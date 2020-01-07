CEDAR RAPIDS -- Fourth-ranked Waterloo West found itself on the ropes at halftime Tuesday, but the Wahawks decked Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the second half for a 74-53 Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball win.
Trailing 28-26 at the break, West turned to Amar Kuljuhovic and he delivered nine straight points in the third quarter to help turn the game in the Wahawks' favor. Kuljuhovic finished with a game-high 17 points.
Vosko Novakovic then heated up with eight fourth-quarter points as West closed it out. Novakovic had 14 points on the night, and Daquavion Walker added 10.
WATERLOO EAST 54, C.R. WASHINGTON 49: Waterloo East put together a determined comeback for a Mississippi Valley Conference win Tuesday.
Cedar Rapids Washington (0-3, 2-5) bolted to a 17-5 first-quarter lead, then saw East charge back to take a 37-31 after three quarters that the Trojans were able to protect.
Traer Owens had 13 points for East (1-2, 3-5) and Ramir Scott 12.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 54, GMG 37: Waterloo Christian took control from the opening tip and never looked back as the Regents capped a rare girls-boys doubleheader sweep Tuesday.
John Zwack led Waterloo Christian (3-6) with 23 points.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 65, COLUMBUS 56: Three players hit the double-digit mark in scoring as Aplington-Parkersburg defeated Columbus.
Leading the pack was Jayden Mackie with 17 for the Falcons (7-1, 5-1).
Charlie Dugan had a game-high 19 points for Columbus (2-4, 3-6).
Girls' basketball
WATERLOO WEST 59, C.R. KENNEDY 44: After jumping out to a 20-10 lead over Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the opening quarter, West was outscored 17-8 in the next eight minutes of play.
The Wahawks got back into the groove in the second half and the No. 9 Wahawks finished off the No. 13 Cougars.
"We struggled with foul trouble in the second period,” said West coach Tony Pappas, “but we were able to regroup and led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.”
Freshman Halli Poock led all players with 22 points.
West (9-1, 4-2) will host top-rated Iowa City High (7-0) Friday night.
C.R. WASHINGTON 72, WATERLOO EAST 40: Cedar Rapids Washington built a 39-13 halftime lead that was more than Waterloo East could overcome in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball game Tuesday.
East scored 27 second-half points. Key'Lajaha Jefferson-Putnam's 15 points paced the Trojans. Aariona Ezell added eight points.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 56, COLUMBUS 42: Jaycie Ellis scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Aplington-Parkersburg past Columbus.
Reagan Lindsay led the Sailors (2-8, 2-5) with 15 points.
There were a total 51 free throws attempted. The Falcons (5-4, 3-3) made 23 of 32.
Boys' swimming
IOWA CITY WEST 131, WATERLOO 37: Iowa City West had too much top-end speed and depth for Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys' swimming dual meet Tuesday at Central Intermediate.
Iowa City West won all but one event with Waterloo's Cade Shepard taking the 200 individual medley in 2:05.12. The TroHawks got runner-up finishes from Ian Sabanagic in the 100 freestyle (54.48) and Shepard in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.03).
