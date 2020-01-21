No. 1 City High survives No. 7 Cedar Falls in overtime

CEDAR FALLS – All the elements were in the mix for seventh-ranked Cedar Falls to pull out a signature win Tuesday against top-ranked Iowa City High.
The Tigers avoided an early blitz by the Little Hawks.
Cedar Falls matched City High blow-for-blow and got contributions across the board from its entire lineup.
In the end, however, the Tigers were just a little short on firepower.
In a game that featured nearly 30 lead changes, with four players on the bench after fouling out, Cedar Falls fell short in an 82-73 overtime loss in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action.
The outcome wasn’t what the Tigers wanted, but there was plenty to be gained from the effort.
“Perseverance,” senior Emerson Green said. “Things at times didn’t go exactly how we planned, but that is part of the game. We had a lot of teammates step up which was awesome to see. Coming together as a team is something we definitely learned during this game.”
Coming into the game, Cedar Falls had one early objective. City High had been making a habit of jumping on its opponents early and then steadily pulling away.
Tuesday, the Little Hawks learned quickly that they were going to be in for a fight. With City High concentrating on the Tigers’ top two scorers – Green and Anaya Barney – Cedar Falls got great first-half play from Sydney Remmert, Jasmine Barney, Anna Sandvold and Lexie Godfrey as that group combined for 22 of the Tigers’ 29 points as Cedar Falls led 29-27 at halftime.
“That was awesome to see,” Green said. “They have worked hard this year and they stepped up tonight and that will be something that will help later on down the road.”
The Little Hawks (10-0) wanted to run and gun coming out of the half, and once again the Tigers (8-4) were game. Thirteen of the 28 lead changes in the game came in the third quarter.
“City High has been blitzing teams starting out,” Cedar Falls head coach Greg Groen said. “I told the girls they were averaging 25 points in the first quarter alone. I said one thing we have to do is make sure we don’t get blitzed early.
“The way we do that is take care of the basketball, and I thought we did a great job early taking care of the basketball and not allowing them to go on an early run. That was our first goal because we didn’t want to always be fighting from behind.”
And Cedar Falls did much of it without the services of Green, who picked up her fourth foul just 32 seconds into the second half. Trailing 51-50 after three, the Tigers exploded out of the gates in the fourth. Anaya Barney hit a 3-pointer, Green added a pair of free throws and then a 3-pointer as an 8-0 run pushed Cedar Falls into a 58-51 lead.
But Green fouled out with a little more than five minutes to go and the Little Hawks fought back in it.
Up two late, Anaya Barney missed the front end of a one-and-one, and the Little Hawks tied it 64-64 on a pair of Rose Marie Nkumu free throws with 13 seconds left.
Cedar Falls got a great look to win in regulation, but a Sandvold 3-pointer lipped out.
“I think we worked really hard to not back down,” Anaya Barney said. “We did a good job of showing that tonight.”
Foul trouble finally caught up with the Tigers as Anaya Barney, Jasmine Barney and Godfrey all fouled out in the early stages of overtime.
“I thought the girls played hard and smart,” Groen said. “We just got into a little foul trouble and ran out of bodies for the most part. Proud of the girls who went in and played, and competed at a high level.”
Aubrey Jones and Nkumu combined to make 10 of 10 free throws in the extra period as the Little Hawks pulled away. Joens finished with 39 points.
Anaya Barney led the Tigers with 15, while Jasmine Barney had 14 with Remmert (12), Green (11) and Godfrey (10) also reaching double figures.
I.C. High 82, Ced. Falls 73, OT
IOWA CITY HIGH (10-0) — Rose Marie Nkumu 4-11 10-11 18, Kelsey Joens 2-9 0-0 5, Ella Cook 3-4 2-3 8, Aubrey Jones 11-22 14-16 39, Eviyon Richardson 0-3 0-0 0, Andie Westlake 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 26-30 82.
CEDAR FALLS (8-4) — Anaya Barney 7-11 0-1 15, Emerson Green 2-8 6-6 11, Sydney Remmert 3-6 5-6 12, Jasmine Barney 5-13 1-3 14, Anna Sandvold 3-9 0-0 7, Lexie Godrey 4-4 0-0 10, Ellie Gerdes 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan Linck 1-1 1-2 4, Maggie Schuring 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 13-18 73.
I.C. High 14 13 24 13 18 — 82
Cedar Falls 14 15 21 14 9 — 73
3-point goals – I.C. High 5 (K. Joens, Rocca, A. Joens 3) Cedar Falls 6 (A. Barney, Green, J Barney, Sandvold, Godfrey 2). Total fouls – I.C. High 17, Cedar Falls 25. Fouled out – A. Barney, Green, J. Barney, Godfrey. Technical foul – A. Barney.