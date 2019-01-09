CEDAR RAPIDS — Waterloo West got off to a good start at the offensive end and put it all together in the second quarter on the way to a 58-45 Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball win at Cedar Rapids Kennedy Tuesday.
The Wahawks (7-3, 4-1) led 19-14 after the opening quarter, then outscored the Cougars (3-8, 2-4) 14-3 over the next eight minutes to break the game open.
“We really executed well in that second quarter to pull away and take control of the game,” said West coach Tony Pappas.
NaTracia Ceaser led three Wahawks in double-figure scoring with 15 points. Lauren Conrey and Jada Draine added 14 each, while Draine grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
C.R. PRAIRIE 46, CEDAR FALLS 41: Eighth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie dealt No. 3 Cedar Falls its first loss of the season Tuesday night.
After trailing 23-22 at halftime, Cedar Falls outscored Prairie 13-6 to take a 35-29 lead into the fourth quarter but the Tigers couldn’t hold it as the Hawks (8-2, 4-1) charged back.
Emerson Green scored 15 points for Cedar Falls (10-1, 5-1).
C.R. WASHINGTON 74, WATERLOO EAST 46: Cedar Rapids Washington rode an explosive first half to a Mississippi Valley Conference win over East.
The seventh-ranked Warriors (10-1, 6-0) led 28-7 after the opening quarter and 53-21 at halftime.
Amanee Clark and Kerris Roberts led East with 19 and 15 points, respectively, but the Trojans (1-8, 0-5) shot just 27 percent overall.
JESUP 52, COLUMBUS 32: Jesup raced out to a 20-7 first-quarter lead and cruised to a North Iowa Cedar League win over Waterloo Columbus.
The J-Hawks improved to 9-3 overall and 5-3 in NICL action.
Boys’ basketball
C.R. PRAIRIE 73, CEDAR FALLS 65, 2 OTs: Seventh-ranked Cedar Falls had no answer for Prairie’s Kris Murray as the Tigers lost a double-overtime Mississippi Valley Conference battle.
Cedar Falls (7-2, 5-2) was unable to convert a chance to win the game in regulation and after the game was still tied after the first overtime, the Hawks scored the first 11 points of the second extra period.
Murray finished with 32 points for Prairie (7-2, 6-1).
JESUP 45, COLUMBUS 33: Columbus held Jesup to 12 points in the opening half, but the Sailors only scored 12, too.
The J-Hawks picked up the pace in the second half to even their NICL East record at 4-4.
Boys’ swimming
CEDAR FALLS 125, WATERLOO 45: Cedar Falls had too much firepower and too much depth for Waterloo in a boys’ swimming dual meet Tuesday.
The Tigers won all 11 swims and went 1-2 in seven events and 1-2-3 in three.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
WAT. WEST 58, C.R. KENNEDY 45
WATERLOO WEST (7-3, 4-1) — NaTracia Ceaser 5 3-4 15, Lauren Conrey 5 2-2 14, Gabby Moore 3 3-6 9, Meredith Eighmey 0 0-0 0, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 3 0-0 6, Jada Draine 6 1-4 14. Totals 22 8-17 58.
CEDAR RAPIDS KENNEDY (3-8, 2-4) — Camryn Ray 2 1-4 5, Madison Friauf 3 0-0 8, Auddie Alepra 2 0-0 5, Lauryn Vaske 1 1-4 3, Sadie Powell 5 4-4 17, Carlee Smith 1 0-0 3, Sophia Barrett 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 6-13 45.
Wat. West 19 14 18 7 — 58
C.R. Kennedy 14 3 17 11 — 45
3-point goals — West 5 (Ceaser 2, Conrey 2, Draine 1), Kennedy 7 (Friauf 2, Alepra 1, Powell 3, Smith 1). Total fouls — West 13, Kennedy 13. Fouled out — none.
C.R. PRAIRIE 46, CEDAR FALLS 41
CEDAR FALLS (10-1, 5-1) — Sarah Albaugh 2 0-0 6, Anaya Barney 5 0-0 10, Emerson Green 5 2-2 15, Tjaden Petersen 1 0-0 3, McKenna Gleason 1 0-0 2, Akacia Brown 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 3-4 41.
