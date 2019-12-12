Summaries

Wrestling

CED. FALLS 15, C.R. WASHINGTON 15

195 -- Drew Campbell (CF) won by forfeit, 220 -- Collin Bohnenkamp (CF) pinned Cam'Ron Wells, 1:07, 285 -- Tate Sykhora-Matthess (CRW) pinned Jakob Weichers, 3:24, 106 -- Henry Koehn (CF) pinned Nathaniel Velez, 4:17, 113 -- Logan Vallejo (CF) maj. dec. Charles Rust, 14-3, 120 -- Dakota Herber (CRW) pinned Carson Cross, 5:14, 126 -- Connor McCartan (CF) dec. Aden Abram, 9-5, 132 -- Joe Foreman (CRW) dec. Jack Plagge, 6-4, 138 -- Dylan Whitt (CF) maj. dec. Lukas Engledow, 12-1, 145 -- Landon Schaul (CF) pinned Perry Lindeman 5:10, 152 -- Austin Cross (CF) pinned Malik Robinson, 1:21, 160 -- Trevor Fisher (CF) won by forfeit, 170 -- Ryley Barnett (CF) pinned Michael Holderness, 1:09, 182 -- Ben Bowman (CF) pinned Romen Young, 4:56.

C.R. PRAIRIE 72, WAT. EAST 12

170 -- Nicholas Pearson (CRP) pinned Matthew Cary, 5:04, 182 -- Clayton Scott (CRP) won by forfeit, 195 -- Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (CRP) won by forfeit, 220 -- Carter Dawley (CRP) pinned Lakey Martin, 3:03, 285 -- Jordan Jacobus (CRP) won by forfeit, 106 -- Blake Gioimo (CRP) pinned Landen Foote, 2:30, 113 -- Hunter Kalous (CRP) won by forfeit, 120 -- Austin Kegley (CRP) pinned Ryan Strong, 1:32, 126 -- Austin Steuhm (CRP) won by forfeit, 132 -- Cadin Herrmann (East) pinned Austin Nicewanner, 1:09,, 138 -- Nicholas Hatcher (CRP) pinned Adrian Doyle, 3:04, 145 -- Johnny Washburn (CRP) pinned Aiden Ernst, 3;50, 152 -- Eli Sallis (East) pinned Nic Powell, 3:18, 160 -- Nick Smith (CRP) won by forfeit.

LINN-MAR 52, WATERLOO WEST 26

160 -- Tate Naaktgeboren (LM) pinned Daniel Gekpoah, 1:20, 170 -- Ryan Plummer (LM) pinned Ian Troester, :28, 182 -- Mitch Kayser (West) dec.. Roark Martin, 12-11, 195 -- Christian Chapman (West) pinned Dylan Page, 1:51, 220 -- Luke Gaffney (LM) tech. fall over Adam Teare, 17-2, 5:50, 285 -- Javarious Burris (West) pinned Gavin Howk-Erwin, :40, 106 -- Brandon O'Brien (LM) won by forfeit, 113 -- Marwan Al-Tall (LM) won by forfeit, 120 -- Kaden Karns (West) pinned Caden Senters, :02, 126 -- Bryce Parke (LM) pinned Reese Talaska, 1:16, 132 -- Brayden Parke (LM) tech. fall over Jackson Westemeiere, 15-0, 5:58, 138 -- Cole Knight (West) pinned Reece Seery, 5:47, 145 -- Hikaru Carolin (LM) pinned Eddie Lanie Jr., 2:53, 152 -- Abass Kemokai (LM) pinned Taylor Dean, 3:20.

AGWSR 41, COLUMBUS 39

152 – Caden Hartz (Col) pinned Ben Puene Moralles, 2:30. 160 – Carson Hartz (Col) def. Brody Roder 7-4. 170 – Alex Buser (Col) pinned Daniel Alariksson, 1:39. 182 – Jacob Haley (AGWSR) pinned Ray Seidel, 1:56. 195 – Collin Knudtson (Col) pinned Jared Granzow, 1:00. 220 – Aidan Schmitz (Col) won by forfeit. 285 – Tate Miller (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 106 – Gavin Reed (Col) won by forfeit. 113 – Ali Gerbracht (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 120 – Bo Gerbracht (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 126 – Trey Lashbrook (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 132 – Sam Hackett (Col) pinned Jayden Bowles, 2:42. 138 – Zach Johnson (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 145 – Trinity Rodgers (AGWSR) won by forfeit.

