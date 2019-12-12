CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls racked up six pins and a pair of major decisions on the way to a 59-15 beatdown of Cedar Rapids Washington in a Mississippi Valley Conference wrestling dual meet Thursday.
Collin Bohnenkamp (220 pounds), Henry Koehn (106), Landon Schaul (145), Austin Cross (152), Ryley Barnett (170) and Ben Bowman (182) picked up the pins for the Tigers. Logan Vallejo (113) and Dylan Whtt (138) posted major decisions.
C.R. PRAIRIE 72, WATERLOO EAST 12: Waterloo East got pins from Cadin Herrmann at 132 pounds and Eli Sallis at 152 pounds, but dropped a Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet at Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The Hawks had six pins and accepted six forfeits from the Trojans.
AGWSR QUADRANGULAR: Only a couple of forfeits kept Waterloo Columbus from a 3-0 night at Thursday's quadrangular meet at AGWSR.
The Sailors defeated Baxter 52-6 and North Tama 45-27, but handed AGWSR 12 points in the final two matches of that dual and fell to the Cougars, 41-39.
Six Columbus wrestlers finished 3-0 on the night. Collin Knudtson pinned all three of his opponents at 195 pounds and 132-pounder Sam Hackett had a pair of pins and a forfeit win.
You have free articles remaining.
Caden Hartz, Alex Buser,, Aidan Schmitz and Gavin Reed also went undefeated for the Sailors.
LINN-MAR 52, WATERLOO WEST 27: Linn-Mar recorded five pins and two technical falls as the Lions defeated Waterloo West in a Mississippi Valley Conference dual.
West got pins from Christian Chapman at 195 pounds, Javarious Burris at 285, Kaden Karns at 120 and Cole Knight at 5:47, along with a decision by Mitch Kayser.
Girls' basketball
NEW HAMPTON 54, COLUMBUS 42: Columbus battled New Hampton to the finish Thursday, but the Chickasaws made an early lead stand up for a non-conference girls' basketball win.
New Hampton (2-3) led 16-12 after one quarter and 30-23 at halftime, then finished off the Sailors (1-4) with a 15-9 fourth quarter.
Carlee Rochford led four Chickasaws in double figure points with 18. Hope McDonald had 13 points and 15 rebounds, Emma Reicherts 11 points and Kaylee Eggerichs 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.