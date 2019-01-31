WATERLOO -- Class 1A's No. 8 Janesville allowed just four points in the first and fourth quarters combined as the Wildcats secured a 59-28 girls' basketball road win at Waterloo Christian Thursday night.
Alisa Bengen led Janesville with 25 points on 12 of 19 shooting. Kennedy Rieken added nine assists and eight steals and Bailey Hoff finished with eight points and a team-high nine rebounds.
Thursday's continued dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow delivered another round of postponements and cancellations for the majority of metro and area high school teams.
A basketball girl-boy doubleheader between Columbus and Denver was moved back to tonight with the girls starting at 6:15 p.m. in Denver. Cedar Falls will also host Cedar Rapids Xavier in a wrestling dual at 7 p.m. tonight.
East's home wrestling dual with Iowa City High will now take place on Feb. 19. The dual between Iowa City West and Waterloo West was canceled.
