Metro stars Anaya Barney, Halli Poock, Sahara Williams earn first team all-state honors

Cedar Falls senior Anaya Barney put an exclamation point on her successful career this past basketball season. Waterloo West’s sophomore tandem of Halli Poock and Sahara Williams continued to grow during another state tournament run.

The metro trio secured first team all-state honors on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association all-state teams revealed today.

Barney led Class 5A with a 24-point scoring average to go with 10 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game. The University of Northern Iowa recruit was the lone senior leader on the Tigers’ 17-4 state tournament team. She started all 89 games Cedar Falls played over the past four years, finishing second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,455 points to go with 556 career rebounds, 205 steals, 185 blocks and 152 3-pointers.

Poock and Williams have been key cogs during the Wahawks’ past two state tournament runs. Poock averaged 21 points, 5.7 assists and 4.3 steals at point guard for 19-2 West. Williams nearly doubled her scoring average to 19.7 points a game on 56% shooting, including 42.3% accuracy from 3-point range. She also filled the stat sheet with 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.8 steals per game.