CEDAR FALLS -- Gregg Groen's Cedar Falls basketball teams have never been short of frontcourt options during their runs to the state tournament the past four seasons.
Following the graduation of 6-foot-3 Cynthia Wolf and 6-2 Kiana Barney from last year's starting lineup, the Tigers showcased their backcourt depth during Monday night's metro girls' basketball jamboree.
Class 5A's No. 6-ranked Cedar Falls had six players combine to knock down 10 3-pointers during a 55-15, two-quarter win over Hudson.
"That would be great if we could continue to shoot it that well throughout the season," Groen said.
Waterloo East rallied past Columbus, 33-28, and Waterloo West defeated Class 2A's No. 11 Sumner-Fredericksburg, 30-18, in the jamboree's opening games.
For Cedar Falls, returning starters in junior Emerson Green and sophomore Anaya Barney set the pace. Green knocked down 7 of 9 shots and three 3-pointers for 18 points, while Barney finished 6 of 9 from the field for 13.
"They really play well together, complement each other really well and they're good friends off the court, too,"Groen said. "It's going to be fun to see them play together."
Kirsten Graves made all three of her 3-point attempts for a Tigers offense that had nine players reach the scoring column. Sophomore center Ashlynn Kuhn paced Hudson with eight points.
EAST 33, COLUMBUS 28: East continues to be driven by its veteran backcourt of multi-year starters Amanee Clark and Kerris Roberts. Clark tallied 10 points and Roberts seven as the Trojans generated multiple Columbus turnovers late and outscored the Sailors 9-2 over the final three minutes.
Freshman Ellasa Horton was efficient in her East debut, knocking down a 3-pointer and finishing 2-for-2 from the field for five points.
"We can guard full-court so that's what we have to do," East coach William Muhammad said. "We have to change the pace of the game. We're probably going to be one of the smallest teams in the conference."
Sophomore center Ali Vesely tallied 15 points for Columbus. The two teams combined to shoot 29 free throws in this physical debut.
"We turned it over way too much," Columbus coach Cory O'Brien said. "I think we need to slow down and take care of the ball. We've got to rebound the ball better."
WEST 30, SUMNER-FREDERICKSBURG 18: Battling an experienced frontcourt tandem from Sumner-Fredericksburg, West freshman center Brooklyn Smith showed plenty of poise in her debut.
Smith scored on the Wahawks' opening possession and added a traditional three-point play in the second quarter. Na'Tracia Ceaser knocked down three 3-pointers and paced West with 15 points. The Wahawks built a 16-point advantage midway through the second quarter.
"We passed the ball well, we hit some shots," West coach Tony Pappas said. "We had a few defensive breakdowns, but it's early in the season."
