made it 42-37. The Green Devils held West Branch scoreless for the first 6 minutes and 30 seconds of the fourth as they built a lead that eventually grew to nine, 48-39.
“Very frustrating,” Brandau said of the Green Devils’ start. “We needed to find a grove. Once we settled in it kind of figured itself out.”
Johnson added 13 points and eight rebounds for an Osage team that out-rebounded West Branch, 43-30. The Green Devils also survived committing 17 turnovers.
Osage coach Chad Erickson said he thought his team did a great job of keeping an eye on Bear catalyst, Sasha Koenig. Koenig had eight assists and three steals, but shot just 2 of 18 from the field and was held to four points, 11 under her season average.
“She is the key to their team,” Erickson said. “She likes to penetrate to the basket and create so much stuff for their team that we were going to give her as much attention as we could.”
Erickson added he was also proud of how his team responded to its slow start.
“They showed great composure, I thought,” Erickson said. “A lot of these kids have been through not basketball state tournaments, but volleyball state tournaments. I think that experience helps them.
“And we talked about this that there was going to be runs in both directions and you just have to weather the storm. They were going to make their runs and then we were going to turn around and return a run at them.”
Osage will take on top-seeded Cascade (26-0) Friday at 10 a.m.