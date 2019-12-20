{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Eighth-ranked Cedar Falls held Cedar Rapids Xavier to just 12 field goals as the Tigers posted a 60-34 Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball win Friday.

The Tigers (4-1, 2-0) trailed only briefly at 15-13 in the second quarter. They led 28-18 at halftime and slowly pulled away in the second half.

Landon Wolf had 12 points, Trey Campbell 11, Carter Janssen 10 and Chase Courbat 10 for Cedar Falls.

Xavier fell to 2-3 overall and 0-1 in MVC games.

BAXTER 81, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 70: John Zwack scored 40 points for Waterloo Christian, but it wasn't quite enough as the Regents fell to Baxter Friday.

The first half ended with Waterloo Christian (2-5) holding a 41-40 lead, but they couldn't get Baxter stopped in the second half.

Zwack, a 6-foor-1 senior who came into the night averaging 14.2 points per game, made seven 3-point field goals, seven conventional buckets and added five three throws. The Regents, who made 13 treys as a team, also got 16 points from Carson Rowenhorst.

Cole Damman led Baxter (5-2) with 31 points, and Carter Nelsen added 28.

Girls' basketball

JESUP 33, COLUMBUS 28: Jesup hit a 3-point basket as time expired in the first half for a 25-20 and that proved to be a valuable bucket.

Each team managed just eight second-half points.

Amanda Treptow scored 14 for the the J-Hawks (5-3 , 4-3). Ali Vesely paced the Sailors (2-6, 2-4) with 11 points.

BAXTER 50, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 24: Baxter broke open a close game with an 18-3 advantage in the second quarter.

Waterloo Christian (1-7) trailed just 8-7 after the opening eight minutes.

Baxter (5-3) knocked down eight 3-point shots and got a big game from McKenzie Eslinger, who had 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Bowling

CEDAR FALLS SWEEPS: The Cedar Falls boys' bowling team put together another strong performance and the girls completed a Mississippi Valley Conference sweep of Dubuque Senior Friday.

Ryan Venem powered the Tigers to a 531-pin win with a 515 series on games of 246 and 269. In the girls' dual, Anna Frahm's high series of 399, which included a 236 game, paced Cedar Falls to a narrow win.

