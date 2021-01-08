Northeast Iowa prep basketball roundup: Denver's balance shines against Aplington-Parkersburg

DENVER -- Class 2A's No. 3-ranked Denver boys' basketball team quickly bounced back from its first loss of the season with an 88-77 win over No. 7 Aplington-Parkersburg Friday night.

A Cyclone team (9-1, 5-1 NICL) that was defeated by rival Wapsie Valley earlier this week had all five starters score in double figures during the win over the Falcons. Bryce Phelps led the way with 20 points and Will Curtis finished with 17 points.

Denver went 25-for-28 from the free throw line, including makes on 15 of 16 attempts in the fourth quarter.

Freshman Gavin Thomas scored a career-high 27 points for a Falcons team that cut an 18-point, third-quarter deficit to five with three minutes remaining, but couldn't get any closer.

DUNKERTON 54, RICEVILLE 32 -- Dunkerton improved to 5-0 in the Iowa Star Conference with a convincing victory.

Jake Kennedy led a balanced Raiders attack with 12 points. Preston Gillespie finished with 11 points and Kaden Behrens added 10.

Girls

DENVER 49, APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 40 -- Denver outscored the Falcons 16-7 in the third quarter to extend a slim 18-17 halftime edge.