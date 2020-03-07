You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
North Linn races past Osage
0 comments
breaking
CLASS 2A GIRLS' STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

North Linn races past Osage

{{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES – Sister duo Grace and Abby Flanagan combined to score 48 points as North Linn raced past Osage, 66-42, in the Class 2A girls’ state championship game Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Flanagan’s scored 32 of their 48 in the first half as the Lynx (25-2) jumped out to a 38-18 halftime lead.

Grace Flanagan had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as she was named the captain of the 2A all-tournament team.

Osage (24-3) was playing in its second state title game and first five-player game. The Green Devils were the Six-on-Six state champions in 1992.

Sidney Brandau had 15 points, seven boards, three blocks, three steals and three assists to lead Osage. Dani Johnson added 10 points.

The Green Devils committed just eight turnovers and blocked seven shots, but shot just 31 percent for the game (13 of 41, and were just 5 of 23 from 3-point range. North Linn shot 58 percent from the field (25 of 43) and the Lynx made seven of their 15 3-point attempts.

Both Brandau and Johnson were named to the all-tournament team. Brandau, a senior, averaged 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in three state tournament games. Johnson averaged 13.7 points and eight boards in three games, and her 15 offensive rebounds were a 2A tournament best.

North Linn 66, Osage 42

OSAGE (24-3) – Mia Knudsen 1-4 0-0 3, Melanie Bye 2-5 0-0 6, Dani Johnson 3-11 3-4 10, Ellie Bobinet 1-5 2-3 5, Sidney Brandau 6-15 3-4 15, Katie Smith 0-0 0-0   0, Ainsley Dodd 0-1 0-0 0, Victoria Schwarting 0-0 0-0 0, Samantha Brandau 0-0 0-0 0, Libby Schwamman 0-0 2-2  2, Megan Henson 0-0 1-2 1, Kaebre Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, AInsley Brooker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-41 11-15 42.

NORTH LINN (25-2) – Hannah Bridgewater 1-5 0-2 2, Grace Flanagan 10-13 4-4 27, Ellie Ware 6-6 0-2 12, Abby Flanagan 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Burke 0-3 2-2 2, Abby Flanagan 7-10 3-4 21, Fallon Finnegan 0-1 0-0 0, Sam Rechkemmer 0-0 0-0 0, Chloe Van Etten 0-0 0-0 0, Elia Ries 0-0 0-0 0, Elise Ware 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Rauch 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Ries 1-2 0-0 2, Emilie Hass 0-1 0-0 0, Maddie Stepanek 0-1 0-0 0, Ellie Flanagan 0-1  0-0 0. Totals 25-43 9-14 66.

Osage;10;8;15;9  --  42

North Linn;17;21;17;11  --  66

3-point goals – Osage 5-23 (Knudsen 1-3, Bye 1-4, Johnson 1-8, Bobinet 1-5, Brandau 0-2, Dodd 0-1). NL 7-15 (G. Flanagan 3-5, A. Flanagan 4-7, Burke 0-2, Finnegan 0-1). Rebounds – Osage 17 (Brandau 7). NL 33 (Bridgewater 8, G. Flanagan 8). Assists --  Osage 10 (Bobinet 3, Brandau 3). NL 18 (G. Flanagan 7). Total fouls – Osage 16, North Linn 12. Fouled out – Bobinet.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News