Northeast Iowa prep basketball roundup: Denver's balance shines against Aplington-Parkersburg
top story
PREP BASKETBALL

Northeast Iowa prep basketball roundup: Denver's balance shines against Aplington-Parkersburg

DENVER -- Class 2A's No. 3-ranked Denver boys' basketball team quickly bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 88-77 win over No. 7 Aplington-Parkersburg Friday night.

A Cyclone team (9-1, 5-1 NICL) that was defeated by rival Wapsie Valley earlier this week had all five starters score in double figures during the win over the Falcons. Bryce Phelps led the way with 20 points and Will Curtis finished with 17 points.

Denver went 25-for-28 from the free throw line, including makes on 15 of 16 attempts in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Gavin Thomas scored a career-high 27 points for a Falcons team that cut an 18-point, third-quarter deficit to five with three minutes remaining, but couldn't get any closer.

DUNKERTON 54, RICEVILLE 32 -- Dunkerton improved to 5-0 in the Iowa Star Conference with a convincing victory.

Jake Kennedy led a balanced Raiders attack with 12 points. Preston Gillespie finished with 11 points and Kaden Behrens added 10. 

Girls

DENVER 49, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 40 -- Denver outscored the Falcons 16-7 in the third quarter to extend a slim 18-17 halftime edge.

Allison Bonnette led the Cyclones with 14 points and Emma Hennessy finished with 12.

RICEVILLE 42, DUNKERTON 34 -- Riceville's Abby Retterath scored a game-high 14 points to lead her team past Dunkerton.

The Raiders were led by 11 points from Maeson Wolff and Bailey VanLengen added 10.

Basketball summaries

Boys

DENVER 88, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 77

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG – JaYden Mackie 21, Gavin Thomas 27, GarretT Hempen 10, Josh Haan 9, Owen Thomas 4, Christian Haugstad 6.

DENVER – Isaac Besh 15, Bryce Phelps 20, Kyler Matthias 12, Will Curtis 17, Taylor Hoffer 16, Hunter Schollenbarger 6, Mitchell DeVries 2.

DUNKERTON 52, RICEVILLE 32

RICEVILLE – Isaac Kuhn 5, Theo Klaes 13, Trenten Swenson 2, Ryder Fair 2, Shawn Brimm 9, Zach Gronwolt 1.

DUNKERTON – Jake Kennedy 12, Jayden Downs 3, Preston Gillespie 11, Casey Gardner 7, Kaden Behrens 10, Gabe Heideman 2, Kyler Rich 9.

Girls

DENVER 49, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 40

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG – Sommer Stotler 10, Ellen Waller 15, Ellie Etjen 4, Kaitlin Cuvelier 3, Kassidy Mohwinkle 2, Jada Oldenburger 6.

DENVER – Tessa Joerger 6, Allison Bonnette 14, Emma Hennessy 12, Avery Forde 3, Grace Hennessy 5, Reese Johnson 9.

RICEVILLE 42, DUNKERTON 34

RICEVILLE – Josie gansen 5, Brynn Hemann 12, O’Mally Fair 8, Joy Barron 3, Abby Retterath 14.

DUNKERTON – Bethany Christians 8, Maeson Wolff 11, Bailey VanLengen 10, Morgan Weepie 5.

