CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Kennedy enjoyed a 19-6 advantage in free throws made and upset third-ranked Cedar Falls 58-57 Tuesday in Mississippi Valley Conference girls’ basketball.
The Cougars led by as many as seven points in the first half at 22-15, but Cedar Falls fought back within a point at 31-30 by halftime. The Tigers had a 45-44 edge after three quarters and a 57-56 lead with a minute to play before Kennedy knocked down the winner.
Cedar Falls (3-1, 1-1) played without all-state guard Emerson Green. Anaya Barney led the Tigers with 16 points and Jasmine Barney added 14.
CEDAR RAPIDS PRAIRIE 68, WATERLOO WEST 48: Ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie knocked down 10 shots from 3-point range and handed No. 13 West its first loss Tuesday..
The Hawks jumped to an 18-9 lead after eight minutes. The Wahawks tied the score with three minutes to go in the second period, but Prairie then stopped the West run and took 32-22 lead at the intermission.
Mallory McDermott had 29 points and Sidney McRea 21 for Prairie (3-0, 2-0).
West (3-1, 1-1) was led by Halli Poock with 13 points and Brooklynn Smith with 11.
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 46, COLUMBUS 39: Waterloo Columbus took a lead deep into the game before falling to Sumner-Fredericksburg in an Iowa Star Conference defensive battle.
The Sailors led 17-15 at halftime, then Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-3) pulled ahead by a point after three quarters. Columbus had a one-point lead with about five minutes to play before the Cougars surged to the win behind the clutch free throw shooting of post Cassidy Pagel.
Pagel finished with a game-high 16 points while Maddie Knipp hit four 3-point shots and led Columbus with 12 points.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 48, DON BOSCO 46: Waterloo Christian grabbed its first girls’ basketball win since 2018 by holding off Don Bosco.
Faith Trelka had 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Regents and Sydney Singh had nine points and six rebounds.
CEDAR RAPIDS JEFFERSON 67, WATERLOO EAST 18: Cedar Rapids Jefferson held Waterloo East’s young team to 11 points over the final three quarters in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.
The Trojans trailed 15-7 after one quarter, but the J-Hawks broke loose for 38 over the next two periods.
Aaliyah Franklin and Marshay Polk had five points each to lead East.
Boys’ basketball
DON BOSCO 83, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 54: Don Bosco and Waterloo Christian combined for 20 3-point goals as the Dons outscored the Regents, 83-54, in an Iowa Star game Tuesday.
Zach Huff led the scoring barrage with 29 points, including five 3-pointers, and Lewis Havel was right behind him with 27 points.
The Regents’ Dominick Jones connected on six long shots in a 20-point effort, while Elliott Flynn added 16 points.
After an even opening period, Bosco outscored the Regents 27-12 in the second quarter to grab control.
Bowling
Sydney Wilson put together a 414 series to help Waterloo West slip past Cedar Falls 2,715-2,627 in prep bowling action Tuesday at Maple Lanes.
The Tiger boys topped the Wahawks 3,158-2,989. Matthew Swanson blasted games of 279 and 254 for a 533 series, and Ryan Venem shot 454 on games of 218 and 236 for Cedar Falls.
West was led by Austin Tieskotter’s 450, which included a 248 game.
Boys’ swimming
IOWA CITY HIGH 89, CEDAR FALLS 81: Cedar Falls picked up three event wins in a narrow loss to Iowa City High.
Matt Durbin tore up the water in the 50 freestyle with a winning time of 22.21, edging teammate Benson Redfern. Redfern won the 100 freestyle in 51.71.
Those two teamed up with Drew Langner and Devin Myhr for a win in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:35.30. Cedar Falls was second in seven total events.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
C.R. PRAIRIE (3-0, 2-0) — Sidney McCrea 6 6-6 21, Kamryn Grissel 1 0-3 3,Mallory McDermott 10 4-4 29, Jenna Leggat 3 0-1 6, Hailey Cooper 2 0-0 4, Natalie Bennett 1 0-1 3, Lauren Williams 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-14 68.
WATERLOO WEST (3-1, 1-1) — Halli Poock 5 2-2 13, Gabby Moore 3 0-0 7, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Lauren Conrey 3 0-0 9, Sahara Williams 3 0-0 6, Sierra Burt 1 0-0 2, Brooklynn Smith 5 1-3 11. Totals 20 3-7 48.
C.R. Prairie 18 14 17 19 — 68
Wat. West 9 13 11 15 — 48
3 point goals — Prairie 10 (McCrea 3, Grissel 1 McDermott 5, Benn 1), West (Conrey3, Poock 1, Moore 1). Total fouls — Prairie 11, West 16. Fouled out — none.
