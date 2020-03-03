North Scott denies West on miraculous shot

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

North Scott took a 25-19 lead into halftime behind eight points from Anderson and a sagging defense that largely took the lane away from West. The Wahawks hit their first two 3-pointers but missed six times from distance and gave the ball up four times on turnovers while trying to attack the basket.

West fell behind 30-20 with 5 1/2 minutes to play in the third quarter, then started to turn things around. The Wahawks' defense held the Lancers to two points over the final seven minutes of the quarter and West picked up the pace and attacked the basket on offense.

"We went to our 1 offense and we started dribble-driving a lot more," said Berinobis. "They wanted to play a slow pace, and we kind of fell in love with that in the first half. We changed it to our pace in the second half."

By the end of the third period, North Scott's lead was just 32-29, and 2:15 into the fourth, West was back on top 34-33.

Caleb Haag's transition dunk tied the game at 38-38 with 2:17 remaining and after Anderson missed the front end of a one-and-one, the Wahawks killed more than a minute of clock and called timeout with :11.9 left to set up a potential game-winner.