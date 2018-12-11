CEDAR RAPIDS -- Waterloo West put together a dominant second half to wipe out a nine-point halftime deficit and surge past Cedar Rapids Washington 69-61 in Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball action Tuesday.
The Wahawks (2-1, 2-1) got within six points after three quarters, then erupted for 22 fourth-quarter points while holding the Warriors (2-2, 0-2) to just eight.
Isaiah Johnson scored 21 points to lead West, which hit 25 of 46 shots for the game and put Washington on the free throw line just six times. Caleb Haag and Armar Kuljuhovic added 11 points each.
DUNKERTON 99, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 43: The sixth-rated Dunkerton boys put on a powerful display as the Raiders raced past Waterloo Christian.
Dunkerton (4-0, 4-0) opened with an aggressive full-court press and jumped to a 32-10 lead.
Zach Johnson tallied 23 points and Brady Happel 22 for the Raiders, who made 44 field goals, eight of which were 3-pointers. Four of those were compliments of Jared Salisbury as he scored 12 off the bench.
John Zwack led the Regents (0-6, 0-4) with 18 points.
Girls' basketball
CEDAR FALLS 61, C.R. JEFFERSON 36: Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls remained undefeated as the Tigers rolled to a 61-36 Mississippi Valley Conference win at Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tuesday.
Cedar Falls grabbed a 15-10 lead after the first quarter and gradually pulled away behind an aggressive defense that led to transition baskets.
Emerson Green poured in 20 points, Anaya Barney scored 12 of her 14 in the final two quarters and post McKenna Gleason also ended in double figures with 12 points.
C.R. KENNEDY 67, WATERLOO EAST 51: Cedar Rapids Kennedy jumped in front early and went on to hand Waterloo East a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball loss Tuesday.
The Cougars (1-5, 1-3), who hit 10 3-point shots, grabbed a 22-13 first-quarter lead and stretched it to 40-22 by halftime.
Amanee Clark topped East (1-4, 0-4) with 18 points, Kerris Roberts added 13 and Madison Whitson chipped in 12.
DUNKERTON 49, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 24: Dunkerton exploded in the third quarter to break open a tight Iowa Star Conference game against Waterloo Christian.
The Raiders (3-2, 3-1) led just 20-10 at halftime but outscored the Regents (0-7, 0-4) 22-2 in the third period to break it open.
Kaitlyn Wilder knocked down four 3-point shots and finished with 18 points for Dunkerton, while Bethany Christians added 11. Allison White connected for 12 to lead Waterloo Christian.
Boys' swimming
DUB. SENIOR 84.5, WATERLOO 73.5: Waterloo won three events and finished second in eight others, but the TroHawks fell a few points short of Dubuque Senior in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys' dual swimming meet.
Travis Herink won the 200 freestyle in 2:13.49 while Cade Shepard took the 200 individual medley in 2:10.25 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:06.31.
CEDAR FALLS 109, DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD 61: Cedar Falls won all but one event and posted a decisive boys' swimming win over Dubuque Hempstead Tuesday at the Holmes Junior High pool.
Dylan Moffatt won the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke, Graham Fry doubled in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Jared Mattson won the 50 freestyle, Dawson Bremner took the 100 freestyle and Devin Myhr won the 100 breaststroke.
The Tigers also swept the relays. Benson Redfern, Mattson, Fry and David Butler won the 200 medley, Bremner, Moffatt, Matt Durbin and Mattson won the 200 freestyle and Moffatt, Durbin, Bremner and Fry teamed up for a victory in the 400 freestyle
Bowling
AT WATERLOO: Dubuque Hempstead edged Waterloo West in boys' and girls' Mississippi Valley Conference action Tuesday at Maple Lanes.
The Mustangs improved to 5-0 with a 2,832-2,625 girls' victory and raised their boys' record to 4-1 with a 3,189-2,904 win.
West's girls (1-4) were led by Kayley Fangman's 392 series and 213 game while the Wahawk boys (3-1) got a 433 from J.P. Richmond that included a 244 game.
