Metro stars Anaya Barney, Halli Poock, Sahara Williams earn first team all-state honors

Cedar Falls senior Anaya Barney put an exclamation point on her successful career this past basketball season. Waterloo West’s sophomore tandem of Halli Poock and Sahara Williams continued to grow during another state tournament run.
The metro trio secured first team all-state honors on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state teams revealed today.
Barney led Class 5A with a 24-point scoring average to go with 10 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. The University of Northern Iowa recruit was the lone senior leader on the Tigers’ 17-4 state tournament team. She started all 89 games Cedar Falls played over the past four years, finishing second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,455 points to go with 556 career rebounds, 205 steals, 185 blocks and 152 3-pointers.
Poock and Williams have been key cogs during the Wahawks’ past two state tournament runs. Poock averaged 21 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 steals at point guard for 19-2 West. Williams nearly doubled her scoring average to 19.7 points a game on 56% shooting, including 42.3% accuracy from 3-point range. She also filled the stat sheet with 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game.
The metro-area had a second team all-state selection in Class 2A where Columbus senior Ali Vesely was honored. The Sailors’ center averaged 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds and surpassed 1,000 points for her career by late January.
Bradley commit Abbie Draper was named to the first team in Class 4A. The Waverly-Shell Rock senior capped her career as the Go-Hawks’ all-time leading scorer. Draper averaged 18.1 points this past season on 57.4% shooting to go with 7.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Sophia Hoffmann, the point guard during Dike-New Hartford’s undefeated state championship run, was a first team selection in 2A. All-tournament team MVP Payton Petersen of DNH was named to the second team.
Elsewhere in Northeast Iowa, Hali Anderson of Saint Ansgar earned a spot on the first team in Class 1A.
North Iowa Cedar League standouts Lainey Thoren of Grundy Center and Morgan Brandt of Sumner-Fredericksburg were honored on the third team in 2A. Dani Johnson of Osage was a third team pick in Class 3A.
2020-21 IPSWA all-state basketball
Class 5A
FIRST TEAM—Katie Dinnebier (Waukee) sr., Anaya Barney (Cedar Falls) sr., Grace Larkins (Southeast Polk) sr., Jada Gyamfi (Johnston) jr., Audrey Koch (Iowa City West) sr., Halli Poock (Waterloo West) so., Sahara Williams (Waterloo West) so., Hannah Stuelke (C.R. Washington) jr.
SECOND TEAM—Maggie Phipps (Centennial) sr., Arianna Jackson (Des Moines Roosevelt) so., Caroline Waite (Ames) sr., Kelsey Joens (Iowa City High) so., Lexi Boles (Dowling) sr., Peyton Kelderman (Waukee) sr., Bella Sims (Davenport North) sr., Sydney Mitvalsky (Cedar Rapids Washington) sr.
THIRD TEAM—Aili Tanke (Johnston) fr., Hattie Aanestad (Bettendorf) so., Matayia Tellis (Iowa City West) sr., Sophia Barrett (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) sr., Eviyon Richardson (Iowa City High) jr., Emma Gipple (Dowling) jr., Reagan Bartholomew (Waukee) jr., Ashley Iiams (Ames) sr.
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM—Abbie Draper (Waverly-Shell Rock) sr., Taylor Veach (Central DeWitt) jr., Katelyn Lappe (Bondurant-Farrar) jr., Jenna Hopp (Glenwood) so., Allison Meadows (Central DeWitt) jr., Ella Van Weelden (Marion) sr., Molly Ihle (Ballard) sr., Ava Hawthorne (Gilbert) jr.
SECOND TEAM—Ashley Fountain (North Scott) sr., Emma Donovan (Dubuque Wahlert) so., Jenna Twedt (Benton) so., Calia Clubb (Clear Creek-Amana) jr., Madison Camden (Glenwood) jr., Paige Andersen (Denison-Schleswig) sr., Emma Miner (Dallas Center-Grimes) so., Ivey Schmidt (Grinnell) jr.
