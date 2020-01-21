Metro prep roundup: West girls, CF boys dominate

WATERLOO -- Eighth-ranked Waterloo West rode a big third quarter to a 66-47 girls' basketball win over Iowa City West Tuesday to retain its lead in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division.
The Wahawks (10-2, 5-2) led 28-23 at halftime, then outscored the Trojans 24-10 in the third quarter to pull away.
"We played a really excellent second half and came up with big plays and big shots," said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas. "It was a good all-around win."
Halli Poock led the West offense with 23 points while Brooklynn Smith had 14 and Sahara Williams 10.
RICEVILLE 41, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 20: Riceville shut down Waterloo Christian's offense for an Iowa Star Conference win.
The Wildcats (9-4, 5-1) led 23-8 at halftime. Waterloo Christian slipped to 3-11 overall and 1-6 in league games.
CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 66, WATERLOO EAST 13: Seventh-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier dominated Waterloo East in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.
The Saints (8-3, 7-0) led 39-8 at halftime, then held East (0-10, 0-7) to five second-half points.
Caitlynn Daniels scored 20 points to lead three Xavier players in double figures.
Boys' basketball
CEDAR FALLS 58, I.C. HIGH 37: Cedar Falls' defense shut down Iowa City High as the fourth-ranked Tigers improved to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference games.
Iowa City High (5-4, 3-2) fell behind 18-4 after the first quarter, 37-13 at halftime and 51-22 after three quarters.
Josh Ollendieck's 14 points led Cedar Falls. Carter Janssen added 12 and Chase Courbat 11.
RICEVILLE 48, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 37: Riceville used a strong third quarter to pull away from Waterloo Christian and snap the Regents' five-game winning streak.
Riceville (4-8, 2-5) led just 19-17 at halftime, but outscored Waterloo Christian (7-7, 3-4) 18-10 in the third quarter.
John Zwack led the Regents with 19 points.
Preps to Watch: 2019-2020
Each of The Courier's Preps to Watch for the 2019-2020 school year:
This week's Preps to Watch represent Waterloo West, Dike-New Hartford and Aplington-Parkersburg high schools.
Waterloo West, Crestwood, Denver, Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Falls athletes are this week's preps to watch.
Standouts from Hudson, Charles City, Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls, Denver and Decorah are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch represent Cedar Falls, Dike-New Hartford, Waverly-Shell Rock, Waterloo Columbus and Don Bosco high schools.
Three student-athletes from the metro area and three from the surrounding communities are this week's Preps to Watch.
Three metro standouts join leaders from Grundy Center, Janesville and Waverly-Shell Rock as this week's Preps to Watch.
Four sports are represented by the six athletes who are this week's Preps to Watch.
Six local and area athletes who are off to outstanding starts this fall are this week's Preps to Watch.
This week's Preps to Watch feature six football and volleyball standouts from the Cedar Valley.