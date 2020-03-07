North Linn races past Osage

Osage senior Sidney Brandau fights for a loose ball against North Linn Saturday during the Class 2A championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Osage players console each other after their loss against North Linn Saturday during the Class 2A championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Osage girls basketball team holds up its second place trophy after its loss against North Linn Saturday during the Class 2A championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
The Osage bench cheers after a three-pointer against North Linn Saturday during the Class 2A championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Osage freshman Brooklyn Halbach and teammates are distraught as they leave the court following thier loss against North Linn Saturday during the Class 2A championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Osage junior Dani Johnson takes a jumper against North Linn Saturday during the Class 2A championship game at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Osage junior Ellie Bobinet lines up to take a free throw against North Linn Saturday during the Class 1A championship game of the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Osage senior Sidney Brandau makes a pass against North Linn Saturday during the Class 1A championship game of the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
DES MOINES – Sister duo Grace and Abby Flanagan combined to score 48 points as North Linn raced past Osage, 66-42, in the Class 2A girls’ state championship game Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Flanagan’s scored 32 of their 48 in the first half as the Lynx (25-2) jumped out to a 38-18 halftime lead.
Grace Flanagan had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as she was named the captain of the 2A all-tournament team.
Osage (24-3) was playing in its second state title game and first five-player game. The Green Devils were the Six-on-Six state champions in 1992.
Sidney Brandau had 15 points, seven boards, three blocks, three steals and three assists to lead Osage. Dani Johnson added 10 points.
The Green Devils committed just eight turnovers and blocked seven shots, but shot just 31 percent for the game (13 of 41, and were just 5 of 23 from 3-point range. North Linn shot 58 percent from the field (25 of 43) and the Lynx made seven of their 15 3-point attempts.
Both Brandau and Johnson were named to the all-tournament team. Brandau, a senior, averaged 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in three state tournament games. Johnson averaged 13.7 points and eight boards in three games, and her 15 offensive rebounds were a 2A tournament best.
North Linn 66, Osage 42
OSAGE (24-3) – Mia Knudsen 1-4 0-0 3, Melanie Bye 2-5 0-0 6, Dani Johnson 3-11 3-4 10, Ellie Bobinet 1-5 2-3 5, Sidney Brandau 6-15 3-4 15, Katie Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Ainsley Dodd 0-1 0-0 0, Victoria Schwarting 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Brandau 0-0 0-0 0, Libby Schwamman 0-0 2-2 2, Megan Henson 0-0 1-2 1, Kaebre Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, AInsley Brooker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-41 11-15 42.
NORTH LINN (25-2) – Hannah Bridgewater 1-5 0-2 2, Grace Flanagan 10-13 4-4 27, Ellie Ware 6-6 0-2 12, Abby Flanagan 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Burke 0-3 2-2 2, Abby Flanagan 7-10 3-4 21, Fallon Finnegan 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Rechkemmer 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Van Etten 0-0 0-0 0, Elia Ries 0-0 0-0 0, Elise Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Rauch 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Ries 1-2 0-0 2, Emilie Hass 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Stepanek 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Flanagan 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-43 9-14 66.
Osage;10;8;15;9 -- 42
North Linn;17;21;17;11 -- 66
3-point goals – Osage 5-23 (Knudsen 1-3, Bye 1-4, Johnson 1-8, Bobinet 1-5, Brandau 0-2, Dodd 0-1). NL 7-15 (G. Flanagan 3-5, A. Flanagan 4-7, Burke 0-2, Finnegan 0-1). Rebounds – Osage 17 (Brandau 7). NL 33 (Bridgewater 8, G. Flanagan 8). Assists -- Osage 10 (Bobinet 3, Brandau 3). NL 18 (G. Flanagan 7). Total fouls – Osage 16, North Linn 12. Fouled out – Bobinet.