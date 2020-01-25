No. 1 IC High denies West

WATERLOO – The young and talented Waterloo West girls’ basketball team came to play.
And nearly pulled off a landmark victory.
West threw a huge scare into top-ranked City High, jumping out to an eight-point lead in the second half before the top-ranked Little Hawks rallied.
Class 5A’s No. 1 team used a strong fourth quarter to earn a hard-fought 83-74 victory over the No. 8 Wahawks on Saturday night at Robert Siddens Gymnasium.
The Little Hawks improved to 12-0 with the Mississippi Valley Conference triumph. Waterloo West dropped to 11-3.
“It was a great high school game,” West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said. “Give City High credit – they played great. They made the big shots and hit their free throws down the stretch. We’re really proud of our players. They didn’t back down and battled all the way.”
West, led by two freshmen and a sophomore, led for much of the first half. The Wahawks held City High’s leading scorer, Iowa State commit Aubrey Joens, without a point in the opening half.
While West focused its defense on Joens and Paige Rocca, City High sophomore Eviyon Richardson turned in a career night.
Richardson, who entered the game averaging 6.1 points per game, erupted for 20 first-half points. She drained six 3-pointers in the first half. She entered the game with just three 3-pointers on the season.
“Evie came up big for us and hit some huge shots,” City High coach Bill McTaggart said. “She had some open looks and she took advantage of her opportunities. She really carried us in the first half. She kept us in the game and gave us a chance to come back in the second half.”
Richardson finished with a game-high 26 points.
“Richardson made the big plays and kept them in the game,” Pappas said. “She hit some big shots – that’s what the great teams do. That’s why they’re No. 1.”
The Little Hawks led 36-35 at halftime before West stormed out strong in the third quarter.
Freshman point guard Halli Poock drove through the City High defense for an acrobatic three-point play. She followed by delivering a perfect pass to a cutting Gabrielle Moore for a bucket.
You have free articles remaining.
That put the Wahawks up 48-40 early in the second half.
But City High battled right back. Joens finally started hitting, collecting 12 third-quarter points. The Little Hawks took a 58-57 lead entering the final quarter.
Richardson heated up again early in the fourth quarter, scoring on a putback and on a nifty drive to key an 8-0 run.
West was unable to recover as City High hit 12 of 13 free throws down the stretch to survive. Joens finished with 15 points for the Little Hawks.
Freshman guard Sahara Williams led West with 20 points. Poock finished with 17 points and sophomore forward Brooklynn Smith contributed 16 points with strong play in the lane.
It’s been a wild five days for City High, which rallied to beat three ranked teams during a long, grueling week. The Little Hawks pulled out an overtime win over Cedar Falls on Tuesday and edged Cedar Rapids Xavier by a point Friday night before coming back against West on Saturday.
“We defeated three really good basketball teams,” McTaggart said. “Waterloo West is really tough. I’m really proud of the way the girls battled back in the second half of all three games.”
The Wahawks had rolled past Iowa City West and Linn-Mar earlier in the week.
“We’re young and we still make some mistakes,” Pappas said. “But I’m confident we will get better and this was a really great learning experience for our team. I’m happy to be a part of what happened tonight. It was a tremendous high school basketball game.”
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-09
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-10
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-05
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-06
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-07
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-08
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-03
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-04
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-01
121319kw-west-cf-girls-bball-02
I.C. High 83, Wat. West 74
IOWA CITY HIGH (12-0) – Aubrey Joens 4 7-7 15, Eviyon Richardson 10 1-3 26, Rose Marie Nkumu 2 7-8 11, Kelsey Joens 5 0-0 13, Paige Rocca 3 5-5 13, Ella Cook 2 0-0 5, Andie Westlake 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 19-21 83.
WATERLOO WEST (11-3) – Lauren Conrey 4 2-5 12, Brooklynn Smith 7 2-3 16, Halli Poock 7 1-1 17, Sahara Williams 6 6-8 20, Gabrielle Moore 4 0-0 9, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 11-17 74.
City High 15 21 22 25 — 83
Waterloo West 17 18 22 17 — 74
3-point goals – City High 12 (Richardson 6, Kelsey Joens 3, Rocca 2, Cook), Waterloo West 7(Conrey 2, Poock 2, Williams 2, Moore). Total fouls – City High 14, Waterloo West 17. Fouled out – none.