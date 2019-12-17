CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Fall rained in 3-pointers early and blew out Cedar Rapids Jefferson 66-32 in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball action Tuesday.
Six players hit treys for the fifth-ranked Tigers (5-2, 2-1), who had 12 on the night. Eight of those came in the first half when Cedar Falls built a 39-20 lead. The Tigers then held Jefferson (2-5, 1-2) to just 12 points in the second half.
Sydney Remmert had four 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 14 points for the Tigers. Anna Sandvold also had four 3s and finished with 12 points, as did Anaya Barney and Emerson Green.
WATERLOO WEST 67, C.R. WASHINGTON 37: Balanced scoring along with strong second-half defense sent No. 14 Waterloo West past Cedar Rapids Washington (4-3, 1-2) Tuesday.
Lauren Conrey led the Wahawks (6-1, 2-1) with 14 points while Gabby Moore, Halli Poock and Sahara Williams added 12 points each.
“We were able to wear down a good Washington team,” said West coach Tony Pappas. “It was a great win with a lot players contributing.”
DUNKERTON 46, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 26: After a back-and-forth first half that ended with Dunkerton leading 21-19, the Raiders turned up the full-court pressure in the second half to take control in an Iowa Star Conference game.
Dunkerton outscored Waterloo Christian 25-7 over the final 16 minutes.
Bethany Christians had 13 points, Maeson Wolff 11 and Kaula Rathe 10 for the Raiders (2-2,, 2-1). The Regents slipped to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in league play.
Boys’ basketball
WATERLOO WEST 57, C.R. WASHINGTON 45: Waterloo West put together a strong second half to open Mississippi Valley Conference play with a win Tuesday.
Washington’s 2-3 zone stymied the sixth-ranked Wahawks (4-1, 1-0) early, but they heated up with three 3-point goals in the third quarter to open up the floor.
DaQuavian Walker led the scoring with 21 points for West in a game that saw 38 fouls whistled and 45 free throws attempted.
Washington fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in MVC action.
CEDAR FALLS 66, C.R. JEFFERSON 29: Eighth-ranked Cedar Falls played lockdown defense and cruised to a Mississippi Valley Conference road win at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday.
The J-Hawks (2-2, 0-1) scored just 16 points through the first three quarters as Cedar Falls (3-1, 1-0) opened a 52-16 lead.
The Tigers had 13 players break into the scoring column with Josh Ollendieck’s 14 points leading the way.
Boys’ swimming
CEDAR FALLS 103, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 66: Cedar Falls shuffled its lineup with a number of swimmers competing in new events and raced to a win over Hempstead.
The Tigers swept the 100 butterfly with Drew Langner, Tommy Paulsen and Randy Zhang going 1-2-3. Brandon Berggren (200 freestyle), Benson Redfern (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) and Matt Durbin (100 backstroke) also won individual events while the 200 freestyle relay of Langner, Connor Woods, Zhang and Devin Myhr and 400 freestyle group of Redfern, Berggren, Durbin and Graham Fry also posted wins.
WATERLOO 83, DUBUQUE SENIOR 68: Waterloo won seven events and defeated Dubuque Senior in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet.
Ian Sabanagic took the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly for the TroHawks, while Cade Shepard won the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. Bill Hartson won the 500 freestyle and Waterloo won the 200 medley relay with Matt Loes, Andrew Christensen, Sabanagic and Amel Bajramovic, and the 200 freestyle relay with Christensen, Shepard,Loes and Bajramovic.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
CED. FALLS 66, C.R. JEFFERSON 32
C.R. JEFFERSON (2-5, 1-2) — Hannah Hoeger 3 0-0 7, Madie Denlinger 0 2-2 2, Kalyn Wise 4 1-2 10, Arianna Hawkins 0 1-2 1, Jenna Griffith 3 0-0 8, Bianca Phillips 1 0-0 2, Grace Jellison 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-6 32.
CEDAR FALLS (5-2, 2-1) — Anaya Barney 5 1-1 12, Emerson Green 4 3-4 12, Sydney Remmert 4 2-2 14, Jasmine Barney 2 4-4 9, Anna Sandvold 4 0-0 12, Morgan Linck 2 0-0 5, Kayla Hurley 1 0-0 2, Lexie Godfrey 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 10-11 66.
C.R. Jefferson 8 12 3 9 — 32
You have free articles remaining.
Cedar Falls 19 20 22 5 — 66
3-pointn goals — C.R. Jefferson 4, (Hogar 1, Weiss 1, Griffith 2), Cedar Falls 12 (A. Barney 1, Green 1, Remmert 4, J. Barney 1, Sandvold 4, Linck 1). Total fouls — C.R. Jefferson 14, Cedar Falls 11. Fouled out — none.
