PARKERSBURG — Aplington-Parkersburg got its offense clicking early and overwhelmed Waterloo Columbus 84-39 Tuesday in a North Iowa Cedar League boys’ basketball game.
Carter Cuvelier scored 17 points, Aaron Bartels 15 and Aaron Price 15 to lead the Falcons (2-1, 2-0), who tallied 25 points in each of the first two quarters. Price’s night included four 3-point buckets.
Trey Mudd made three baskets from long range and led the Sailors (0-1) with 11 points.
Girls’ basketball
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG 61, COLUMBUS 20: Aplington-Parkersburg made just one of nine shots in the first quarter and trailed 6-2 before turning it on for a NICL rout of Columbus.
The Falcons (4-0, 2-0) were the beneficiaries of 42 Columbus turnovers as they won their fourth game in as many attempts.
Boys’ swimming
CEDAR FALLS 111.5, I.C. HIGH 55.5: Cedar Falls won eight events and defeated Iowa City High in a Mississippi Valley Conference boys’ dual swim meet Tuesday.
The Tigers got wins from their 200 medley relay of Dylan Moffatt, Devin Myhr, Dawson Bremner and Matt Durbin and the 200 freestyle group of Benson Redfern, Bremner, Moffatt and Durbin.
Individually, Bremner won the 200 freestyle, Moffatt took the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, Graham Fry won the 100 butterfly, Durbin claimed the 100 freestyle and Redfern was first in the 100 backstroke.
Summaries
Boys’ basketball
APL.-PARK. 84, COLUMBUS 39
COLUMBUS (0-1, 0-1) — Parker Westhoff 0 0-0 0, Trey Mudd 4 0-0 11, Kris Luke 0 0-0 0, Daniel Buchanan 2 3-4 7, Robert Porth 0 1-3 1, David Ryan 0 1-2 1, Ben Dalrymple 0 0-0, Charlie Dugan 0 1-3 1, Jarrett Kruse 2 0-0 4, Cannon Butler 4 0-0 8, Reed Ulses 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 8-13 39.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (2-1, 2-0) — Aaron Bartels 7 0-0 15, Jacob Kalkwarf 1 0-0 2, Aaron Price 5 1-2 15, Owen Thomas 2 0-0 5, Carter Cuvelier 5 7-12 17, Jayden Mackie 0 0-0 0, Riley Oberhauser 1 0-0 2, Jack Haren 0 0-0 0, Gannon Oberauser 0 0-0 0, Cameron Luhring 3 0-0 7, Sam Bachman 2 0-0 5, Junior Bodden 3 2-2 8, Jake Wolff 0 0-0 0, Josh Haan 2 0-0 4, Joe Schipper 2 0-0 4, Sam Bachmann 2 0-0 5. Totals 33 10-16 84.
Columbus 10 8 9 12 — 39
Apl.-Park. 25 25 16 28 — 84
3-point goals — Columbus 3 (Mudd 3). Aplington-Parkersburg 8 (Price 4, Bartels 1, Thomas 1, Luhring 1, Bachman 1). Total fouls — Columbus 9, Aplington-Parkersburg 15, Fouled out — none.
Girls’ basketball
APL.-PARK. 61, COLUMBUS 20
WATERLOO COLUMBUS (1-1, 0-1) — Eva Christensen 0 0-0 0, Emily Surma 0 0-0 0, Reagan Lindsay 0 0-0 0, Maliayah Little 1 0-0 3, Hannah Hewitt 0 0-0 0, Molly Fereday 0 0-0 0, Sydney Schultz 2 2-3 6, Maddy Knipp 0 0-0 0, Ella Clasen 0 0-0 0, Kayla Sproul 0 0-0 0, Ali Vesely 5 1-3 11. Totals 8 3-6 20.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (4-0, 2-0) — Jenna Bruns 6-0-1 12, Megan Johnson 1 2-4 4, Sophia Jungling 3 1-3 10, Emalee Price 1 0-0 2, Avari Everts 4 1-2 11, Sommer Stotler 1 0-0 2, Ainsley Brungard 2 0-0 4, Jaycie Ellis 2 0-2, 4, McKenna Oldenburger 2 1-2 5, Karson DeGroote 3 1-2 7. Totals 25 7-16 61.
Columbus 6 1 6 7 — 20
Apl.-Park 2 22 16 21 — 61
3-point goals — Columbus 1 (Little), Aplington-Parkersburg 4 (Jungling 2, Everts 2). Total fouls — Columbus 17.
Boys’ swimming
CED. FALLS 111.5, I.C. HIGH 55.5
200 medley relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Moffatt, Myhr, Bremner, Durbin) 1:43.57, 2. I.C. High 1:50.23.
200 freestyle — 1. Bremner (CF) 1:51.89, 2. Fry (CF) 1:57.05.
200 individual medley — 1. Weigel (ICH) 2:03.62, 2. Redfern (CF) 2:11.92.
50 freestyle — 1. Moffatt (CF) 23.48, 2. (tie) Butler (CF), Hill (ICH) 24.99.
100 butterfly — 1. Fry (CF) 59.20, 2. Kopelman (ICH) 1:03.00.
100 freestyle — 1. Durbin (CF) 51.23, 2. Butler (CF) 54.62.
500 freestyle — 1. Weigel (ICH) 4:53.49, 2. Bremner (CF) 5:04.18.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Redfern, Bremner, Moffatt, Durbin) 1:33.15, 2. I.C. High 1:39.92.
100 backstroke — 1. Redfern (CF) 57.31, 2. Kopelman (ICH) 1:04.21.
100 breaststroke — 1. Moffatt (CF) 1:09.27, 2. Woods (CF) 1:15.87.
400 freestyle relay — 1. I.C. High (Kopelman, Gaber, Kueter, Loftus) 3:51.55, 2. Cedar Falls (Fry, Butler, Berggren, Hoffman) 3:52.16.
