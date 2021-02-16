Metro roundup: Waterloo Christian, Columbus girls extend seasons, Cedar Falls boys prevail

MASON CITY — Waterloo Christian’s memorable girls’ basketball season was extended Tuesday night with a convincing 56-33 win at Mason City Newman.

The Regents (14-8) have now won six consecutive games and will No. 1-ranked Algona Garrigan at 7 p.m. Friday in Algona.

Faith Trelka led Waterloo Christian Tuesday with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Sidra Wheeler scored 12 points and Katie Costello matched that total off the bench.

The Regents received a boost inside from Reagan Wheeler’s six blocks and eight rebounds. Allison White added eight points and six boards.

Waterloo Christian’s defense held Newman to four points in the third quarter as the Regents pulled away.

WATERLOO COLUMBUS 53, ALBURNETT 42: Columbus advanced to a 7 p.m. Friday battle at No. 5 North Linn with a road victory over Alburnett to open regional play in Class 2A.

The Sailors trailed by one going into the fourth quarter before outscoring Alburnett 23-11. Ali Vesely led Columbus with 27 points and Reagan Lindsay scored 16.