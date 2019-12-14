FAIRBANK -- Waterloo Columbus kept the defensive pressure on and shut down Wapsie Valley in a 46-29 North Iowa Cedar League girls' basketball battle Friday.
The Sailors (2-4, 2-2) grabbed control by holding the Warriors (2-4, 0-4) to four points in the second quarter.
Wapsie Valley was within nine late, but Columbus fed post standout Ali Vesely inside and closed out the win. Vesely finished with a game-high 22 points.
IOWA CITY LIBERTY 66, WATERLOO EAST 41: Iowa City Liberty's defense shut down Waterloo East for the first three quarters in a Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.
East had 19 points through three quarters before tossing in 22 over the final eight minutes. Aaliyah Franklin's 21 points topped the Trojans. Sequoia Williams added six and Aariona Ezell five.
Boys' basketball
JANESVILLE 56 WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 50: Janesville outscored Waterloo Christian 22-17 in the fourth quarter and claimed its fifth straight win.
The Regents’ John Zwack led all scorers with 23 points. For Janesville, Leo Dodd had 20 and Jaden Appleby 13.
Waterloo Christian led 24-23 at the break, but Janesville held a 34-33 lead going into the final eight minutes.
Hockey
WATERLOO 8, MASON CITY 1: Waterloo improved to 10-1-1-0 with a victory over Mason City Friday at Young Arena.
The Warriors erupted for three goals in a stretch of 1 minute, 42 seconds in the first period. Ben Sinnott, Christian Heiser and J.T. Metcalf provided the lead.
Waterloo tacked on four more scores in the second period. Kole Latusick had two, as did Sinnott to complete a hat trick. Sinnott added another in the third period.
Mason City fell to 1-13-0-0.
Wrestling
WEST FIFTH: Waterloo West had three runner-up finishes as the Wahawks placed fifth at Friday's Dan Christensen Invitational at Central Decatur High.
Cooper Paxton (132), Christian Chapman (182) and Javarious Burris (285) posted second-place finishes for West. In addition, Kaden Karns was third at 120, Adam Tear was third at 195 and Jackson Westemeier, Cole Knight and Jackson Hicks all finished fifth.
Bowling
EAST SPLITS: Waterloo East won the girls' matchup but couldn't pull out a boys' win Friday at Cadillac Lanes.
Abigail Williams had a big night with games of 226 and 243 for a 469 series as the Trojans improved to 3-0.
East's boys were led by Nick Peterson's 385 series.
