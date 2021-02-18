Metro roundup: Cedar Rapids Washington pulls away late from Waterloo East

CEDAR RAPIDS — Waterloo East’s boys’ basketball team gave Cedar Rapids Washington all it could handle Thursday night.
The Trojans took a 27-22 lead into halftime and trailed just 46-44 entering the fourth quarter before Washington pulled away for a 67-54 victory.
Kewone Jones led East with 14 points and Martez Wiggley converted six field goals for 12 points. Point guard Jamauryus Bradford-Gates was the third Trojan in double figures with 10 points and Shakur Wright added eight points within East’s balanced attack.
East will host Iowa City High at 7 p.m. Monday in a Class 4A substate quarterfinal.
Nick Petaros
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
