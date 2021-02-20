Metro roundup: Waterloo West works paint to reach regional final

WATERLOO – Waterloo West center Brooklynn Smith took control of the paint on a night in which her teammates didn’t connect from 3-point range.
Smith scored 20 points and Sahara Williams tallied 25 points with each player making nine field goals as West advanced to the Class 5A regional final round with a 71-50 win over Dubuque Hempstead Saturday inside Siddens Gymnasium.
The No. 3-ranked Wahawks (18-1) now take their 17-game win streak into a 7 p.m. Tuesday game against No. 12 Iowa City High with a return trip to the state tournament on the line.
“We beat a tough Hempstead team that hung in there and finally broke it open,” West coach Tony Pappas said. “They played us really well tonight.”
CEDAR FALLS 70, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 34: Class 5A’s No. 7 ranked Tigers pulled away after a competitive opening quarter to advance in their postseason opener on Saturday night.
Cedar Falls will host No. 10 West Des Moines Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday in attempt to return to state.
Anaya Barney again led Cedar Falls Saturday night with 21 points. Sarah Allbaugh added 13 points.
HockeyAt Lincoln, the Junior Stars rallied to tie the score with a pair of third-period goals before the Waterloo Warriors answered in resounding fashion during a 4-2 victory Saturday night..
Waterloo’s Christian Heiser and John Harrison scored the team’s third and fourth goal within a minute of each other in the third period.
The Warriors finished tied at 21 in shots against Lincoln. Waterloo goalie Caleb Raisty recorded 19 saves.
J.P. Smith and Harrison got Waterloo on the board with goals in the opening period before Lincoln’s third-period rally.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
Waterloo West 71, Dubuque Hempstead 50
HEMPSTEAD (4-16) – Carleigh Hodgson 6 0-0 14, Ellie Hermiston 0 0-0 0, Ashley Glennon 2 0-0 5, Camdyn Kay 4 1-5 11, Emily Klein 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Tompkins 1 0-0 2, Chandler Houselog 3 0-0 9, Jaelyn Tigges 2 3-6 7, Morgan Hawkins 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 4-13 50.
WEST (18-1) – Halli Poock 7 0-2 14, Sahara Williams 9 7-8 25, Gabby Moore 4 0-0 8, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 1 0-0 2, Niya McGee 0 0-0 0, TaNeesa Martin 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Gettman 0 0-0 0, Isabell Lederman 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 9 2-5 20, Sierra Moore 1 0-0 2, Bri McPoland 0 0-0 0. Totals 31 9-15 71.
Hempstead 12 12 13 13—50
West 22 15 19 15 – 71
3-point goals – Hempstead 8 (Hodgson 2, Glennon, Kay, Duscholg 3), West none.
Cedar Falls 70, Jefferson 34
JEFFERSON – Aubrey Luvan 3 0-0 8, Taylor Robinson 0 1-2 1, Madie Denlinger 1 0-0 3, Kalyn Wise 3 1-3 9, Emma Slings 5 2-3 12, Jariah Harris 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 5-10 34.
CEDAR FALLS – Sarah Allbaugh 5 1-2 13, Anaya Barney 9 2-2 21, Grace Knutson 2 0-0 4, Anna Sandvold 2 0-0 5, Sydney Remmert 4 1-1 9, Jasmine Barney 3 2-2 9, Morgan Linck 3 0-0 6, Johnna Diecken 1 0-0 3, Taylor Urbanek 0 0-0 0, Lauren Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Maggie Schuring 0 0-0 0, Kayla Hurley 0 0-0 0, Avery Bear 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 6-7 70.
Jefferson 14 6 9 5 — 34
Cedar Falls 16 16 20 18 — 70
3-point goals – CRJ 5 (Luvan 2, Denlinger, Wise 2), CF 6 (Allbaugh 2, A. Barney, A. Sandvold, J. Barney, Dieken). Total fouls CF 14. Jeff 11. Fouled out – none.