WAT. WEST 67, C.R. WASHINGTON 37
WATERLOO WEST (6-1, 2-1) — Ajla Dzelic 0 0-0 0, Jaide Domatob 0 0-0 0, Halli Poock 5 1-3 12, Gabby Moore 4 2-3 12, Ashley Nystrom 4 0-0 4, Lauren Conrey 5 0-0 14, Sahara Williams 5 1-4 12, Sierra Burt 2 0-1 5, Brianna McPoland 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 3 2-4 8. Totals 26 6-15 67.
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (4-3, 1-2) — Sydney Engledow 2 0-1 6, Dakari Clark 0 1-2 1, Aeri Thomas 0 0-0 0, Jaliea Havel 3 0-1 7, Marek McBride 4 0-0 12, Orianna Crusoe 3 2-4 8, Markea Jackson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Stuelke 3 4-8 11, Deja Redmond 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-16 47.
Waterloo West 17 14 11 25 — 67
C.R. Washington 14 7 12 14 — 47
3-point goals — West 9 (Conrey 4, Poock 1, Williams 1 Burt 1, Moore 2). Washington 8 (Havel 4, Clark 1, (Engledow 2, Thomas 1). Total fouls — West 16, Washington 13. Fouled out — Havel.
DUNKERTON 46, WAT. CHRISTIAN 26
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (1-6, 1-3 ) — Sidra Wheeler 1 0-0 3, Amber Smith 2 1-2 5, Allison White 1 0-0 2, Ashlynn Walston 1 0-0 2, Autumn Borkowitz 2 0-0 4, Sydney Singh 3 0-2 6, Faith Trelka 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 1-4 26.
DUNKERTON (3-3, 2-1) — Eleanor Magee 1 0-0 2, Bethany Christians 5 0-0 13, Ashlynn Shimp 2 1-2 5, Kayla Rathe 3 4-6 10, Morgan Weepie 0 1-2 1, Lily Fettkether 2 0-0 4, Maeson Wolff 4 0-0 11. Totals 17 6-10 46.
Wat. Christian 12 7 2 5 — 26
Dunkerton 13 8 7 18 — 46
3-point goals — Wat. Christian 1 (Wheeler 1), Dunkerton 6 (Christians 3, Wolff 3). Total fouls — Wat. Christian 13, Dunkerton 7. Fouled out — Smith.
Boys’ basketball
CED. FALLS 66, C.R. JEFFERSON 29
CEDAR FALLS (3-1, 1-0) — Josh Ollendieck 5 1-2 14, Nathan Gee 0 0-2 0, Trey Campbell 2 1-2 6, Jaxon Heth 2 0-0 6,, Landon Wolf 2 4-5 8, Ben Sernett 2 1-2 5, Jack Moody 0 0-0 0, Cael Loecher 1 1-2 3, Carter Janssen 2 2-2 6, Nnamdi Onuigbo 1 2-2 4, Joe Knutson 2 1-3 5, Chase Courbat 2 0-0 4, Cade McCann 0 1-2 1, Joel Burris 1 0-1 2. Totals 23 14-25 66.
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON (2-2, 0-1) — Ozzie Meiborg 3 0-0 7, Maison Reed 1 1-3 4, Brayden Kindhart 4 1-1 9, Raejzuan Shockley 0 0-0 0, Kenny Moore 2 1-2 5, Ayrondus Hodges 0 0-0 0, Kaden Haller 1 0-2 2, Andreas Williams 1 0-4 2, Josiah Szabo 0 0-0 0, Theo Habimana 0 0-0 0, Prosper Kapongo 0 0-0 0, Connor Harms 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 3-12 29.
Cedar Falls 13 16 23 14 — 66
C.R. Jefferson 5 5 6 13 — 29
3-point goals — Cedar Falls 6 (Ollendieck 3, Campbell 1 Heth 2), C.R. Jefferson 2 (Meiborg 1, Read 1). Total fouls — Cedar Falls 14, C.R. Jefferson 19. Fouled out — none.
WAT. WEST 57, C.R. WASHINGTON 45
CEDAR RAPIDS WASHINGTON (2-2, 0-1) — Wyatt Cain 1 0-0 2, Riley Pankey Jayden Harris 2-4 2, Traijan Sain 2 0-0 5, Quincy Underwood 5 5-8 15, Campbell Mitvalsky 4 2-2 10, Henry Clymer 1 4-4 7, Jamar Thurmon 2 0-1 4, Totals 15 13-21 45.
WATERLOO WEST (4-1, 1-0) — DaQuavian Walker 7 6-10 21, Mondre Lagow 1 0-0 3, Caleb Haeg 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Johnson 2 0-0 5, Antonio Alexander 4 3-4 11, Jaden Keller 2 1-4 5, Amar Kulijuhovic 3 2-4 8, Totals 21 12-24 57.
C.R. Washington 9 9 11 16 — 47
Waterloo West 6 10 23 18 — 67
3-poiont goals — Washington 2, (Sain 1, Clymer 1), West 3 (Walker 1, Johnson 1, Lagow 1). Total fouls — Washington 18, West 20. Fouled out — Johnson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.