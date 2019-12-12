CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Falls racked up six pins and a pair of major decisions on the way to a 59-15 beatdown of Cedar Rapids Washington in a Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling dual meet Thursday.
Collin Bohnenkamp (220 pounds), Henry Koehn (106), Landon Schaul (145), Austin Cross (152), Ryley Barnett (170) and Ben Bowman (182) picked up the pins for the Tigers. Logan Vallejo (113) and Dylan Whtt (138) posted major decisions.
C.R. PRAIRIE 72, WATERLOO EAST 12: Waterloo East got pins from Cadin Herrmann at 132 pounds and Eli Sallis at 152 pounds, but dropped a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The Hawks had six pins and accepted six forfeits from the Trojans.
AGWSR QUADRANGULAR: Only a couple of forfeits kept Waterloo Columbus from a 3-0 night at Thursday’s quadrangular meet at AGWSR.
The Sailors defeated Baxter 52-6 and North Tama 45-27, but handed AGWSR 12 points in the final two matches of that dual and fell to the Cougars, 41-39.
Six Columbus wrestlers finished 3-0 on the night. Collin Knudtson pinned all three of his opponents at 195 pounds and 132-pounder Sam Hackett had a pair of pins and a forfeit win.
Caden Hartz, Alex Buser,, Aidan Schmitz and Gavin Reed also went undefeated for the Sailors.
LINN-MAR 52, WATERLOO WEST 27: Linn-Mar recorded five pins and two technical falls as the Lions defeated Waterloo West in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual.
West got pins from Christian Chapman at 195 pounds, Javarious Burris at 285, Kaden Karns at 120 and Cole Knight at 5:47, along with a decision by Mitch Kayser.
Girls’ basketball
NEW HAMPTON 54, COLUMBUS 42: Columbus battled New Hampton to the finish Thursday, but the Chickasaws made an early lead stand up for a non-conference girls’ basketball win.
New Hampton (2-3) led 16-12 after one quarter and 30-23 at halftime, then finished off the Sailors (1-4) with a 15-9 fourth quarter.
Carlee Rochford led four Chickasaws in double figure points with 18. Hope McDonald had 13 points and 15 rebounds, Emma Reicherts 11 points and Kaylee Eggerichs 10.
Summaries
Wrestling
CED. FALLS 15, C.R. WASHINGTON 15
195 — Drew Campbell (CF) won by forfeit, 220 — Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Cam’Ron Wells, 1:07, 285 — Tate Sykhora-Matthess (CRW) pinned Jakob Weichers, 3:24, 106 — Henry Koehn (CF) pinned Nathaniel Velez, 4:17, 113 — Logan Vallejo (CF) maj. dec. Charles Rust, 14-3, 120 — Dakota Herber (CRW) pinned Carson Cross, 5:14, 126 — Connor McCartan (CF) dec. Aden Abram, 9-5, 132 — Joe Foreman (CRW) dec. Jack Plagge, 6-4, 138 — Dylan Whitt (CF) maj. dec. Lukas Engledow, 12-1, 145 — Landon Schaul (CF) pinned Perry Lindeman 5:10, 152 — Austin Cross (CF) pinned Malik Robinson, 1:21, 160 — Trevor Fisher (CF) won by forfeit, 170 — Ryley Barnett (CF) pinned Michael Holderness, 1:09, 182 — Ben Bowman (CF) pinned Romen Young, 4:56.
C.R. PRAIRIE 72, WAT. EAST 12
170 — Nicholas Pearson (CRP) pinned Matthew Cary, 5:04, 182 — Clayton Scott (CRP) won by forfeit, 195 — Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (CRP) won by forfeit, 220 — Carter Dawley (CRP) pinned Lakey Martin, 3:03, 285 — Jordan Jacobus (CRP) won by forfeit, 106 — Blake Gioimo (CRP) pinned Landen Foote, 2:30, 113 — Hunter Kalous (CRP) won by forfeit, 120 — Austin Kegley (CRP) pinned Ryan Strong, 1:32, 126 — Austin Steuhm (CRP) won by forfeit, 132 — Cadin Herrmann (East) pinned Austin Nicewanner, 1:09,, 138 — Nicholas Hatcher (CRP) pinned Adrian Doyle, 3:04, 145 — Johnny Washburn (CRP) pinned Aiden Ernst, 3 50, 152 — Eli Sallis (East) pinned Nic Powell, 3:18, 160 — Nick Smith (CRP) won by forfeit.
LINN-MAR 52, WATERLOO WEST 26
160 — Tate Naaktgeboren (LM) pinned Daniel Gekpoah, 1:20, 170 — Ryan Plummer (LM) pinned Ian Troester, :28, 182 — Mitch Kayser (West) dec.. Roark Martin, 12-11, 195 — Christian Chapman (West) pinned Dylan Page, 1:51, 220 — Luke Gaffney (LM) tech. fall over Adam Teare, 17-2, 5:50, 285 — Javarious Burris (West) pinned Gavin Howk-Erwin, :40, 106 — Brandon O’Brien (LM) won by forfeit, 113 — Marwan Al-Tall (LM) won by forfeit, 120 — Kaden Karns (West) pinned Caden Senters, :02, 126 — Bryce Parke (LM) pinned Reese Talaska, 1:16, 132 — Brayden Parke (LM) tech. fall over Jackson Westemeiere, 15-0, 5:58, 138 — Cole Knight (West) pinned Reece Seery, 5:47, 145 — Hikaru Carolin (LM) pinned Eddie Lanie Jr., 2:53, 152 — Abass Kemokai (LM) pinned Taylor Dean, 3:20.
