Metro roundup: Waterloo West works paint to reach regional final

WATERLOO – Waterloo West center Brooklynn Smith took control of the paint on a night in which her teammates didn’t connect from 3-point range.

Smith scored 20 points and Sahara Williams tallied 25 points with each player making nine field goals as West advanced to the Class 5A regional final round with a 71-50 win over Dubuque Hempstead Saturday inside Siddens Gymnasium.

The No. 3-ranked Wahawks (18-1) now take their 17-game win streak into a 7 p.m. Tuesday game against No. 12 Iowa City High with a return trip to the state tournament on the line.

“We beat a tough Hempstead team that hung in there and finally broke it open,” West coach Tony Pappas said. “They played us really well tonight.”

CEDAR FALLS 70, CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 34: Class 5A’s No. 7 ranked Tigers pulled away after a competitive opening quarter to advance in their postseason opener on Saturday night.

Cedar Falls will host No. 10 West Des Moines Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday in attempt to return to state.

Anaya Barney again led Cedar Falls Saturday night with 21 points. Sarah Allbaugh added 13 points.