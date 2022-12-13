Monday Replay: Waterloo Christian sweeps West Central

MAYNARD – Katie Costello scored 31 points as Waterloo Christian improved to 5-2 overall with a 43-22 win over West Central Monday in non-conference action.

Costello’s huge night included 11 rebounds and five steals. Reagan Wheeler added three points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocked shots.

The Regents led the Blue Devils only 17-9 at halftime, but outscored them 19-3 in the third quarter to pull away.

The victory was Waterloo Christian’s third straight.

Prep boys

Waterloo Christian 59, West Central 45: The Regents overcame a halftime deficit to improve to 5-1 Monday.

Waterloo Christian trailed 28-25 at halftime before taking the lead in the third quarter and then dominating the final eight minutes to win its fourth-straight game.

Drew Wagner scored 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, while Aaron Zwack had 17 points and five assists to lead the Regents.

Eli Evans added eight points and seven boards.

Nashua-Plainfield 66, Saint Ansgar 61: The Huskies’ Bo Harrington scored 33 points on 12 of 18 shooting as N-P held off the Saints.

Hunter Hillman had 18 points and seven boards for Saint Ansgar, while Carsen Sparrow had 17 points, five boards and five assists.

Tucker Franzen scored 13 points off the bench for N-P, and Devin Johnson added 10.