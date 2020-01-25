No. 1 IC High denies West

“Evie came up big for us and hit some huge shots,” City High coach Bill McTaggart said. “She had some open looks and she took advantage of her opportunities. She really carried us in the first half. She kept us in the game and gave us a chance to come back in the second half.”

Richardson finished with a game-high 26 points.

“Richardson made the big plays and kept them in the game,” Pappas said. “She hit some big shots – that’s what the great teams do. That’s why they’re No. 1.”

The Little Hawks led 36-35 at halftime before West stormed out strong in the third quarter.

Freshman point guard Halli Poock drove through the City High defense for an acrobatic three-point play. She followed by delivering a perfect pass to a cutting Gabrielle Moore for a bucket.

That put the Wahawks up 48-40 early in the second half.

But City High battled right back. Joens finally started hitting, collecting 12 third-quarter points. The Little Hawks took a 58-57 lead entering the final quarter.

Richardson heated up again early in the fourth quarter, scoring on a putback and on a nifty drive to key an 8-0 run.