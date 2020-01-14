Metro prep roundup: No. 2 Wahawks whip Xavier

WATERLOO — Waterloo West celebrated its new No. 2 Class 4A ranking with a sharp performance Tuesday as the Wahawks raced past Cedar Rapids Xavier, 66-40.
Jaden Keller led the charge for West (8-1, 4-0) , scoring a game-high 23 points while also pestering Xavier from the top of the Wahawks’ 1-3-1 zone defense.
The Saints (2-6, 0-4) struggled to find any offensive rhythm all night and had just six points in the third quarter.
“From top to bottom, our team played with incredible effort,” said West coach Cliff Berinobis. “I was very, very happy with our team’s defensive intensity.”
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 69, TRIPOLI 62: Waterloo Christian held off Tripoli for its third straight victory.
The Regents (5-6, 2-3) led 32-27 at halftime. They made 10 shots from 3-point range and connected on 19 free throws. John Zwack led the way with 21 points while Dominick Jones added 18 on six 3-pointers.
Lincoln Drewis led Tripoli (5-5, 2-4) with 18 points.
Girls’ basketball
CEDAR FALLS 73, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 19: Cedar Falls bounced back from last week’s loss to league-leading Cedar Rapids Prairie with vengeance Tuesday.
Of the eight players who scored for eighth-ranked Cedar Falls (8-3, 4-2), seven hit at least one of the Tigers’ 13 total 3-point shots.
Anaya Barney had 22 points, Emerson Green 16 and Jasmine Barney 13.
TRIPOLI 52, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 39: Waterloo Chjristian struggled to crack Tripoli’s defense early in an Iowa Star Conference matchup.
Tripoli (6-5, 3-3) built a 25-12 halftime lead and turned back each comeback attempt by the Regents (3-9, 1-4) the rest of the way.
IOWA CITY WEST 71, WATERLOO EAST 28: Iowa City West took command early with a 24-5 advantage in the first quarter.
West stretched its lead to 44-15 at halftime and improved to 5-4 overall and 3-3 in Mississippi Valley Conference action. East fell to 0-9 and 0-6.
Erion Gafeney and Madison Whitson had six points each to lead East.
COLUMBUS 40, UNION 31: Columbus jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never trailed on the way to a North Iowa Cedar League win.
Ali Vesley led the Sailors (3-9,, 3-6) with 17 points with Regan Lindsay adding 11.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
CEDAR FALLS 73, I.C. LIBERTY 19
CEDAR FALLS (8-3, 4-2) – Anaya Barney 9 0-0 22, Emerson Green 6 2-3 16, Sydney Remmert 1 0-0 2, Jasmine Barney 6 0-0 13, Lexie Godfrey 3 0-0 8, Ellie Gerdes 1 0-0 3, Anna Sandvold 0 0-0 0, Maggie Schuring 0 0-0 0, Morgan Linck 2 0-0 6, Kayla Hurley 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 2-3 73.
IOWA CITY LIBERTY (1-9, 0-6) – Avery Gaudet 0 0-0 0, Cecily Johnston 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Daugherty 1 0-4 2, Sam McPherson 2 1-4 5, Erica Heisdorffer 0 0-0 0, Ava Meyer 1 0-0 2, Meika Elliott 0 0-0 0, Keiko Ono-Fullard 0 0-0 0, Haley Napoli 0 0-0 0, Neshy Byrd 5 0-2 10. Totals 9 1-10 19
Cedar Falls 24 14 19 16 — 73
I.C. Liberty 6 6 2 5 — 19
3-point goals — Cedar Falls 13 (A. Barney 4, Green 2. J. Barney 1, Godfrey 2, Gerdes 2, Linck 2, Hurley 1). Iowa City Liberty 0. Total fouls — Cedar Falls 12, Liberty 8.
COLUMBUS 40, UNION 31
UNION COMMUNITY (0-11, 0-8) – Ellie Rathe 0 0-0 0, Emma Shirk 2 0-1 5, Sadie Hennings 0 0-0 0, Allie Driscol 2 2-2 7, Carlie Hoppe 1 1-2 3, Ellie Behrens 1 0-0 2, Natalie Tecklenburg 2 3-5 7, Kaylin Brustkern 0 0-2 0, Sam Glenn 3 1-3 7, Totals 11 7-15 31.
WATERLOO COLUMBUS (3-9, 3-6) — Eva Christensen 1 0-0 3, Emily Surma 2 2-4 7, Faith Freshwater 0 0-0 0 , Reagan Lindsay 31 4-8 11, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 8 1-2 17, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Hannah Hewitt 1 0-3 2, Emma Reiter 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-17 40.
Union 6 9 6 10 — 31
Columbus 14 11 10 5 — 40
3-point goals — Union 2 (Shirk 1, Driscol 1), Columbus 3 (Christensen 1, Surma 1, Lindsay 1). Total fouls — Union 16, Columbus 18. Fouled out — Vesely.
Boys’ basketball
WAT. CHRISTIAN 69, TRIPOLI 62
TRIPOLI (5-5, 2-4) — Seth Boeckmann 6 1-4 13, Ethan Steere 2 2-2 7, Lincoln Drewis 8 1-4 18, James Davis 1 0-0 3, Conner Piehl 6 1-2 13, Dawson Bergmann 3 2-2 8. Totals 26 7-16 62.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (5-6, 2-3) — John Zwack 5 9-13 21, Carson Rowenhorst 3 3-6 11, Dominick Jones 6 0-0 18, Will Davis 1 0-0 2, David Swalve 2 3-3 7, Elliott Flynn 3 4-5 10, Totals 20 19-27 69.
Tripoli 16 11 15 20 — 62
Wat. Christian 14 18 20 17 —69
3-point goals — Tripoli 3 (Steere 1, Drewis 1, Davis 1), Wat. Christian 10 (Zwack 2, Rowenhorst 2, Jones 6). Total fouls — Tripoli 24, Wat. Christian 16. Fouled out — Boeckmann, Piehl.