WATERLOO — November can be a little bit like Christmas for a high school girls’ basketball coach.
There’s anticipation and excitement for the coming season, but nobody knows exactly what they’re going to get.
As preseason practice begins, coaches peel away the wrapping and put their expertise and energy to work in an effort to create a gift that keeps on giving.
Tony Pappas has been doing it for the past 43 years and is beginning his 40th season as the girls’ basketball head coach at Waterloo West High School. He’s taken the Wahawks to seven state tournaments, two state championship games and six final fours.
“I really enjoy the coaching,” said Pappas, whose hall of fame career includes a record of 570-371 and just about every honor a high school coach can achieve.
“I enjoy West High and the people I get to work with. I have a great coaching staff. There are just a lot of positives. We’ve tried to develop a culture here where everybody knows we’re going to work hard and we’re basically going to be successful and we’re hopefully able to compete with the top teams in the state.
“We’re fortunate that we have players who buy into that, and I think this year won’t be any different.”
West returns a talented nucleus of starters from a 13-9 team in 5-foot-9 Lauren Conrey, 5-11 Gabby Moore and 6-3 Brooklynn Smith, as well as five others who saw varsity minutes a year ago. Pappas also has a trio of talented and intriguing freshmen — guard Halli Poock, 5-11 Sahara Williams and 6-1 Sierra Moore — who could make an immediate impact.
“We’re excited about this year’s team,” said Pappas. “It will be the second-youngest team I’ve ever coached (Conrey and Ashley Nystrom are the only seniors). We have good, young talent mixed in with some experienced talent.
“We have a fairly balanced team. We’ve got some size, some athleticism, some experience and some youth, and a little depth. We’ve got good perimeter play and hopefully some good post play. We feel like we’ve got several people who can score the basketball for us.
“We could end up by the end of the year surprising some people.”
Conrey is the top returning scorer at 8.5 points per game and was a 46.4 percent 3-point shooter. She also led last year’s team in assists with 112 and was the second-leading rebounder at 5.4 per game. Smith averaged 7.5 points and 4.6 rebounds and Moore provided another scoring option and chipped in 7.2 points per game.
“Our three returning starters, I feel like all three have made a nice jump this year,” added Pappas, who will be trying to lead West back to the state tournament for the first time since 2014.
Cedar Falls
Tiger head coach Gregg Groen didn’t get everything he wanted for his November Christmas, but that doesn’t mean he can’t build his Cedar Falls team into something special.
All-state standouts and University of Northern Iowa commits Emerson Green (18.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.7 apg) and Anaya Barney (15.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.8 apg, 47 blocked shots) return along with Sarah Albaugh (74 ppg) and Lexie Godfrey (3.9 ppg).
Akacia Brown, Alivia Bronner and Katie Remmert have decided not to play basketball this winter.
“I think we have a good combination of some veterans and some kids who got some great experience last year,” said Groen, whose Tigers made four straight trips to the state tournament before falling in the regional finals a year ago when they went 19-2.
“I think it will be a good core of kids who can really work together on the court.”
Groen said Cedar Falls will tweak its style of play to make the best use of his personnel.
“It’ll be about how quickly they can adapt to that style of play and get kind of a rhythm with each other,” he noted. “We don’t have a lot of time.”
Groen said sophomore Sydney Remmert will contribute at the guard position and freshman Jasmine Barney could work her way into the varsity rotation, as well.
Waterloo East
Practice has looked a little different at East this preseason. Make that a lot different.
Ultra-talented Kerris Roberts and Amanee Clark have graduated, as well as several other veterans from a senior-dominated team year ago.
“We lost pretty much 80 percent of our scoring from last year’s team with Kerris and Amanee moving on to college,” noted Trojans head coach William Muhammad. “Our focus has been on shooting and scoring in the offseason.”
Sophomore Ellasa Horton and senior Madison Whitson are returning starters while Muhammad has high expecations for several others who will be taking on larger roles.
“It will be a totally different approach,” said Muhammad. “We’re not as skilled, we’re not as experienced and we’re not as athletic as we’ve been in the past, but we do have a good group of girls returning.
“Key’Lajaha Jefferson-Putman is going to make a huge difference in our program. Aaliyah Franklin played a lot of JV last year. She will anchor our defense which is somewhere she thrives. Ma’Kaiyla Johnson is returning from shoulder surgery and she’s eager to get back on the floor. Marshay Polk will contribute on the glass. Nijae Hunt attended Cedar Falls a couple of years ago and is a senior this year. We expect her to contribute. She has some skills.
“We’re just working to get better each and every time we get on the floor. The girls are excited, ready to work hard and ready to get after it.”
Waterloo Columbus
The Sailors will be a young team with just two seniors, but fourth-year coach Cory O’Brien has junior standouts Ali Vesely and Reagan Lindsay back to build around.
Vesely (11.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg) earned all-North Iowa Cedar League and all-region honors last season while Lindsay (5.9 ppg, 2.2 apg) has a year under her belt as the point guard.
“Ali is a strength of ours,” said O’Brien. “She’s one of the better posts around, regardless of class. And having an experienced point guard and leader back at the point is always a positive.”
O’Brien is also counting on a talented sophomore class.
“We are a young team,” he said. “We’re going to have five sophomores who will be in our top eight or nine. Our league is a really good 2A-3A league right now. When you have a young group of kids facing that every night, that’s going to be a challenge.
“It will take a little bit to develop, and they will figure it out.”
Overall, it’s a group with plenty of upside.
“They work hard, they come to practice with the right approach and they’re consistent with their effort and attitude,” O’Brien said. “They want to win. They’re a competitive group. They put in a lot of work this summer getting better.”
Waterloo Christian
New coach Wes Kennedy takes over a team that returns nearly everyone and all of its points and rebounds from last season. Amber Smith and Allison White were the top two scorers a year ago and Sydney Singh, White and Gracie Davis were the top rebounders.
“As we implement a new offense for us, there is excitement buzzing amongst the players,” Kennedy reported.
Valley Lutheran
The Crusaders return to the varsity court after playing only a junior varsity schedule a year ago.
Head coach Dylan Woodall had seven players on his varsity roster early in preseason practice.
“The JV experience was helpful for the athletes that are returning,” he said. “It gave the young new players a look at the difference between middle school and high school athletics.
“My expectations are to learn every game.”
