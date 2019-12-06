EPWORTH -- A pair of freshmen stepped up with big games as Waterloo West buried Western Dubuque 72-34 in girls' basketball action Friday night.
Halli Poock scored 17 points while Sahara Williams followed closely behind with 16 for the Wahawks, who improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference games. Sophomore Brooklyn Smith added 12 points and Lauren Conrey 11.
West, ranked 13th in Class 5A, led 26-6 at the end of the first quarter and cruised from there.
RICEVILLE 39, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 32: Waterloo Christian stormed back after a rough first half but couldn't quite overtake Riceville in an Iowa Star game Friday.
Riceville led 32-10 at halftime, but the Regents adjusted and dominated the second half, holding the Wildcats to one point in the third quarter and just seven for the half.
Faith Trelka had a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds along with three steals for Waterloo Christian. Autumn Borkowitz added nine points.
Boys' basketball
WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 44, RICEVILLE 37: Waterloo Christian opened Iowa Star conference play with a win over Riceville Friday.
After falling behind by 10-7 after the opening eight minutes of play, the Regents' defense tightened up and the offense found some rhythm. Waterloo Christian got within a point by halftime, then surged ahead in the third quarter.
Dominick Jones made three 3-point shots and led the Regents with 12 points while John Zwack and Elliott Flynn added 10 apiece.
Bowling
CF SWEEPS WAHLERT: Cedar Falls picked up a pair of bowling wins over Dubuque Wahlert Friday at Maple Lanes.
Sofia Munoz shot a 388 series with a 214 game to lead the Tiger girls to a 2,733-2,293 victory.
Cedar Falls had four bowlers over the 400 mark in a 3,167-2,418 boys' win. Ryan Venem's 430 series and 242 game topped the Tigers.
