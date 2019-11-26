WATERLOO — Nine players scored and Waterloo West took control early as the Wahawks opened the girls’ basketball season with a 66-46 victory over Iowa City Liberty Tuesday night.
West took a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Lightning in each of the four quarters.
“We overcame some early foul troubles and some first game jitters,” said Wahawks head coach Tony Pappas. “And in the end we beat a quality team.”
West’s Halli Poock led all scorers with 21 points while Gabby Moore added 16. Liberty’s Sam McPherson led her team with 15 points.
Even though both teams are in the Mississippi Valley Conference, the results will not count in the overall standings.
Bowling
Waterloo East and Waterloo West split on the bowling lanes Tuesday as the Trojan girls and Wahawk boys posted season-opening wins.
East got a 371 series from Abigail Williams, including a 245 game, on the way to a 2,534-2,335 win.
West had four bowlers top 400 in a 2,935-2,400 triumph. Brady Bengston’s 428 series paced the Wahawks.
In other metro action, Linn-Mar’s girls edged Cedar Falls by nine pins, but the Tiger boys dominated the Lions, 3,081-2,492. Matthew Swanson led Cedar Falls with a 453 series on games of 205 and 248.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
WAT. WEST 66, I.C. LIBERTY 46
IOWA CITY LIBERTY (0-1) — Avery Gaudet 2 1-2 5, Isabel Smith 4 3-4 11, Ella McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Daugherty 3 1-4 8, Sam McPherson 6 2-2 15, Ava Meyer 1 0-0 2, Keiko Ono-Fullard 1 0-0 3, Haley Napoli 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-12 46.
WATERLOO WEST (1-0) — Ajla Dzelic 1 0-0 3, Jaide Domatob 0 1-2 1, Halli Poock 9 0-0 21, Gabby Moore 7 2-4 16, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Lauren Conrey 2 1-3 5, Sahara Williams 3 2-4, 9, Brianna McPoland 0 1-2 1, Sierra Moore 3 0-0 6, Brooklynn Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 7-15 66.
I.C. Liberty 7 11 11 17 — 46
Wat. West 16 14 17 19 — 66
3-point goals — Liberty 2 (Daugherty 1, McPherson 1, Ono-Fullard 1). West 3 (Dzelic 1, Poock 3, Williams 1). Total fouls — Liberty 13, West 13, Fouled out — none.
Girls’ bowling
LINN-MAR 2,540, CEDAR FALLS 2,531
LINN-MAR (1-0) – Tasia Baker 173-148 – 321, Marissa Bills 226-214 – 440, Kaitlyn Clark 136-129 – 265, Liz Moser 191-170 – 361, Kayleann Sims 158-135 – 293. Baker rotation: 133-159-168-233-167 – 860.
CEDAR FALLS (0-1) – Myah Brinker 167-142 – 309, Anna Frahm 159-184 – 343, Paige Frahm 147-174 – 321, Sofia Munoz 141-192 – 333, Katie Waltz 186-180 – 366. Baker rotation: 188-168-203-130-170 – 859.
WAT. EAST 2,534, WAT. WEST 2,335
WATERLOO WEST (0-1) – Rachel Bass 123-124 – 247, Braley Bogart 128-161 – 289, Kayley Fangman 207-167 – 374,Melanie Nelson 207-132 – 339, Sydney Wilson 149-164 – 313. Baker rotation: 150-133-178-142-170 – 773.
WATERLOO EAST (1-0) – Malorie Cary 191-158 – 349, Abigail Williams 126-245 – 371, BaiLww Snapp 144-150 – 294, Sylvia Thomas 170-135 – 305, Stephanie Burge 180-174 – 354. Baker rotation: 170-157-201-166-167 – 861
Boys’ bowling
CEDAR FALLS 3,081, LINN-MAR 2,492
LINN-MAR (0-1) – Chase Bauer 124-125 – 249, Blake Hardy 147-141 – 288, Colton Oltmann 122-189 – 311, Josh Prowse 177-128 – 305, Noah Spinello 181-189 – 370. Baker rotation: 149-249-226-184-161 – 969
CEDAR FALLS (1-0) – Nick Helmers 188-201 – 389, Will Nickey 203-168 – 371, Matthew Swanson 205-248 – 453, Ryan Venem 205-204 – 409, Matthew Edler 169-163 – 332. Baker rotation: 193-245-225-216-248 – 1,127
WAT. WEST 2,935, WAT. EAST 2,400
WATERLOO WEST (1-0) – Brady Bengston 229-199 – 428, Tristan Corcoran 212-195 – 407, Ben Melcher 221-185 – 406, Kale Smith 210-191 – 401, Nathaniel Swisher 184-196 – 380. Baker rotation: 188-178-176-186-185 – 913.
WATERLOO EAST (0-1) – Tanner Werkmeister 136-187 – 323, Alex Timmeran 153-160 – 313, Tyrell Newman 146-147 – 293, Nick Peterson 202-182 – 384, Brandon McElhaney 132-135 – 267. Baker rotation: 142-189-172-129-188 – 820.
