IOWA CITY -- Mason Abbas scored 15 second-half points as Cedar Falls overtook Iowa City Liberty for a 58-50 Mississippi Valley Conference boys' basketball victory Tuesday.
The sixth-ranked Tigers (9-2, 7-2) trailed 26-24 at halftime, but surged ahead in the third quarter and held on for the win.
Josh Ollendieck and Logan Wolf added 16 points each for Cedar Falls, which outscored Liberty from the free throw line 15-3.
IOWA CITY WEST 74, WATERLOO EAST 61: Tyrese Nickelson poured in 35 points for Waterloo East, but fifth-ranked Iowa City West inched away in the second half of a Mississippi Valley Conference battle.
Patrick McCaffery matched Nickelson's 35 points and Iowa City West (9-2, 7-2) held off East (7-5, 5-4) after leading just 31-29 at halftime. Trevion Labeaux added 13 points for East, which was outscored from the free throw line 24-4.
WATERLOO WEST 63, CEDAR RAPIDS XAVIER 59: Caleb Haag tallied 24 points and Daquavian Walker 17 as Waterloo West held off Cedar Rapids Xavier in Mississippi Valley Conference action.
Jake Beckmann scored 32 points and hit eight 3-pointers for Xavier (4-7, 2-7). West improved to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in MVC games.
Girls' basketball
CEDAR FALLS 70, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 37: Cedar Falls dialed long distance and hung up on Iowa City Liberty in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls' basketball game Tuesday.
The seventh-ranked Tigers (12-1, 7-1) drained a dozen 3-point baskets. Anaya Barney had four on the way to a 22-point night, Emerson Green had two 3-pointers and 16 total points, and Sarah Albaugh made three from distance in as many attempts and finished with 11 points.
Cedar Falls took control early, leading 28-8 after the first eight minutes.
IOWA CITY WEST 79, WATERLOO EAST 32: Eleventh-ranked Iowa City West jumped on Waterloo East 22-3 in the opening quarter and cruised to a Mississippi Valley Conference win.
East bounced back in the second quarter, but couldn't put a dent in its deficit and Iowa City West (9-3, 6-2) blew it wide open in the third quarter. Kerris Roberts led East (2-9, 1-6) with 12 points while Amanee Clark added nine.
Bowling
WEST SWEEPS: Waterloo West's boys' bowling team put up some big numbers Tuesday as the Wahawks blasted Cedar Rapids Kennedy by more than 700 pins with a 3,400 team score.
JP Richmond led the Wahawks with a 500 series on games of 234 and 266. Tristan Corcoran (469), Andrew Turner (466), Ben Melcher (466) and Hunter Holman (461) had solid nights, as well. Corcoran's series included a 279.
In the girls' meet, West won 2,538-2,430 with Melanie Nelson leading the way (208-206 - 414).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.