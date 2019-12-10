CEDAR FALLS — Waterloo West senior guard Isaiah Johnson remembers all too well the results of the Wahawks’ battles with Cedar Falls last season.
West defeated the Tigers in an early season matchup, but fell to the Tigers twice later in a year when Cedar Falls went on to claim the Class 4A state title.
Tuesday night, the Wahawks scorched the Tigers, 79-55, in a Mississippi Valley game, but did not spend much time celebrating the victory.
“This is just one game in the season,” Johnson said. “It was a good win, but we beat them here last year as well, then they came back and kicked our butts (52-28).
“We are taking this year one game at a time and we will enjoy the win, but then tomorrow in practice we work on the next game.”
Johnson helped his team to a 29-22 halftime lead, then poured in 15 more points after halftime for a game high 22 points.
“I think I was all jacked up before the game and missed some things,” added Johnson. “I kind of came out a little more calm there in the second half and played the way we are supposed to.”
The Wahawks never took their foot off the pedal for the whole 24 minutes as they outscored their hosts in each period.
Cedar Falls took an early 2-0 lead as both offenses took awhile to find their touch. Senior Caleb Haag broke the ice for West as he drained a long range 3, and the Wahawks went on a 10-0 run.
Haag started the second frame with another 3-pointer and started a 7-0 West run. He finished with 19 points.
“Through the years we have seen so many different things on the court and we knew we needed to play tough,” said Wahawks coach Cliff Berinobis.
“Cedar Falls just got guys back from football and have not had a lot of time together and we knew that. But you never count them out. They have set the precedent of how things are done and we admire the way Cedar Falls plays.
“I was proud of the way our kids played tonight, and with the exception of a few mistakes, they played very well. There still is work to be done, but this is a good start for us.”
The Tigers trailed 51-36 heading into the final quarter and needed a spark.
Landon Wolf stepped in and drilled a pair of treys and got the home team to a 10-point game at 52-42.
“This was our first game out and I don’t know if it was really from rust or just that we did not have the experience out there,” said Tigers coach Ryan Schultz. “We had opportunities at times to get closer but the inexperience stepped in and we would give up a six- or seven-point run and suddenly we were down by 12 again.
“This is going to be a process for us and our approach tomorrow will be the same. We will watch film and the only negative we will have is if the guys don’t learn from this. We took an early loss from West last year and we learned from it. Now we have to learn how to play tough and improve with each game.”
Josh Ollendieck led the Tigers with 18 points, while Wolf chipped in 14.
DaQuavion Walker joined Haag and Johnson in double-digit scoring for West with 18 points.
West 79, Ced. Falls 55
WEST (2-0) — DaQuavion Walker 5 7-8 18, Caleb Haag 7 2-2 19, Isaiah Johnson 7 6-8 22, Antonio Alexander Jr. 1 1-1 3, Jaden Keller 3 3-4 9, Amar Kuljuhovic 4 0-0 8, Mitch Fordyce 0 0-0 0, Mondre Lagow 0 0-0 0, Michael Robinson Jr. 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 19-23 79.
CEDAR FALLS (0-1) — Josh Ollendieck 5 5-5 18, Trey Campbell 2 5-6 9, Landon Wolf 5 0-0 14, Jaxson Heth 1 0-0 3, Chase Courbat 2 0-0 4, Carter Janssen 1 0-0 2, Ben Sernett 1 1-2 3, Joe Knutson 2-4, Nate Gee 0 0-0 0, Cael Loecher 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-17 55.
Wat. West 13 16 22 28 — 79
Cedar Falls 10 12 14 19 — 55
3-point goals — West 6 (Haag 3, Johnson 2, Walker), Cedar Falls 8 (Ollendieck 3, Wolf 4, Heth). Total fouls — West 14, Cedar Falls 20. Fouled out — Alexander Jr.
