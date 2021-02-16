Metro roundup: Waterloo Christian, Columbus girls extend seasons, Cedar Falls boys prevail

MASON CITY — Waterloo Christian’s memorable girls’ basketball season was extended Tuesday night with a convincing 56-33 win at Mason City Newman.
The Regents (14-8) have now won six consecutive games and will No. 1-ranked Algona Garrigan at 7 p.m. Friday in Algona.
Faith Trelka led Waterloo Christian Tuesday with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven steals. Sidra Wheeler scored 12 points and Katie Costello matched that total off the bench.
The Regents received a boost inside from Reagan Wheeler’s six blocks and eight rebounds. Allison White added eight points and six boards.
Waterloo Christian’s defense held Newman to four points in the third quarter as the Regents pulled away.
WATERLOO COLUMBUS 53, ALBURNETT 42: Columbus advanced to a 7 p.m. Friday battle at No. 5 North Linn with a road victory over Alburnett to open regional play in Class 2A.
The Sailors trailed by one going into the fourth quarter before outscoring Alburnett 23-11. Ali Vesely led Columbus with 27 points and Reagan Lindsay scored 16.
“We just made some big plays and made free throws,” Columbus coach Cory O’Brien said. “Our two senior captains Ali and Reagan had huge games and made a lot of plays in the second half offensively and defensively. It was a good team defensive effort.”
Boys’ basketball
CEDAR FALLS 58, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 52: At Dubuque, Cedar Falls jumped out to a 32-23 lead at halftime and held off No. 6 Hempstead to improve its regular season record to 16-0.
Landon Wolf hit five 3-pointers and led the Tigers with 26 points. Carter Janssen added 12 points. Cedar Falls concludes the regular season on Thursday at home against No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy.
WATERLOO WEST 89, DUBUQUE WAHLERT 88 3OT: Waterloo West’s basketball team had a senior night to remember Tuesday inside Siddens Gymnasium.
The Wahawks overcame an 11-point halftime deficit and gutted out a dramatic triple-overtime victory. Mitch Fordyce was the lead scorer for the first time this season with 25 points.
West’s center Amar Kuljuhovic displayed consistent toughness and hit a clutch 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into its first overtime. Shuntavis Wortham knocked down a timely 3-pointer in the second OT. Colby Adams drew two charges late in the game and ignited the Wahawks with four points in the third extra period.
Michael Robinson Jr. directed West’s offense throughout the night and hit clutch free throws down the stretch. Luke Fordyce also displayed fire and passion during several Wahawk possessions.
Finally, Nate Ewell sealed the victory with a free throw with one second remaining.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
COLUMBUS – Kayla Koch 0 0-0 0, Eva Christensen 2 0-0 5, Morgan Bradley 2 1-2 5, Reagan Lindsay 4 7-15 16, Ali Vesely 7 2 7-10 27, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 0 0-0 0, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 15-27 53.
ALBURNETT – Samantha Caves 1 0-0 2, Abbie Eschen 1 0-0 2, Bree Eschen 0 0-0 0, Madison Graubard 2 0-0 5, Hailey Carolan 5 1-2 11, Megan Neighbor 5 0-1 10, Lacey Neighbor 0 0-0 0, Rhea Armon 4 0-0 12. Totals 18 1-3 42.
Columbus 9 13 8 23 – 53
Alburnett 8 13 10 11 – 42
3-point goals – Columbus 4 (Vesely 2, Lindsay, Christensen), Alburnett 5 (Armon 4, Graubard). Total fouls – Columbus 10, Alburnett 17. Fouled out – none.
Boys’ basketball
CEDAR FALLS—Landon Wolf 9 3-3 26, Trey Campbell 3 0-0 6, Dallas Bear 2 0-0 6, Hunter Jacobson 2 0-0 4, Carter Janssen 5 1-2 12, Joe Knutson 0 2-2 2, Chase Courbat 2 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-7 58.
HEMPSTEAD—Kellen Struhmeyer 2 0-0 6, Michael Duax 5 4-5 16, Jamari Smith 6 5-8 19, Anterio Thompson 4 3-4 11. Totals 17 12-17 52.