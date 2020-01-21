You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Metro prep roundup: West girls, CF boys dominate
0 comments
METRO PREP ROUNDUP

Metro prep roundup: West girls, CF boys dominate

WATERLOO -- Eighth-ranked Waterloo West rode a big third quarter to a 66-47 girls' basketball win over Iowa City West Tuesday to retain its lead in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division.

The Wahawks (10-2, 5-2) led 28-23 at halftime, then outscored the Trojans 24-10 in the third quarter to pull away.

"We played a really excellent second half and came up with big plays and big shots," said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas. "It was a good all-around win."

Halli Poock led the West offense with 23 points while Brooklynn Smith had 14 and Sahara Williams 10.

RICEVILLE 41, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 20: Riceville shut down Waterloo Christian's offense for an Iowa Star Conference win.

The Wildcats (9-4, 5-1) led 23-8 at halftime. Waterloo Christian slipped to 3-11 overall and 1-6 in league games.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 66, WATERLOO EAST 13: Seventh-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier dominated Waterloo East in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.

The Saints (8-3, 7-0) led 39-8 at halftime, then held East (0-10, 0-7) to five second-half points.

Caitlynn Daniels scored 20 points to lead three Xavier players in double figures.

Boys' basketball

CEDAR FALLS 58, I.C. HIGH 37: Cedar Falls' defense shut down Iowa City High as the fourth-ranked Tigers improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference games.

Iowa City High (5-4, 3-2) fell behind 18-4 after the first quarter, 37-13 at halftime and 51-22 after three quarters.

Josh Ollendieck's 14 points led Cedar Falls. Carter Janssen added 12 and Chase Courbat 11.

RICEVILLE 48, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 37: Riceville used a strong third quarter to pull away from Waterloo Christian and snap the Regents' five-game winning streak.

Riceville (4-8, 2-5) led just 19-17 at halftime, but outscored Waterloo Christian (7-7, 3-4) 18-10 in the third quarter.

John Zwack led the Regents with 19 points.

Preps to Watch: 2019-2020

Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:

+5
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Jim Nelson
  • Updated
  • 0

This week's Preps to Watch represent Waterloo West, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg high schools.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.

+6
Preps to watch
Preps to Watch

Preps to watch

  • Nick Petaros
  • 0

Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.

+6 
prep-logo-cedar falls
+6 
prep-logo-columbus.jpg

Summaries

Girls' basketball

WAT. WEST 66, I.C. WEST 47

IOWA CITY WEST (6-6, 4-4) -- Matayia Tellis 5 0-0 12, Cora Saunders 3 0-0 9, Avery Vest 1 0-0 3, Liv Williams 1 0-0 2, Meena Tate 2 0-0 6, Grace Schneider 0 0-0 0, Rylee Goodfellow 1 0-0 3, Jenna Saunders 0 0-0 0, Aubrey Koch 2 4-4 8, Anna Prouty 2 0-1 4. Totals 17 4-5 47.

WATERLOO WEST (10-2, 5-2) -- Lauren Conrey 3 1-2 9, Halli Poock 10 1-4 23, Sahara Williams 4 0-0 10, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 1 0-0 2, Brooklynn Smith 6 2-5 14, Gabby Moore 3 2-4 8, Brianna McPoland 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 6-15 66.

I.C. West;11;12;10;14 -- 47

Wat. West;13;15;24;14 -- 66

3-point goals - I.C. West 9 (Tellis 2, Saunders 3, Vest 1, Tate 2, Goodfellow 1), Waterloo West 6 (Conrey 2, Poock 2, Williams 2). Total fouls -- I.C. West 12, Waterloo West 8. Fouled out -- none.

Boys' basketball

CEDAR FALLS 58, I.C. HIGH 37

CEDAR FALLS (8-1, 5-0) -- Josh Ollendieck 5 1-1 14, Nathan Gee 0 0-0 0, Trey Campbell 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Heth 0 0-0 0, Landon Wolf 2 0-0 5, Ben Sernett 2 0-0 4, Jack Moody 0 0-0 0, Cael Loecher 2 0-0 4, Carter Janssen 5 0-0 12, Nnamdi Onuigbo 0 0-0 0, Joe Knutson 1 1-2 3, Chase Courbat 5 1-1 11, JayVon Ratleff 1 0-0 3, Jase Seger 0 0-0 0, Joel Burris 0 0-0 0, Cade McCann 0 0-0 0, Evan Stolz 0 0-0 0, Noah Eberhart 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-4 58.

