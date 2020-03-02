No. 1 Dike-New Hartford turns back Jesup in 3A opener

DES MOINES – The proverbial monkey is off top-ranked Dike-New Hartford’s back.
After back-to-back first-round losses in the state tournament, the Wolverines advanced to the Class 3A semifinals Monday with a 56-43 victory over North Iowa Cedar League rival Jesup at Wells Fargo Arena.
“It feels pretty incredible,” DNH senior guard Ellie Foster said. “The past two years not making it past the first round makes it extra special.”
The Wolverines (23-1) had lost Class 2A openers in both 2018 and 2019.
“We have some senior girls that are pretty resilient and wanted to get this done, and they did that,” DNH head coach Bruce Dall said.
A different classification and a new opponent did the trick for DNH, but it did not come without a major fight from a J-Hawk team that had lost to the Wolverines twice during the regular season by an average of 24.5 points.
This time around, however, the J-Hawks were not intimidated. Jesup (20-5) came out strong and led 16-13 after a quarter of play,
“I think we had a lot more intensity and confidence going into this game,” J-Hawk senior Brittany Lingenfelter said.
But Foster began to insert herself as she attacked the basket over and over again, scoring 20 of her game-high 21 points in the first half. The Wolverines surged into the lead early in second quarter and never surrendered it as DNH led 33-25 at halftime.
“We knew we’d have to play with a lot of energy, and some early shots didn’t go in but we just had to keep pushing,” Foster said. “We have that thing, ‘All gas. No brakes,’ so lots of energy.”
Dike-New Hartford led by as much as 16 in the fourth quarter. Katie Knock added 10 points, while Jill Eilderts pulled down 11 rebounds. The Wolverines had 12 steals, three each by Foster and Katie Knock, while Ellary Knock had seven points, six boards and four blocks off the bench.
“I have so much respect for Jesup and what they have done,” Dall said. “It is hard to get 20 wins, and how they did it … they beat Oelwein, Hampton-Dumont and Roland-Story by out-working them and they played harder than those other teams. That is what jumped out to me on film.”
Amanda Treptow led the J-Hawks with 14 points, and Lingenfelter had 12.
“I think they did an awesome job,” Jesup head coach Jordan Conrad said. “We came out with a lot of intensity. We did a good job of not being scared of Dike-New Hartford’s ability.
“It meant the world to the girls to get here. They put in a lot of time and I asked a lot of them. We just continually pushed each other all the time.
“Amazing. I couldn’t ask for any more,” added Lingenfelter of the J-Hawks first trip to state since 2000.
Dike-New Hartford will play either Red Oak or North Polk in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.