THIRD TEAM—Kelsey Fields (Creston) sr., Malarie Ross (Fort Madison) jr., Sadie Struchen (Marion) jr., Lexi Turner (Cedar Rapids Xavier) so., Andrea Lopreato (Mount Pleasant) so., Brooke Loewe (Ballard) jr., Claire Schmitz (Harlan) jr., Samantha Scott North Scott, sr.
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM—Maggie Wilkins (Knoxville) sr., Gracie Schoonhoven (Unity Christian) so., Janie Schoonhoven (Unity Christian) sr., Brooklyn Meyer (West Lyon) jr., JeMae Nichols (Cherokee) sr., Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty) jr., Ryley Goebel (Center Point-Urbana) jr., Mya Merschman (Central Lee) sr.
SECOND TEAM—Moriah Prewitt (Des Moines Christian) sr., Jaydan Nitchals (Estherville-Lincoln Central) jr., Callie Levin (Solon) fr., Gabrielle Guilford (Monticello) sr., Haley Rasmussen (Atlantic) sr., Katy Reyerson (West Marshall) so., Payton Beckman (Panorama) jr., Sydney Marlow (West Burlington) sr.
THIRD TEAM—Dani Johnson (Osage) sr., Claire Mathews (Centerville) sr., Finley Hall (West Liberty) so., Reagan Barkema (Roland-Story) jr., Jaden Ainley (Clear Lake) jr., Lucy Howes-Vonstein (Vinton-Shellsburg) sr., Kenley Meis (Sioux City Heelan) so., Kendal Clark (Humboldt) sr.
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM—Ella Imler (Maquoketa Valley) sr., Emerson Whittenbaugh (Maquoketa Valley) sr., Isabel Manning (Van Buren County) sr., Kamryn Kurt (North Linn) fr., Maddax DeVault (Nodaway Valley) jr., Rachel Leerar (West Hancock) sr., Sasha Koenig (West Branch) sr., Sophia Hoffmann (Dike-New Hartford) jr.
SECOND TEAM—Ali Vesely (Waterloo Columbus) sr., Ellie Ware (North Linn) sr., Kelsey Drake (Wilton) jr., Kennedy Kelly (West Hancock) jr., Lindsey Davis (Nodaway Valley) fr., Mallory McCall (West Monona) sr., Payton Petersen (Dike-New Hartford) fr., Taya Tucker (Maquoketa Valley) sr.
THIRD TEAM—Alison Van Gorp (Pella Christian) sr., Kailey Jones (AHSTW) sr., Abbie Schany (Emmetsburg) sr., Abby Heemstra (Rock Valley) sr., Hannah Dau (South O’Brien) sr., Hayden Heimensen (Central Lyon) sr., Lainey Thoren (Grundy Center) jr., Morgan Brandt (Sumner-Fredericksburg) jr.
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM—Audi Crooks (Algona Garrigan) so., Molly Joyce (Algona Garrigan) so., Macy Sievers (Newell-Fonda) jr., Cassidy Nelson (Lenox) sr., Elise Boulton (Montezuma), Hali Anderson (Saint Ansgar) sr., Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK) jr., Lauren Wilson (Springvillle) jr.
SECOND TEAM—Quinn Grubbs (Exira-EHK) so., Danielle Hoyle (Paton-Churdan) sr., TJ Stoaks (Lenox) sr., Kaylyn Meyers (Algona Garrigan) sr., Bailey Sievers (Newell-Fonda) jr., Taylor Harpenau (MMCRU) jr., Reagan Franzen (Collins-Maxwell) sr., Layla Hargis (North Mahaska) jr.
THIRD TEAM—Sara Reid (Central City) jr., Allie Petry (St. Albert) sr., Katy Stephens (Burlington/Notre Dame) jr. Emily Dreckman (MMCRU) jr., Maggie Walker (Newell-Fonda) sr., McKenzie Goodwin (Kingsley-Pierson) jr. Aleah Hermansen (Audubon) jr., Reagan Mudderman (Kee) jr.