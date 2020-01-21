No. 1 City High survives No. 7 Cedar Falls in overtime

“That was awesome to see,” Green said. “They have worked hard this year and they stepped up tonight and that will be something that will help later on down the road.”

The Little Hawks (10-0) wanted to run and gun coming out of the half, and once again the Tigers (8-4) were game. Thirteen of the 28 lead changes in the game came in the third quarter.

“City High has been blitzing teams starting out,” Cedar Falls head coach Greg Groen said. “I told the girls they were averaging 25 points in the first quarter alone. I said one thing we have to do is make sure we don’t get blitzed early.

“The way we do that is take care of the basketball, and I thought we did a great job early taking care of the basketball and not allowing them to go on an early run. That was our first goal because we didn’t want to always be fighting from behind.”

And Cedar Falls did much of it without the services of Green, who picked up her fourth foul just 32 seconds into the second half. Trailing 51-50 after three, the Tigers exploded out of the gates in the fourth. Anaya Barney hit a 3-pointer, Green added a pair of free throws and then a 3-pointer as an 8-0 run pushed Cedar Falls into a 58-51 lead.