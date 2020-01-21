Metro prep roundup: West girls, CF boys dominate

WATERLOO -- Eighth-ranked Waterloo West rode a big third quarter to a 66-47 girls' basketball win over Iowa City West Tuesday to retain its lead in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division.

The Wahawks (10-2, 5-2) led 28-23 at halftime, then outscored the Trojans 24-10 in the third quarter to pull away.

"We played a really excellent second half and came up with big plays and big shots," said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas. "It was a good all-around win."

Halli Poock led the West offense with 23 points while Brooklynn Smith had 14 and Sahara Williams 10.

RICEVILLE 41, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 20: Riceville shut down Waterloo Christian's offense for an Iowa Star Conference win.

The Wildcats (9-4, 5-1) led 23-8 at halftime. Waterloo Christian slipped to 3-11 overall and 1-6 in league games.

CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 66, WATERLOO EAST 13: Seventh-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier dominated Waterloo East in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.

The Saints (8-3, 7-0) led 39-8 at halftime, then held East (0-10, 0-7) to five second-half points.

Caitlynn Daniels scored 20 points to lead three Xavier players in double figures.