NORTH TAMA 54, BAXTER 6

152 – Cory Isenhower (NT) won by forfeit. 160 – Noah Weber (NT) pinned Brad Mathews, 0:59. 170 – No match. 182 – Clay Hershberger (NT) pinned Eallis Hill, 2:32. 195 – James Hill (NT) pinned Jackson Bottorf, 0:12. 220 – No match. 285 – Xander Bradley (NT) pinned Micah Kearns, 0:11. 106 – No match. 113 – Cale Bradley (NT) pinned Curtis Gliem, 2:16. 120 – Cole Smith (Bax) won by forfeit. 126 – No match. 132 – Zane Nelson (NT) won by forfeit. 138 – Logan Rausch (NT) won by forfeit. 145 – Ashton Bradley (NT) won by forfeit.

COLUMBUS 52, BAXTER 6

160 – Car. Hartz (Col) technical fall over Mathews, 17-2, 4:00. 170 – Buser (Col) won by forfeit. 182 – Seidel (Col) pinned Hill, 1:50. 195 – Knudtson (Col) pinned Bottorf, 1:00. 220 – Schmitz (Col) won by forfeit. 285 – Kearns (Bax) won by forfeit. 106 – Reed (Col) technical fall over Gliem 16-0, 2:00. 113 – No match. 120 – No match. 126 – J. Hackett (Col) pinned Smith. 0:49. 132 – S. Hackett (Col) won by forfeit. 138 – No match. 145 – No match. 152 – Cad. Hartz (Col) won by forfeit.

AGWSR 42, NORTH TAMA 33

160 – B. Roder (AGWSR) pinned Weber, 5:22. 170 – Alariksson (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 182 – Haley (AGWSR) pinned Hershberger, 3:31. 195 – Hill (NT) pinned Granzow, 1:36. 220 – No match. 285 – X. Bradley (NT) won by forfeit. 106 – A. Gerbracht (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 113 – B. Gerbracht (AGWSR) pinned C. Bradley. 120 – Lashbrook (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 126 – Jayden Bowles (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 132 – Nelson (NT) def. Johnson 6-5. 138 – Snyder (NT) pinned Rodgers, 2:27. 145 – A. Bradley (NT) won by forfeit. 152 – Isenhower (NT) pinned Morales, 2:45.

COLUMBUS 45, NORTH TAMA 27

170 – Buser (Col) won by forfeit. 182 – Seidel (Col) pinned Hershberger, 1:15. 195 – Knudtson (Col) pinned Hill, 3:07. 220 – Schmitz (Col) won by forfeit. 285 – X. Bradley (NT) won by forfeit. 106 – No match. 113 – Reed (Col) won by forfeit. 120 – C. Bradley (NT) won by forfeit. 126 – J. Hackett (Col) won by forfeit. 132 – S. Hackett pinned Nelson, 1:54. 138 – Rausch (NT) won by forfeit. 145 – A. Bradley (NT) won by forfeit. 152 – Cad. Hartz (Col) dec, Isenhower 2-0. 160 – Weber (NT) dec, Car. Hartz 5-4.

AGWSR 66, BAXTER 6

170 – B. Roder (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 182 – Haley (AGWSR) pinned Hill, 0:34. 195 – Grandzow (AGWSR) pinned Bottorf, 0:31. 220 – No match. 285 – Miller (AGWSR) pinned Kearns, 0:32. 106 – A. Gerbracht (AGWSR) pinned Gliem, 0:28. 113 – B. Gerbracht (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 120 – Smith (Bax) dec, Abbas 8-7. 126 – Lashbrook (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 132 – Bowles (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 138 – Johnson (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 145 – Rodgers (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 152 – Moralles (AGWSR) won by forfeit. 160 – Matthews (Bax) dec. Brandt 4-1.