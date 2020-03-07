North Linn races past Osage

DES MOINES – Sister duo Grace and Abby Flanagan combined to score 48 points as North Linn raced past Osage, 66-42, in the Class 2A girls’ state championship game Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Flanagan’s scored 32 of their 48 in the first half as the Lynx (25-2) jumped out to a 38-18 halftime lead.

Grace Flanagan had 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as she was named the captain of the 2A all-tournament team.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Osage (24-3) was playing in its second state title game and first five-player game. The Green Devils were the Six-on-Six state champions in 1992.

Sidney Brandau had 15 points, seven boards, three blocks, three steals and three assists to lead Osage. Dani Johnson added 10 points.

The Green Devils committed just eight turnovers and blocked seven shots, but shot just 31 percent for the game (13 of 41, and were just 5 of 23 from 3-point range. North Linn shot 58 percent from the field (25 of 43) and the Lynx made seven of their 15 3-point attempts.

Both Brandau and Johnson were named to the all-tournament team. Brandau, a senior, averaged 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in three state tournament games. Johnson averaged 13.7 points and eight boards in three games, and her 15 offensive rebounds were a 2A tournament best.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0