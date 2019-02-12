WINTHROP -- East Buchanan stifled the Waterloo Christian offense as the Bucs ended the Regents' season with a 46-24 Class 1A district boys' basketball win Monday.
John Zwack scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds for Waterloo Christian (1-21), but he needed 28 shot attempts for his points.
East Buchanan advanced to the second round with a 6-16 record.
Postponements
Another round of snow halted at least five other boys' and girls' basketball games on the metro schedule Monday.
The Dubuque Wahlert at Waterloo East boys' game and the Cedar Falls at Iowa City High girls' matchup were cancelled. Waterloo West's game at Cedar Rapids Jefferson was postponed, as was Cedar Falls' trip to Cedar Rapids Washington.
In addition, Waterloo Columbus' Class 2A boys' district opener at West Marshall was rescheduled for tonight at 8 p.m.