IOWA CITY HIGH (5-4, 3-2) -- Keyoun Agee 0 0-0 0, Cedric Dunnwald 1 0-0 2, Sam Abdalla 1 0-2 2, Kolby Kucera 3 0-0 7, Andre Miller 0 0-0 0, Jackson Walthart 1 1-1 3, Bryon Benton 2 0-0 4, Jamari Newsom 2 0-0 4, Raph Hamilton 1 2-2 4, Bram Suepple 0 0-0 0, Traivon Hodges 2 0-0 4, Max Firmstone 1 0-2 2, Kaleba Jack 2 1-2 5. Totals 16 4-9 37.

Cedar Falls;18;19;14;7 -- 58

I.C. High;4;9;9;15 -- 37

3-point goals -- Cedar Falls 7 (Ollendieck 3, Wolf 1, Janssen 2, Ratleff 1), I.C. High 1 (Kucera 1). Total fouls -- Cedar Falls 8, I.C. High 8. Fouled out -- none.

RICEVILLE 48, WAT. CHRISTIAN 37

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (7-7, 3-4) -- John Zwack 7 3-3 19, Carson Rowenhorst 2 0-0 5, Dominick Jones 2 0-0 5, Will Davis 0 2-2 2, Elliott Flynn 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 5-5 37.

RICEVILLE (4-8, 2-4) -- Brody Koenigs 5 0-0 10, Tanner Swenson 5 0-0 12, Charlie Ring 3 0-0 6, Sullivan Fair 6 6-6 20. Totals 19 8-8 48.

Wat. Christian;7;10;10;10 -- 37

Riceville;8;11;18;11 -- 48

3-point goals -- Wat. Christian 4 (Zwack 2, Rowenhort 1, Jones 1), Riceville 4 (Swenson 2, Fair 2), Total fouls -- Wat. Christian 12. Riceville 9. Fouled out -- Flynn.

Girls' bowling

CED. FALLS 2,395, I.C. HIGH 2,354

CEDAR FALLS (9-4) -- Anna Frahm 157-155 - 312, Aleena Ghumasn 134-155 - 289, Myah Brinker 170-181 - 351, Hailey Taylor 147-199-346, Katie Waltz 134-161 - 295. Baker rotation: 149-149-155-183-166 - 802.

IOWA CITY HIGH (2-12) -- Elyse Rios 148-169 - 317, Carlie Prymek 169-167 - 336, Jillian Hubble 167-153 - 320, Shaylin Brown 124-178 - 302, Kendra Russell 128-181 - 309. Baker rotation: 156-123-181-137-173 - 770.

WAT. EAST 2,883, C.R. XAVIER 2,613

WATERLOO EAST (12-0) -- Macy Wright 182-178 - 360, Abigail Williams 193-217 - 410, Kadence Hyde 173-190 - 363, Stephanie Burge 158-170 - 328, Soleil Morgan 246-223 - 469. Baker rotation: 210-188-139-225-191 - 953.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (4-12) -- Olivia Nolte 195-227 - 422, Katie Jakel 159-185 - 344, Ellie Marovets 169-226 - 395, Kaitlyn Buenzow 211-161 - 372, Kaylie Skoumal 129-160 - 289. Baker rotation: 151-166-127-158-189 - 791.

Boys' bowling

CED. FALLS, 2610, I.C. HIGH 2,204

CEDAR FALLS (12-2) -- Matthew Swanson 148-157 - 305, Matthew Edler 161-168 - 329, Will Nickey 178-144 - 322, Nick Helmers 173-209-382, Ryan Venem 210-215 - 425. Baker rotation: 170-152-171-194-160 - 847.

IOWA CITY HIGH (2-10) -- Tyler Cermak 131-119 - 250, Maxwell Berger 151-148 - 299, Nile Franz 182-141 - 323, Nick Saltzman 129-131 - 260, Dylan Irvin 147-158 - 305. Baker rotation: 171-180-133-148-135 - 767.

C.R XAVIER 3,218, WAT. EAST 2,890

WATERLOO EAST (0-12) -- Tanner Werkmeister 257-216 - 473, Chris Little 236-166 - 402, Nick Peterson 181-233 - 414, Brandon McElhaney 128-207 - 335, Brady Sawyer 155-247 - 402. Baker rotation: 139-165-177-169-214 - 864.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER (12-2) -- Tyler Zogg 200-224 - 424, Justin Fulton 171-190 - 361, Justin Trcka 195-199 - 394, Erik Triplett 247-215 - 462, Dale Weaver 198-300 - 498. Baker rotation: 220-208-206-239-206 - 1,079.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News