C.R. KENNEDY 58, CEDAR FALLS 57
CEDAR FALLS (3-1, 1-1) — Anaya Barney 6 3-9 16, Sydney Remmert 4 0-1 9, Jasmine Barney 6 0-0 14, Lexie Godfrey 1 2-2 5, Ellie Gerdes 3 1-3 7, Anna Sandvold 2 0-0 6. Totals 22 6-15 57.
C.R. KENNEDY (2-2, 1-1) — Camryn Ray 6 5-8 17,, Ella Cadenhead 0 0-0 0, Sophia Barrett 6 6-6 19, Grace Techau 0 0-0 0, Olivia Pecinovsky 0 2-2 2, Sadie Powell 3 6-6 12, Tori Knight 2 0-0 6 Carlee Smith 0 0-1 0 Olivia Herring 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 19-23 58.
Cedar Falls 13 17 15 12 — 57
C.R. Kennedy 17 14 13 14 — 58
3-point goals — Cedar Falls 7 (A. Barney 1, Remmert 1, J. Barney 2, Godfrey 1, Sandvold 2), Kennedy 3 (Barrett 1, Knight 2). Total fouls — Cedar Falls 20, Kennedy 14. Fouled out — Powell.
SUMNER-FRED. 46, COLUMBUS 39
SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG (3-3) — Kylie Jordon 2 1-2 5, Molly Niewoehner 1 1-2 3, Tiffany Beyer 1 2-2 5, Landree Kobliska 1 0-0 2, Nicola Kuhr 0 0-0 0, Chantelle Nuss 0 0-0 0, Abby Meyer 0 0-0 0, Morgan Brandt 6 1-5 13, Lily Buchholz 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Pagel 4 8-11 16, Clarise Lynch 0 2-2 2. Totals 15 15-24 46.
COLUMBUS (1-3) — Eva Christensen 1 0-1 2, Emily Surma 1 0-1 2, Reagan Lindsay 2 3-4 8, Maddy Knipp 4 0-0 12, Ali Vesely 1 3-6 5, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Hannah Hewitt 0 1-2 1, Emma Reiter 1 0-0 3, Chloe Butler 2 0-1 6. Totals 12 7-15 39.
Sumner.-Fred. 5 10 8 23 — 46
Columbus 6 11 5 17 — 39
3-point goals — Sumner-Fredericksburg 1 (Beyer 1), Columbus 8 (Lindsey 1, Knipp 4, Reiter 1, Butler 2). Total fouls — Sumner-Fredericksburg 19, Columbus 21. Fouled out — Lindsay.
Boys’ basketball
DON BOSCO 83, WAT. CHRISTIAN 54
DON BOSCO (2-0, 2-0) — Ryan Naughton 2 0-0 6, Lewis Havel 10 3-4 27, Zach Huff 12 0-0 29, Luke Staebell2 0-0 4, Tyler Even 1 0-0 2, Mason Denton 5 3-4 13, Ty Purdy 1 0-0 2. Totals 33 6-8 83.
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN (2-1, 1-1) — John Zwack 3 1-2 7, Aaron Zwack 1 0-0 3, Carson Rowenhorst 3 0-0 8, Dominick Jones 6, 2-3 20, Elliott Flynn 8 0-3 16. Totals 21 3-8 54.
Don Bosco 16 27 17 23 — 83
Wat. Christian 15 11 12 16 – 54
3-point goals — Don Bosco 11 (Naughton 2, Havel 4, Huff 5) Wat. Christian 9 (A. Zwack 1, Rowenhorst 2, Jones 6). Total fouls — Don Bosco 12, Waterloo Christian 8.
Girls’ bowling
WEST 2,715, CEDAR FALLS 2,627
WATERLOO WEST — Rachel Bass 163-164 – 327, Braley Bogart 188-138 — 382, Kayley Fangman180-202 – 382, Halley Hackbarth 166-132 – 298, Sydney Wilson 209-205 – 414. Baker rotation: 148-231-163-201=225 — 968.
CEDAR FALLS — Myah Brinker 191-214 – 405, Anna Frahm 160-223 – 383, Paige Frahm 177-224 – 401, Katie Waltz 144-170 – 324, Lexie Williams 154-162 – 316. Baker rotation: 142-146-177-189-204 – 858.
Boys’ bowling
CEDAR FALLS 3,158, WEST 2,989
WATERLOO WEST — Brady Bengston 180-190 – 370, Tristan Corcoran 206-234 – 440, Ben Melcher 193-196 – 389, Kale Smith 176-181 – 357, Austin Tieskotter 202-248 – 450. Baker rotation: 182-177-253-190-181 – 983.
CEDAR FALLS — Nick Helmers 213-204 – 417, Will Nickey 229-160 – 389, Matthew Swanson 279-254-533, Ryan Venem 218-236 – 454, Jacob Nickey 198-167 – 365. Baker rotation: 155-223-198-259-165 – 1,000.
