IOWA CITY — Tenth-ranked Iowa City West continued its hot streak with a 67-35 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Waterloo West Monday.
It was the ninth win in the last 10 games for the Women of Troy, including an upset of top-ranked Iowa City High.
Iowa City West (13-3, 10-2) had five players combine for a dozen 3-point goals Nonday. Lauren Zacharias, the game’s leading scorer, accounted for seven of them on her way to 20 points.
The Wahawks (10-7, 6-6) were led by Jada Draine’s nine points.
C.R. XAVIER 76, WATERLOO EAST 43: Waterloo East couldn’t sustain a strong start as Cedar Rapids Xavier blew past the Trojans 76-43 Monday in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.
East (2-14, 1-10) led 16-10 after the opening period, but was outscored 53-14 over the next two quarters. Xavier improved to 11-7 overall and 7-5 in league play.
Kerris Roberts’ 15 points topped the Trojans while Amanee Clark and Ellasa Horton added eight apiece.
Summaries
Girls’ basketball
I.C. WEST 67, WAT. WEST 35
WATERLOO WEST (10-7, 6-6) — Gabby Moore 1 2-4 5, Ashley Nystrom 0 0-0 0, Lauren Conrey 0 0-0 0, Meredith Eighmey 1 3-5 5, NaTracia Ceaser 3 1-2 8, Jada Draine 4 1-3 9, Brooklynn Smith 4 0-0. Totals 13 7-13 35
IOWA CITY WEST (13-3, 10-2) — Cailyn Morgan 2 0-0 4, Matayia Tellis 4 0-0 9, Lauren Zacharias 7 0-0 20, Emma Ingersoll Weng 4 1-1 12, Sydney Allen 0 1-2 1, Grace Schneider 1 3-4 6, Audrey Koch 4 2-4 11, Katelynn Hillberry 1 0-0 2, Raina Pfeifer 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-11 67.
Wat. West 13 4 8 10 — 35
I.C. West 21 15 16 15 — 67
3-point goals – West 2 (Ceaser 1, Moore 1), I.C. West 12 (Tellis 1, Zacahrias 7, Weng 3, Schneider 1, Koch 1). Total fouls — West 10, I.C. West 14. Fouled out – none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.