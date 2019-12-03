LA PORTE CITY — Ali Vesely delivered a big game to help Waterloo Columbus win a 39-35 girls’ basketball battle at Union Community Tuesday in the Sailors’ season-opener.
Columbus jumped out to a 16-8 advantage in the first quarter and continued to hold the edge until the Knights hit a 3-pointer to grab the lead with three minutes to play.
Vesely then pulled down a rebound and made a pair of free throws to put Columbus back up, and the Sailors never trailed again.
Vesley led all players with 23 points as she made seven field goals and added nine free throws.
Natalie Tecklenburg led Union with 10 points.
Boys’ Swimming
WATERLOO — Vinton-Shellsburg and Linn-Mar edged Waterloo in boys’ swimming action Tuesday at the Central Intermediate pool, 86-70 and 109-56, respectively.
Cade Shepard won the 100 butterfly for Waterloo in a time of 58.70 and took the 200 individual medley in 2:03.87. The TroHawks also got runner-up finishes from Ian Sabanagic in the 50 freestyle (24.34) and the 200 medley relay of Sabanagic, Andrew Christensen, Shepard and Matt Loes (1:54.46) and the 400 free relay of Loes, Shepard, Alex Johnston and Sabanagic (4:05.83). Christensen also took third in the 100 freestyle (58.11).
Boxscores
Girls’ basketball
COLUMBUS 39, UNION 35
COLUMBUS (1-0, 1-0) — Eva Christensen 1 0-0 3, Emily Surma 0 0-0 0, Reagan Lindsay 0 2-4 2, Maddy Knipp 2 0-0 6, Ali Vesely 7 9-18 23, Hannah Hewitt 0 0-0 0, Emma Reiter 0 0-0 0, Chloe Butler 2 1-1 5. Totals 12 12-26 39.
UNION COMMUNITY (0-2, 0-1) — Ellie Rathe 0 1-2 1, Emma Shirk 0 0-2 0, Allie Driscol 3 1-2 9, Carlie Hoppe 4 3-4 11, Ellie Behrens 0 0-0 0, Natalie Tecklenburg 4 0-0 10, Kaylin Brustkern 2 0-0 4, Sam Glenn 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-10 35.
Columbus 16 9 6 8 — 39
Union 8 6 11 10 — 35
3-point goals — Columbus 3 (Christensen 1, Knipp 2). Union 4 (Driscol 2, Tecklenburg 2). Total fouls — Columbus 12, Union 16. Fouled out — none.
