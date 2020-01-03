MARION -- After falling behind 11-0 in the opening minutes of the game, Cedar Falls came to life and overtook Linn-Mar on the way to a 59-48 Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball victory Friday.
The seventh-ranked Tigers (7-2, 3-1) fought back within 20-16 by the end of the first quarter, took a 36-30 lead at the halftime break and never trailed in the second half.
Senior Emerson Green led the Tigers with 26 points, including 7 of 9 free throws. Anaya Barney added 16 points.
Linn-Mar (2-7, 2-2) made nine 3-point goals for the contest.
WATERLOO WEST 64, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 26: Ninth-ranked Waterloo West delivered an early haymaker as the Wahawks blew out to a 43-17 halftime lead and cruised to a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball win Friday
“We did a great job of passing the ball up the court tonight,” said West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas. “That allowed us to take control early on."
The Wahawks (8-1, 3-1) were led by Halli Poock with 18 points while Brooklyn Smith added 13 and Sahara Williams 10.
Liberty fell to 1-6 and 1-3.
IOWA CITY HIGH 89, WATERLOO EAST 24: No. 1-ranked Iowa City High put together an overpowering first half and blew out Waterloo East in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' game.
Iowa City High (7-0) bolted to a 36-2 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 62-6 by halftime.
East fell to 0-7.