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE (4-1, 8-2) — Sarah Schmitt, 1 0-0 2, Sidney McCrea, 4 2-2 11, Makenna Moenk 2 0-0 4, Mallory McDermott 4 5-6 16, Rachael Kilpatrick 3 0-0 7, Quinn Deahl 3 0-0 6, Totals 18 7-18 46.
Cedar Falls 12 10 13 6 — 41
C.R. Prairie 12 11 16 17 — 46
3-point goals — Cedar Falls 6 (Albaugh 2, Green 3, Petersen 1), Prairie 3 (McCrea 1, McDermott 1, Kilpatrick 1). Total fouls — Cedar Falls 11, Prairie 6.
C.R. WASHINGTON 74, WAT. EAST 46
WATERLOO EAST (1-8, 0-5) — Ellasa Horton 2 0-0 4, Kerris Roberts 3 8-12 15, Amanee Clark 8 1-3 19, Havelyn Anderson 1 1-1 3, Nia Crowley 0 3-6 3, Madison Whitson 1 0-1 2, Key’Lajaha Jefferson-Putman 0 0-0 0, Erion Gafeney 0 0-0 0, Aaliyah Franklin 0 0-0 0, Ma’Kaiyla Johnson 0 0-0 0, Laymoni Smith 0 0-0 0, Jessica Hyke 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 13-23 46.
C.R. WASHINGTON (10-1, 6-0) — Caitlin Riley 5 0-0 12, Sydney Engledow 1 0-0 2, Kari Clark 1 0-0 2, Aeri Thomas 0 0-0 0, Lauren Pakulis 0 0-0 0, Marek McBride 1 0-0 3, Matea Higgins 0 0-0 0, Orianna Crusoe 4 3-4 11, Isa Truemper 3 0-0 8, Lucci O’Donnell 0 0-0 0, Sami Squires 0 0-0 0, Audrey Fashimpaur 0 0-0 0, Sammy Mia 6 1-3 13, Hannah Stuelke 9 0-0 18, Deja Redmond 0 0-0 0, Sydney Mitvalsky 2 1-2 5. Totals 32 5-9 74.
Wat. East 7 14 13 12 — 46
C.R. Washington 28 25 17 4 — 74
3-point goals — East 3 (Clark 2, Roberts 1), Washington 5 (Riley 2, McBZride 1, Truemper 2). Total fouls — East 11, Washington 18. Fouled out — none.
Boys’ swimming
CED. FALLS 125, WATERLOO 45
200 medley relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Butler, Redfern, Fry, Sill) 1:50.34. 2. Waterloo (Shepard, Herink, Dvorak, Saric) 1:53.14, 3. Cedar Falls (England, Berggren, Myhr, Hioffman) 1:59.55.
200 freestyle — 1. Bremner (CF) 1:58.36, 2. Durbin (CF) 2:00.38, 3. Mattson (CF) 2:02.32.
200 individual medley — 1. Redfern (CF) 2:07.44, 2. Fry (CF) 2:11.72, Shepard (Wat) 2:12.37.
50 freestyle — 1. Moffatt (CF) 23.23, 2. Saric (Wat) 25.40, 3. Myhr (CF) 25.49.
100 butterfly — 1. Mattson (CF) 1:01.37, 2. Dvorak (Wat) 1:07.04, 3. Zhang (CF) 1:07.87.
100 freestyle — 1. Moffatt (CF) 49.72, 2. Durbin (CF) 51.52, 3. Saric (Wat) 58.15.
500 freestyle — 1. Butler (CF) 5:25.53, 2. England (CF) 6:01.46, 3. Holden (CF) 6:38.40.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Bremner Mattson, Redfern, Myhr) 1:39.22, 2. Cedar Falls (Moffatt, Fry Durbin, Sill) 1:39.42, 3. Waterloo (Saric, Newlon, Smith, Shepard) 1:43.39.
100 backstroke — 1. Fry (CF) 59.86, 2. Redfern (CF) 1:00.34, 3. Bremner (CF) 1:02.35.
100 breaststroke — 1. Myhr (CF) 1:05.96, 2. Shepard (Wat) 1:06.29, 3. Herink (Wat) 1:12.43.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Durbin, Mattson, Moffatt, Bremner) 3:28.63, 2. Cedar Falls (Butler, Berggren, Hoffman, Zhang) 3:56.48, 3. Waterloo (Smith, Ritland, Herink, Dvorak) 4:00.40.
JV: Cedar Falls 100, Waterloo 38
