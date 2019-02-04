Try 1 month for 99¢
West High School logo

IOWA CITY — Tenth-ranked Iowa City West continued its hot streak with a 67-35 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo West Monday.

It was the ninth win in the last 10 games for the Women of Troy, including an upset of top-ranked Iowa City High.

Iowa City West (13-3, 10-2) had five players combine for a dozen 3-point goals Nonday. Lauren Zacharias, the game’s leading scorer, accounted for seven of them on her way to 20 points.

The Wahawks (10-7, 6-6) were led by Jada Draine’s nine points.

C.R. XAVIER 76, WATERLOO EAST 43: Waterloo East couldn’t sustain a strong start as Cedar Rapids Xavier blew past the Trojans 76-43 Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.

East (2-14, 1-10) led 16-10 after the opening period, but was outscored 53-14 over the next two quarters. Xavier improved to 11-7 overall and 7-5 in league play.

Kerris Roberts’ 15 points topped the Trojans while Amanee Clark and Ellasa Horton added eight apiece.

Summaries

Girls’ basketball

I.C. WEST 67, WAT. WEST 35

WATERLOO WEST (10-7, 6-6) — Gabby Moore 1 2-4 5, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Lauren Conrey 0 0-0 0, Meredith Eighmey 1 3-5 5, NaTracia Ceaser 3 1-2 8, Jada Draine 4 1-3 9, Brooklynn Smith 4 0-0. Totals 13 7-13 35

IOWA CITY WEST (13-3, 10-2) — Cailyn Morgan 2 0-0 4, Matayia Tellis 4 0-0 9, Lauren Zacharias 7 0-0 20, Emma Ingersoll Weng 4 1-1 12, Sydney Allen 0 1-2 1, Grace Schneider 1 3-4 6, Audrey Koch 4 2-4 11, Katelynn Hillberry 1 0-0 2, Raina Pfeifer 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-11 67.

Wat. West 13 4 8 10 — 35

I.C. West 21 15 16 15 — 67

3-point goals – West 2 (Ceaser 1, Moore 1), I.C. West 12 (Tellis 1, Zacahrias 7, Weng 3, Schneider 1, Koch 1). Total fouls — West 10, I.C. West 14. Fouled out – none.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments