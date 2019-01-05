CEDAR RAPIDS -- Cedar Falls broke in front 13-3 and never surrendered the lead as the defending boys' state basketball champions posted a 71-60 victory Friday at Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Jack Campbell had a big game inside for the ninth-ranked Tigers with 25 points, including 12 field goals, and Logan Wolf added 20 as Cedar Falls improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference games.
The Tigers led 34-29 at halftime and took a 55-46 cushion into the final period.
WATERLOO WEST 50, IOWA CITY LIBERTY 47: Waterloo West came through with the defensive stops it needed down the stretch to turn back Iowa Citjy Liberty in a Mississippi Valley Conference match up.
Isaiah Johnson finished with a game-high 25 points for the Wahawks (6-2, 4-2) with a mix of perimeter shooting and drives to the basket.
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 67, COLUMBUS 34: Dike-New Hartford used a tough full-court press in the second quarter to take control of Friday's North Iowa Cedar League game against Columbus.
The Wolverines expanded a 12-8 lead after eight minutes of play to 34-12 at the half.
Colton Harberts was the top scorer of the night with 25 points, 13 of which came in the third quarter.
Girls' basketball
DIKE-NEW HARTFORD 55, COLUMBUS 27: Dike-New Hartford went on a 29-4 run over the final nine minutes of the first half and blew past Columbus in North Iowa Cedar League action.
As the teams approach the halfway point of conference play, the Wolverines (7-2 overall, 6-2 NICL) remain one game behind league-leading Aplington-Parkersburg.
Columbus was limited to nine field goals and made only eight of 17 from the line.
IOWA CITY HIGH 74, WATERLOO EAST 63: Waterloo East pushed top-ranked Iowa City High throughout the second half, but the Trojans couldn't overtake the Hawks in a 74-63 Mississippi Valley Conference defeat.
City High (9-0, 5-0) led by 14 points at halftime, but East trimmed it to eight points heading into the fourth.
Kerris Roberts poured in 26 points to lead the Trojans (1-7, 0-4), Amanee Clark added 14, Nia Crowley chipped in seven and Madison Whitson added six.
COLO-NESCO 83, WATERLOO CHRISTIAN 21: Colo-Nesco's 11th-ranked girls' basketball team had too much firepower for Waterloo Christian Friday.
Four players scored in double figures for Colo-Nesco (8-1) while Sydney Singh led Waterloo Christian with 10 points.