AGWSR 41, COLUMBUS 39
152 – Caden Hartz (Col) pinned Ben Puene Moralles, 2:30. 160 – Carson Hartz (Col) def. Brody Roder 7-4. 170 – Alex Buser (Col) pinned Daniel Alariksson, 1:39. 182 – Jacob Haley (AGWSR) pinned Ray Seidel, 1:56. 195 – Collin Knudtson (Col) pinned Jared Granzow, 1:00. 220 – Aidan Schmitz (Col) won by forfeit. 285 – Tate Miller (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 106 – Gavin Reed (Col) won by forfeit. 113 – Ali Gerbracht (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 120 – Bo Gerbracht (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 126 – Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 132 – Sam Hackett (Col) pinned Jayden Bowles, 2:42. 138 – Zach Johnson (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 145 – Trinity Rodgers (AGWSR) won by forfeit.
NORTH TAMA 54, BAXTER 6
152 – Cory Isenhower (NT) won by forfeit. 160 – Noah Weber (NT) pinned Brad Mathews, 0:59. 170 – No match. 182 – Clay Hershberger (NT) pinned Eallis Hill, 2:32. 195 – James Hill (NT) pinned Jackson Bottorf, 0:12. 220 – No match. 285 – Xander Bradley (NT) pinned Micah Kearns, 0:11. 106 – No match. 113 – Cale Bradley (NT) pinned Curtis Gliem, 2:16. 120 – Cole Smith (Bax) won by forfeit. 126 – No match. 132 – Zane Nelson (NT) won by forfeit. 138 – Logan Rausch (NT) won by forfeit. 145 – Ashton Bradley (NT) won by forfeit.
COLUMBUS 52, BAXTER 6
160 – Car. Hartz (Col) technical fall over Mathews, 17-2, 4:00. 170 – Buser (Col) won by forfeit. 182 – Seidel (Col) pinned Hill, 1:50. 195 – Knudtson (Col) pinned Bottorf, 1:00. 220 – Schmitz (Col) won by forfeit. 285 – Kearns (Bax) won by forfeit. 106 – Reed (Col) technical fall over Gliem 16-0, 2:00. 113 – No match. 120 – No match. 126 – J. Hackett (Col) pinned Smith. 0:49. 132 – S. Hackett (Col) won by forfeit. 138 – No match. 145 – No match. 152 – Cad. Hartz (Col) won by forfeit.
AGWSR 42, NORTH TAMA 33
160 – B. Roder (AGWSR) pinned Weber, 5:22. 170 – Alariksson (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 182 – Haley (AGWSR) pinned Hershberger, 3:31. 195 – Hill (NT) pinned Granzow, 1:36. 220 – No match. 285 – X. Bradley (NT) won by forfeit. 106 – A. Gerbracht (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 113 – B. Gerbracht (AGWSR) pinned C. Bradley. 120 – Lashbrook (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 126 – Jayden Bowles (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 132 – Nelson (NT) def. Johnson 6-5. 138 – Snyder (NT) pinned Rodgers, 2:27. 145 – A. Bradley (NT) won by forfeit. 152 – Isenhower (NT) pinned Morales, 2:45.
COLUMBUS 45, NORTH TAMA 27
170 – Buser (Col) won by forfeit. 182 – Seidel (Col) pinned Hershberger, 1:15. 195 – Knudtson (Col) pinned Hill, 3:07. 220 – Schmitz (Col) won by forfeit. 285 – X. Bradley (NT) won by forfeit. 106 – No match. 113 – Reed (Col) won by forfeit. 120 – C. Bradley (NT) won by forfeit. 126 – J. Hackett (Col) won by forfeit. 132 – S. Hackett pinned Nelson, 1:54. 138 – Rausch (NT) won by forfeit. 145 – A. Bradley (NT) won by forfeit. 152 – Cad. Hartz (Col) dec, Isenhower 2-0. 160 – Weber (NT) dec, Car. Hartz 5-4.
AGWSR 66, BAXTER 6
170 – B. Roder (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 182 – Haley (AGWSR) pinned Hill, 0:34. 195 – Grandzow (AGWSR) pinned Bottorf, 0:31. 220 – No match. 285 – Miller (AGWSR) pinned Kearns, 0:32. 106 – A. Gerbracht (AGWSR) pinned Gliem, 0:28. 113 – B. Gerbracht (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 120 – Smith (Bax) dec, Abbas 8-7. 126 – Lashbrook (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 132 – Bowles (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 138 – Johnson (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 145 – Rodgers (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 152 – Moralles (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 160 – Matthews (Bax) dec. Brandt 4-1.
