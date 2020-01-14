Metro prep roundup: No. 2 Wahawks whip Xavier

WATERLOO — Waterloo West celebrated its new No. 2 Class 4A ranking with a sharp performance Tuesday as the Wahawks raced past Cedar Rapids Xavier, 66-40.

Jaden Keller led the charge for West (8-1, 4-0) , scoring a game-high 23 points while also pestering Xavier from the top of the Wahawks’ 1-3-1 zone defense.

The Saints (2-6, 0-4) struggled to find any offensive rhythm all night and had just six points in the third quarter.

“From top to bottom, our team played with incredible effort,” said West coach Cliff Berinobis. “I was very, very happy with our team’s defensive intensity.”

WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 69, TRIPOLI 62: Waterloo Christian held off Tripoli for its third straight victory.

The Regents (5-6, 2-3) led 32-27 at halftime. They made 10 shots from 3-point range and connected on 19 free throws. John Zwack led the way with 21 points while Dominick Jones added 18 on six 3-pointers.

Lincoln Drewis led Tripoli (5-5, 2-4) with 18 points.

Girls’ basketball

CEDAR FALLS 73, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 19: Cedar Falls bounced back from last week’s loss to league-leading Cedar Rapids Prairie with vengeance Tuesday.