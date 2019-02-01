WATERLOO -- It was a Cedar Falls sweep Friday night at Siddens Gymnasium.
The two victories, however, couldn't have been more different.
The sixth-ranked Tiger girls fell behind by 11 points to Waterloo West in the opening quarter, but then used a strong second-quarter surge to rally and held on for a 52-48 Mississippi Valley Conference win.
"They came out, played with a lot of energy and played well," Cedar Falls head coach Gregg Groen said. "Their shots were falling early, and we didn't seem to have anything falling early on. We dug ourselves in a little hole.
"We just kind of stuck with it, and created a few turnovers that got us back in it."
In the nightcap, it was all Cedar Falls. The Tiger boys were never threatened as they avenged one of their two losses with a 58-28 thrashing of West.
The first game was easily the better of the two.
West (10-7) came out red-hot as the Wahawks scored the first nine points and led by 11 after one quarter, 17-6, as the Tigers (16-1) missed their first seven shots and were just 2 of 15 in the opening eight minutes.
But then a switch to half-court/three-quarter court press began to give West fits. After the Wahawks scored the opening bucket of the second quarter to extend their lead to 19-6, Cedar Falls asserted itself.
"It was a good, crosstown, MVC game," Groen added. "I think we gave up 17 in the first quarter and I'm not sure how much in the second, but the press and keeping them on their heels a little bit put some energy into us and then some shots started to fall."
With the score 21-10, West turned the ball over on five of six possessions as the Tigers closed on a 14-0 run. Brooklynn Smith snapped the Wahawks' scoring drought with a bucket inside, but a step-back 3-pointer by Emerson Green at the buzzer gave the Tigers a 27-23 halftime lead.
"We just made a few too many mistakes," West coach Anthony Pappas said. "Cedar Falls is an excellent team, and we were right there with them. We had one little bad stretch in the second quarter, let them back in the game, and that was the difference in the game."
Cedar Falls led by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but West would never go away, pulling within 48-44 with 3:22 left. Then, trailing 49-46, West had possession with a chance to tie it, but turned the ball over and the Tigers managed to hang on.
Green led all scorers with 24 points.
The boys' game was practically over moments after it started. The Tigers (12-2) made five 3-pointers in the opening quarter, including three by Logan Wolf, as Cedar Falls buried West early and kept the Wahawks buried.
It was a 20-point margin at halftime, and then the Tigers held West scoreless in the third quarter.
"Our defensive effort was probably the best we've had all year," Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said. "We worked on it a lot this week, and the kids really bought into it. I thought they did a great job for four quarters, and that is something we haven't brought to the table yet this year."
Wolf led all scorers with 17 points, while Jackson Frericks (14) and Chase Courbat (12) also reached double figures.
"We did a good job of working the ball inside-out opposed to outside-in as we've done some other games," Schultz added.
West had nobody score more than five points, and the Wahawks looked lost offensively.
"We were off," West coach Cliff Berinobis said. "I'm mean, give Cedar Falls credit. I think they might be the best team in the state. They were physical tonight, we weren't. We are just in a funk right now. We're discombobulated and just not playing well as a team right now."
