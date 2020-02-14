No. 2 Cedar Falls fights off East's challenge

WATERLOO -- It wasn't perfection, yet one couldn’t help but notice the progress that Waterloo East’s youthful basketball team displayed Friday night against Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked Cedar Falls.

The two-time defending state champion Tigers made enough plays down the stretch to hold off East’s determined effort, 63-57, inside the Trojans’ Fred J. Miller Gymnasium.

Eleven missed free throws, including a front-end one-and-one late in the fourth quarter, ultimately denied East (6-14) a chance to pull off the upset. Still, a Trojans team that starts two freshmen and played two more freshmen off the bench showed groth from a 28-point loss at Cedar Falls on Jan. 24.

“I’m thrilled with the effort,” East coach Steve McGraw said. “I thought everybody that played, played hard. Sometimes we made some mistakes, but that’s going to happen. If we get this kind of effort on a nightly basis then, yeah, we’ve got something to build on.”

With East engaged on defense and Cedar Falls’ potent shooters struggling to knock down looks from the perimeter early, the Tigers’ bench provided separation late in the first quarter. Reserve center Joe Knutson followed his miss with a traditional three-point play that sparked a 7-0 run capped by a Carter Janssen layup through the last 47 seconds to build a 14-8 lead.