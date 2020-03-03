Osage battles back, advances to 2A semifinals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“Very frustrating,” Brandau said of the Green Devils’ start. “We needed to find a grove. Once we settled in it kind of figured itself out.”

Johnson added 13 points and eight rebounds for an Osage team that out-rebounded West Branch, 43-30. The Green Devils also survived committing 17 turnovers.

Osage coach Chad Erickson said he thought his team did a great job of keeping an eye on Bear catalyst, Sasha Koenig. Koenig had eight assists and three steals, but shot just 2 of 18 from the field and was held to four points, 11 under her season average.

“She is the key to their team,” Erickson said. “She likes to penetrate to the basket and create so much stuff for their team that we were going to give her as much attention as we could.”

Erickson added he was also proud of how his team responded to its slow start.

“They showed great composure, I thought,” Erickson said. “A lot of these kids have been through not basketball state tournaments, but volleyball state tournaments. I think that experience helps them.