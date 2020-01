Metro prep roundup: Sailor girls jump on G-R

REINBECK -- Waterloo Columbus scored 16 unanswered points to begin the game and shut down Gladbrook-Reinbeck 55-28 Thursday in a North Iowa Cedar League girls' basketball crossover game.

The Sailors (5-9) led 27-13 at halftime and cruised in the second half. Columbus held the Rebels (3-12) to eight field goals for the night.

Ali Vesely scored 15 points to lead a balanced Sailor attack that saw nine players contribute points.

Boys' basketball

GLADBROOK-REINBECK 66 COLUMBUS 57: Columbus' Cannon Butler poured in 22 points, but Gladbrook-Reinbeck claimed a North Iowa Cedar League crossover win over the Sailors, 66-57.

Tyler Tscherter led Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-2) with 21 points and William Kiburis added 14. The Rebels made 15 of 19 free throws while the Sailors (5-8) were 6 of 9 from the line.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

MESKWAKI 46, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 29: Meskwaki Settlement held Waterloo Christian’s leading scorer John Zwack to only four points as the Warriors topped the Regents Thursday.

Zwack, averaging 21.4 points, was often double-teamed and the Regents attempted to slow down Meskwaki’s fast-paced offense. Elliott Flynn scored 16 in the losing effort.