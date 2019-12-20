CEDAR RAPIDS -- Eighth-ranked Cedar Falls held Cedar Rapids Xavier to just 12 field goals as the Tigers posted a 60-34 Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball win Friday.
The Tigers (4-1, 2-0) trailed only briefly at 15-13 in the second quarter. They led 28-18 at halftime and slowly pulled away in the second half.
Landon Wolf had 12 points, Trey Campbell 11, Carter Janssen 10 and Chase Courbat 10 for Cedar Falls.
Xavier fell to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in MVC games.
BAXTER 81, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 70: John Zwack scored 40 points for Waterloo Christian, but it wasn't quite enough as the Regents fell to Baxter Friday.
The first half ended with Waterloo Christian (2-5) holding a 41-40 lead, but they couldn't get Baxter stopped in the second half.
Zwack, a 6-foor-1 senior who came into the night averaging 14.2 points per game, made seven 3-point field goals, seven conventional buckets and added five three throws. The Regents, who made 13 treys as a team, also got 16 points from Carson Rowenhorst.
Cole Damman led Baxter (5-2) with 31 points, and Carter Nelsen added 28.
Girls' basketball
You have free articles remaining.
JESUP 33, COLUMBUS 28: Jesup hit a 3-point basket as time expired in the first half for a 25-20 and that proved to be a valuable bucket.
Each team managed just eight second-half points.
Amanda Treptow scored 14 for the the J-Hawks (5-3 , 4-3). Ali Vesely paced the Sailors (2-6, 2-4) with 11 points.
BAXTER 50, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 24: Baxter broke open a close game with an 18-3 advantage in the second quarter.
Waterloo Christian (1-7) trailed just 8-7 after the opening eight minutes.
Baxter (5-3) knocked down eight 3-point shots and got a big game from McKenzie Eslinger, who had 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Bowling
CEDAR FALLS SWEEPS: The Cedar Falls boys' bowling team put together another strong performance and the girls completed a Mississippi Valley Conference sweep of Dubuque Senior Friday.
Ryan Venem powered the Tigers to a 531-pin win with a 515 series on games of 246 and 269. In the girls' dual, Anna Frahm's high series of 399, which included a 236 game, paced Cedar Falls to a narrow win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.